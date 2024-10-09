Understanding Navratri colours: Blue’s comforting effect on consumer psyche

Imagine walking into a store or scrolling through your favourite online shopping app. You see red; you think "sale." You see yellow, and it might spark joy. But then you see blue—a calming wave washes over you, whispering "trust," "dependability," and "confidence." In the world of marketing, colour isn’t just decoration; it’s a language, and blue speaks volumes.

In fact, it’s one of the most commonly used colours in branding and advertising, especially when companies want to exude reliability, security, and authority. But why? What makes blue, particularly its richer shades like royal blue, such a go-to colour for global giants, tech companies, and even financial institutions? Let’s dive into the psychology behind blue in marketing and why this serene shade is so much more than just a colour on a palette.

Trust, calm, and authority

Let’s start with the basics: how does blue make us feel? The psychology behind colours has fascinated marketers for decades because humans are highly visual creatures. According to Chirag Shah, Founder and Creative Head at Boch & Fernsh, "Humans are emotional beings, and every interaction—whether through what we hear, see, or say—is deeply influenced by emotions. In the realm of visual communication, colours play a critical psychological role." And when it comes to blue, those psychological levers are profound.

Blue evokes emotions tied to trust, reliability, and peace. It’s the colour of the sky and the sea, two of nature’s constants. It has a calming influence, making people feel secure and grounded. This is precisely why it is used so often by brands in industries where consumer confidence is critical—think banking, healthcare, and technology.

"Blue is a powerhouse when it comes to evoking emotions that are linked with trust, reliability, authority, and wisdom. It also communicates a sense of peace and security, which is why brands wanting to reassure consumers frequently incorporate it into their identity," Shah adds. When a consumer encounters blue, they subconsciously feel safe, which primes them to engage with the brand more confidently and even make purchasing decisions with ease.

Not just aesthetic

The concept of colour psychology in marketing didn’t just pop up in the last few decades. The strategic use of colour dates back to the early 20th century, coinciding with the rise of mass media and advertising. Brands quickly realised that colour wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was a critical tool to shape how consumers perceived their products.

"Brands quickly realised that colour wasn’t just about aesthetics—it was a strategic tool to evoke emotions, make products relatable, and influence buying decisions," Shah notes. For example, red sparks passion and urgency, while blue projects calm and authority. However, it was only as advertising grew more sophisticated that marketers truly began harnessing the power of colour to communicate specific emotions on a subconscious level.

This shift was pivotal in brand building. Coca-Cola’s red stands for energy and excitement, while luxury car makers like Jaguar lean on green to symbolise superiority. Meanwhile, blue emerged as a dominant force in industries where trust and stability matter most—think tech, finance, and healthcare. Companies began using it to cultivate a sense of reliability, safety, and authority.

Blue and consumer behaviour

For marketers, understanding consumer behaviour is like unlocking a treasure chest—and blue holds the key to one of the most powerful emotions: trust. Amidst digital interactions and brand competition, trust is the most valuable currency a company can have. Blue helps build that trust in a way few other colours can.

"Colours aren’t just for aesthetics—they’re emotional triggers. When a consumer sees a certain colour, it sparks a response, whether it’s excitement, trust, or calm. These reactions deeply influence buying decisions," Shah explains. And he’s right. Studies have shown that colour influences up to 85% of a consumer’s buying decision, and brands that consistently use the same colours build strong emotional connections with their audience.

Consider tech companies like Facebook and Twitter–before it transformed into X. Social media was an entirely new frontier when Facebook launched in 2004, and the platform was asking users to trust it with personal information. How do you get people to trust a product they don’t fully understand yet? Enter blue. Facebook’s blue-and-white logo became a beacon of calm and reassurance amid the chaos of early digital communication. This wasn’t just a creative decision, either—Mark Zuckerberg reportedly chose blue because of his red-green colourblindness, making blue the colour he could see best. But whether intentional or serendipitous, the choice has resonated with billions of users globally.

The calming presence of blue signals safety, which Facebook needed in spades as it asked users to share their lives online. Similarly, Twitter used a light blue shade that felt approachable and friendly, fostering trust and conversation—vital elements for a social networking platform.

Even in finance, where trust is non-negotiable, blue reigns supreme. Think about PayPal or American Express—both use shades of blue to communicate security, reliability, and professionalism. When money is on the line, blue tells you: "Relax, we’ve got this." It’s no wonder that blue is so dominant in industries where risk is perceived as high and consumer confidence is essential.

