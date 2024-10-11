Mountain Dew's rebranding: From bold redesigns to a nostalgic 2025 refresh

PepsiCo is set to give its Mountain Dew brand a visual refresh, with a redesigned logo and new packaging that will debut in summer 2025, reflecting a shift towards an outdoors-oriented image.

The revamped logo will feature a treelined landscape backdrop, replacing the vibrant, angular designs that have defined the soft drink cans since 2009. The word ‘Mountain’ will be fully spelt out again, moving away from the shortened ‘Mtn’ format used in recent years. The updated logo will also pay homage to the brand’s roots, referencing its establishment in 1948 and featuring a citrus leaf as the dot over the 'i' in 'Mountain,' aiming to evoke a nostalgic feel for consumers.

Sara Ostrander, Marketing Director, for the brand at PepsiCo, took to LinkedIn to say, "Today we dropped a brand-new visual identity for Mountain Dew that celebrates our mountain roots and reclaims the iconic brand’s original adventurous spirit. To top it off, we shared the new logo with our customers at NACS, including a guest appearance from The Mountain Dude!"

This redesign follows the launch of a new TV character, ‘The Mountain Dude,’ who promotes outdoor activities, encouraging fans to engage with the natural world, and reinforcing the brand's association with the outdoors.

The brand's vice president of marketing JP Bittencourt said in a LinkedIn post, "Celebrating our mountain roots, the new Mountain Dew visual identity reclaims the iconic brand’s original adventurous spirit and good times with friends that will inspire the next generation of Mountain Dew drinkers. Born on the mountainside, the distinctive citrus flavour of Mountain Dew propelled the brand to become a global cultural phenomenon, giving us a rich history to lean into as we reimagine the next 75 years for Mountain Dew."

Let us take a look back at the brands' logos, but before that here is a look at the bottles, throughout the years.

Logos throughout the years

1948-1969

The brand was launched in 1948, having been originally created in 1940 by Tennessee beverage bottlers Moses and Ally Hartman. This logo was used on Mountain Dew Throwback from 2010 to 2020.

February-May 1969

The colours were changed to black, maintaining the style of the font, with a little tweaking here and there.

1969–1980

A box shape was created and now the logo became wavy.

1980–1991

The logo's colours were brightened, and the text was altered. This logo was used as the first throwback logo in 2009, it was also used on the Mountain Dew Freeze from A&W in 2015. It is currently used on Mountain Dew Real Sugar.

1991–1996

By 1991, the 1980 logo was slightly stretched vertically.

1996–1999

The final iteration in this period featured a more streamlined design, with a cleaner font and a prominent, slanted 'M' in the logo, reinforcing the brand's energetic identity while preparing for the bold redesigns that would follow in the 2000s.

1999–2005

The logo was modified with an added three-dimensional effect, giving it a more dynamic appearance and aligning with the increasing focus on extreme sports and outdoor activities.

2005–2009 (North America), 2005–present (International)

The logo underwent a significant redesign, adopting a more chaotic splash of colours and sharp angles, embodying an edgy aesthetic that became synonymous with Mountain Dew's branding during this period.

2009–2017 (North America, UK)

In January 2009, Mountain Dew was relaunched with the abbreviated name 'Mtn Dew' in the United States and some parts of Central America. In the United Kingdom and Canada, the full name continues to be used, in a similar style.

2016–present (Europe, Asia), 2017–present (North America)

The logo was given a futuristic feel with sharp angles and bold typography to attract a younger, urban crowd.

2025 (tentative)

The logo returns to its roots, spelling out 'Mountain Dew' fully again, with a treelined outdoor backdrop and nostalgic elements like the citrus leaf over the 'i.'

Over the years, Mountain Dew has transformed its logo through a series of bold redesigns and vibrant colour schemes that encapsulate the spirit of adventure and excitement, making each iteration a celebration of youthfulness and energy.