Understanding Navratri colours: The regal charm of purple

If colours were personalities, purple would be the mysterious artist who mingles with royalty and rebels alike. Between 1903 and 1914, when people in the UK took to the streets demanding women’s right to vote, they waved banners of purple—a colour that still stands for dignity, power, and the drive to change the world.

Purple, a deep and intriguing blend of blue and red, strikes a balance between the calming essence of blue and the fiery passion of red. Historically associated with royalty and spirituality, purple has a unique place in the world of branding.

The psychology of purple

Once upon a time, wearing purple was like driving a luxury car. It screamed exclusivity. In ancient times, purple dye was so rare and pricey that only the wealthiest, like royalty, could afford it. So, it’s no surprise that this rich history still influences how we see purple today. Think of it as the VIP pass of the colour wheel. It’s creative, innovative, and posh.

When brands go for purple, they’re not just picking a colour; they’re making a statement. It’s their way of saying that they’re different, they’re premium, and they’ve got something special to offer. Purple’s rarity in nature made it an attention-grabber without being too loud. It strikes that balance between elegance and intrigue, making it ideal for high-end or creative brands.

Capturing this sentiment, branding and design expert Kruti Berawala, Co-Founder of Stratedgy, said, “Purple is traditionally known for its luxurious, creative, wise, and spiritual vibes, often linked with royalty and elegance. Brands aiming to showcase sophistication would earlier opt for purple.”

But times are changing, as Berawala explained, “However, the old rules tying colours to specific industries/brands are no longer set in stone. Previously, red and yellow were common in fast food logos, while green was synonymous with eco-friendly brands. Nowadays, brands are ditching these norms, and this is a welcome change as consumer preferences evolve, and the context of how they interact with brands is also becoming more dynamic.”

In short, purple is still the colour of royalty, but now, it’s also the go-to for brands looking to break the mould and stand out from the crowd.

Brands that embrace purple

Purple may not be the most common colour in branding, but when it’s used, it adds a touch of sophistication and luxury to a brand’s identity.

Cadbury, known for its rich, deep purple branding and packaging, emphasises indulgence and quality, creating an instant association with its chocolate offerings.

In its heyday, Yahoo used purple for its brand identity. Yahoo’s signature purple colour wasn’t a carefully planned branding decision—it was a happy accident. Picture this: a scrappy start-up buzzing with creativity and ambition, but lacking a solid colour scheme. In a bid to spruce up their office space, the co-founder David Filo went out to buy grey paint for the walls of their office. Filo returned with what he thought was grey paint, but once on the walls it ended up drying lavender, a delightful shade of purple!

Rather than repainting, the team decided to roll with it. And thus, the colour purple ended up creating an iconic brand identity that still stands strong today.

Berawala shared, “Purple is a versatile colour that finds its place in various industries and brand identities. While not as common as blue, red, or black, purple is still utilised effectively by many well-known brands to convey specific messages and evoke emotions.”

She shared a few examples, Hallmark did use purple for a long time, using soft lilac purple hues to generate warmth. One half of FedEx is purple - and we see how a colour otherwise associated with luxury can be used in a brand that stands for speed and efficiency. Taco Bell also uses purple, and this is a QSR chain known for its no nonsense delivery.

She provided some standout examples: Hallmark has long embraced soft lilac hues to create a sense of warmth, while FedEx cleverly incorporates purple to balance its reputation for speed and efficiency. Taco Bell also utilises purple, aligning with its straightforward delivery ethos in the fast-food landscape.

“The usage of colour in this manner - across brands serving different strata and industries shows us how colour confirmation is mostly theoretical,” Berawala added.

Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, Plum shared the inspiration behind incorporating purple in your brand identity.He said, “Purple brings a balance of vitality, premiumness and fun, and is also close to plum as a fruit.”

Elaborating on the emotions the brand seeks to convey through its use of purple, he said,“A feeling of being with the right expert, a feeling of being with someone who is serious about what they're talking about, yet not intimidating, a feeling of being in the right premium zone, and yet, being very approachable and fun.”

Plum’s social media strategy incorporates purple in its image backgrounds and text boxes, creating a cohesive and visually appealing brand presence across all platforms.

The use of colour purple extends beyond their logo and social media strategy.

“Everything from our retail counters to our end-slate to our website theme to the freebies we give out is in our signature purple. So are our lunch bags, email signatures and office decor. So it's tough to take purple out of Plum and Plum out of purple. This association is still WIP but we've the reassurance that people get when they see the colour purple is very heartening,” he added.

Colour purple serves as a versatile canvas, allowing brands to communicate complex emotions while maintaining an approachable vibe. Embracing purple in branding strategies not only elevates visual appeal but also creates a lasting impression that resonates with consumers.

As we wrap up our colourful journey through the Navratri colours, it's clear that these hues are more than just a pretty shade—they are a statement! Each colour tells a unique story and carries its own significance.