Brands that bleed blue

When it comes to unwrapping the layered essences, blue isn’t just about trust—it’s also about reinforcing identity.

Dell is a household name in tech, known for a diverse range of products. By using blue, Dell taps into the trust and dependability that tech consumers crave. Technology is a mutable landscape, and people want to invest in brands they feel will deliver consistent results over time. The use of blue sends a sturdier message.

Oral-B, one of the biggest names in healthcare, particularly oral care, also banks on blue. Why? Because when you’re putting something in your mouth for health reasons, you need to trust it completely. Blue communicates that health and hygiene are under control, giving consumers confidence in their choices. It’s the same story with Unilever, whose vast portfolio spans everything from personal care to nutrition—industries where reliability and quality are paramount.

And then there’s Finolex. Its blue logo isn’t just eye-catching; it carries significance. As Sumit Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, explains, "Blue is a primary element of our brand colour palette. Our revamped logo and brand identity stems from its symbolic association with water." This is not just a colour choice; it’s a visual commitment to their core offering of PVC pipes and fittings that transport water.

Bhatia adds, "The colour blue has been carefully selected to convey the values of trust, loyalty, and reliability that have been at the core of Finolex Pipes and Fittings since its inception." This connection to water ensures that every interaction a consumer has with Finolex reinforces the brand’s commitment to quality and service, making blue an essential part of its narrative.

Blue Star is another shining example, where blue isn’t just part of the logo but is interwoven into the company’s fabric. "Our choice of blue in the brand identity is deeply rooted in our commitment to excellence and reliability," says Girish Hingorani, Vice President of Marketing at Blue Star. The brand is a leader in cooling solutions, and blue not only reflects "coolness" but also reinforces the emotions of trust, stability, and professionalism.

"In our brand campaigns, blue has been a consistent theme, reflecting our identity across various platforms," Hingorani adds. The result? Campaigns that feature blue prominently don’t just increase brand recall—they also deepen the emotional bond with the audience. Consumers now associate blue with Blue Star’s promise of reliability, coolness, and innovation.

Blue isn’t just for corporate logos and branding. It has also been strategically used in advertising to evoke specific emotional responses. One memorable example is Pepsi’s rebranding in the early 2000s. The brand shifted away from its previously more aggressive red tones, adopting cooler, more modern blue hues. Pepsi wanted to position itself as the "cool" drink, a refreshing alternative to Coca-Cola’s bold, energetic red. The blue hue played into the idea of relaxation and clarity, differentiating Pepsi in a cluttered marketplace.

In the luxury space, Tiffany & Co. has made "Tiffany Blue" synonymous with elegance and sophistication. That pale blue box is instantly recognisable and evokes feelings of exclusivity and timelessness. The shade of blue is so iconic that it has become a brand unto itself, carrying with it an emotional weight that few colours can replicate.

More than meets the eye

The best brands don’t just splash blue onto their logos and call it a day. The use of blue is methodical, integrated across various touchpoints to build consistency and emotional connection. It’s not just about visual appeal but about forming a lasting relationship with consumers. When a brand successfully uses blue, it becomes a mental shortcut for consumers. Every time they see that shade, they’re reminded of the emotions the brand stands for.

In the case of Finolex, Bhatia elaborates on how the blue theme is intertwined with innovative storytelling. They promote water conservation through campaigns that resonate deeply with their audience. "By intertwining these stories with our brand's visual identity, dominated by the calming and trustworthy blue, we ensure that our message is not only seen but felt deeply by our audience," Bhatia explains.

At Blue Star, Hingorani points out that blue was deeply woven into their creative strategy, from visual elements to messaging and even customer experiences. "The outcome has been positive; campaigns that effectively utilised blue not only increased brand recall but also fostered a deeper emotional connection with our audience," he says. This cohesive approach ensures that every interaction consumers have with the brand feels familiar, trustworthy, and reliable.

In a world where brands are constantly fighting for consumer attention, blue stands as a calm, trustworthy sentinel. Whether it's on a Facebook login page, an American Express card, or a Pepsi bottle, blue tells us to relax and trust in the brand’s ability to deliver.

Shah sums it up perfectly: "The right colours help brands connect emotionally and leave a lasting impression." Blue does this by grounding brands in qualities that consumers find comforting and necessary.