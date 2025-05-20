Not just for the 'Big Boys': ABBY Awards

As the 56th edition of the Abby Awards powered by The One Show approaches, the spotlight turns to how the advertising industry continues to engage with one of its oldest benchmarks for creative recognition. Ahead of the awards at Goafest 2025, we spoke with key members of The Advertising Club: Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia, and Ajay Kakar, Chairman of the Awards Governing Council and Managing Committee Member at The Advertising Club – about the evolving nature of the awards.

With a record number of entries, increased client participation, and an intentional focus on diversity, the ABBY Awards continue to evolve while remaining rooted in their 56-year legacy.

“Today, the Abby Awards are not just a celebration of excellence in India – they are a stepping stone to global recognition. That’s clearly reflected in the response this year, with over 4,000 entries from more than 230 agencies across creative, media, PR, health, and other disciplines – the highest in the last five years,” said Barua.

The 2025 edition of the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show received 4,076 entries, 233 participating entities, and a jury strength of 401. With 1,756 shortlists, the 2025 edition aims to celebrate not just the crème de la crème of advertising but also the diverse and dynamic voices shaping India’s creative landscape today.

One of the defining features of the Abby Awards, according to Kakar, is that it remains industry-first.

“We are the only award show in India which is by the industry, for the industry, of the industry. We are not in it for business or profit,” said Kakkar.

But beyond the scale of participation lies a deeper shift, one that challenges old assumptions about who these awards are really for.

Addressing concerns of dominance

The notion that only a few large agencies dominate the Abby Awards is often floated around the industry. However, Kakar pointed out that this year’s participation numbers tell a different story.

Submissions this year span across ad agencies, clients, tech firms, production houses, publishers, and broadcasters. Returning names include McCann, DDB Mudra, VML, Lowe Lintas, BBH, Grey Group, and Talented, among others.

“The fact that so many are participating means all kinds [of agencies] are participating and not only the big boys nor those who have a big number of entries,” said Kakkar.

He emphasised that the platform was no longer reserved for industry stalwarts or large-scale players. According to him, even those with just a handful of entries were now looking to benchmark themselves against the best in the country at the Abby Awards.

The diversity of participation also includes agencies that may not have strong award portfolios every year but still value the forum.

Kakkar added, “Often, what people say and what they mean are two different things. If someone doesn’t have strong work to showcase, they may say they don’t like the process. But interestingly, those same people often want to be on the jury.”

And with broader participation also comes greater responsibility, to ensure the judging process is fair, inclusive, and reflective of the industry’s evolving landscape.

A focus on jury diversity and process integrity

This year, 401 jury members (including 376 jurors and 25 jury chairs) evaluated entries, with a gender ratio of 65% male and 35% female. The jury also represents a mix of specialist and generalist agencies, clients, and international perspectives.

“You have diversity among specialist and generalist agencies... clients and agencies. People who are personifying the world – our world today and tomorrow, not yesterday.”

To ensure fairness and transparency, the Abby Awards follow a secret voting process validated by Ernst & Young and The One Show.

Kakkar said, “We have trust in them, the industry has trust in them, and the industry worldwide has trust in them... vote is by button... what your conscience warrants you to do.”

In an effort to ensure credibility, the awards also implemented a new filter: only those who have submitted entries are eligible to be on the jury.

The 2025 edition further reinforced its international standing by onboarding global creative leaders like Youri Guerassimov (CEO and CCO of Marcel Paris), Bjorn Stahl (CCO of Uncommon), and Francesco Poletti (CCO of Le Pub, Publicis Italy) as jury chairs.

“This is further recognition that the Abbys are seen as being of a certain international standard,” Kakar added.

As the Abby Awards gear up for their 56th edition, the evolving structure, broader participation, and focus on process integrity suggest an effort to stay aligned with the changing contours of the advertising industry. While legacy and scale remain part of the conversation, the inclusion of new voices—both on the jury and in the entry pool marks a shift toward greater representation.