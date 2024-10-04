Understanding Navratri colours: The impact of green on consumer perception

Colour is the secret language brands use to speak to us without saying a word. It shapes how consumers feel, influences their choices, and, for many, creates that instant connection when they see a logo or product on the shelf. Think it’s just a coincidence? Think again. This is colour psychology at play! Colours have the ability to evoke emotions, influence decisions, and even persuade consumers to choose one product over another.

Studies reveal that people form opinions within just 90 seconds of their first interaction with a product, and up to 90% of snap judgments about products can be based on colour.

Branding and design expert Debu Purkayastha, Founding Creative of RUBBERSTAMP, shared that the evolution of colour in branding dates back to the early 1900s. He said, “The first coloured logos were introduced in the early 1900s by brands such as BMW, United Airlines, and Pepsi Cola. The logo design history completely changed during the 1940s as Colour got introduced to marketing. Colour psychology forced brands like Shell to add colours that represent people’s emotions.”

There’s always a reason behind the colours chosen for brand identities. For instance, BMW's iconic blue and white checkered logo reflects the colours of Bavaria, its home. Meanwhile, Shell's yellow and red scallop shell logo was specifically designed to soften the brand's image and broaden its appeal.

With Navratri in full swing and the nine-day festival celebrating a different hue each day, it’s the perfect time to dive into colour marketing. And today, we are decoding what the colour green means for the brand world.

The psychology of green

Known for its association with growth, harmony, sustainability and nature, green is much more than just a colour; it’s a message that can deeply impact how consumers perceive and interact with a brand. From global tech companies to eco-conscious brands, green has been woven into their identities for different values and to make a lasting impression. Brands also link colours with specific cultural and societal meanings.

“The colour green in the West depicts abundance, balance, calm, and a sense of security, but in Indo-Asia, it symbolised growth, harmony, and prosperity. This prompts brands with global ambitions to tailor their colour marketing strategies based on regional preferences and psychological impacts,” Purkayastha explained.

He also highlighted that the impact of green largely depends on its tone or shade.

Light greens are more refreshing and peaceful, while dark greens can feel more stable and serious, and vibrant greens suggest vitality and energy. Harmony, balance, growth, health & vitality, stability, optimism and prosperity are a few of the emotions that the colour green can evoke. -Debu Purkayastha

A symbol of sustainability

Green is often synonymous with sustainability. This vibrant colour embodies nature and renewal, making it a cornerstone for brands that wish to communicate their commitment to a responsible future.

For Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer at The Body Shop Asia South, green plays a central role in conveying emotions and values associated with nature, sustainability, growth, and balance. She shared that the vibrant shade of green evokes a sense of connection to the earth, and the brand's deep-rooted commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Launched in 1976, this global brand has undergone multiple logo transformations throughout the years. While the shade of green has varied, one thing has remained constant: it was always green.

Singh said, “Green is often associated with renewal and eco-consciousness, and with respect to The Body Shop, it symbolises its dedication to ethical sourcing, sustainable beauty, and a healthier planet. By using green as the signature colour, The Body Shop communicates their pioneering efforts in sustainability and social change, values that resonate deeply with their audience, especially those who prioritise conscious consumerism.”

While Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President of Marketing at Greenply Industries, articulated how green represents life, growth, and renewal.

He said, “Through the colour green, we hope to evoke a sense of responsibility and trust. It represents our vision for a greener future, one where innovation goes hand-in-hand with sustainable practices. We aim to communicate that as a brand, we are forward-thinking, ethical, and always striving to foster harmony between progress and the planet.”

For Greenply, green is at the heart of their logo and brand philosophy, reflecting the commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Tech and innovation

Green symbolises stability and trust, attributes that tech brands strive to imbibe. Green is often adopted by forward-thinking tech brands focused on constant innovation. For instance, Android’s green bot logo features a vibrant and dynamic shade that perfectly reflects the brand’s personality.

One key player in this market that stands for innovation, Acer has also embraced green. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing at Acer India, explains that green represents more than just a colour; along with sustainability it mirrors the company’s dedication to technological advancement.

For Acer, green evokes energy and vitality, aligning with its mission to evolve and produce cutting-edge technology that empowers users while being mindful of environmental impact.

Balakrishnan said, “Through the colour green, Acer aims to convey emotions and values such as innovation, sustainability, growth, and renewal. Green symbolises Acer's commitment to environmentally conscious practices and forward-thinking technology, reflecting harmony between progress and responsibility.”

When you think of green, the first visual that pops into your head might be plants or trees. Nature reminds us of growth, vitality and strength.

For The Body Shop, Greenply, and Acer, growth is a crucial brand value. This alignment extends to PayU, which highlighted in a press release the significance of green in its brand identity, signifying growth and forward momentum. The colour green serves as a visual representation of these brands' aspirations to foster innovation, sustainability, and a positive impact on the world.

The colour green is more than just a visual choice in marketing. It’s a powerful psychological tool that can evoke a wide range of emotions, from balance and harmony to growth and vitality. For brands, using green strategically allows them to convey sustainability, trust, and innovation, values that resonate particularly well with today’s conscious consumers. So, the next time you spot a green logo, remember—it’s not just a coincidence; it’s a strategic choice.