Checking-in love: Oyo’s Valentine’s Day marketing evolution through the years

Every year, brands try to harness the tide of love during Valentine's week. Brands of chocolates, confectionaries, soft toys, and the ones in travel and tourism are keenly interested in jumping on the Valentine’s Day bandwagon. This is a time when couples spend handsomely and individuals are ready to shell out a significant sum for their loved ones.

The opportunity might seem extremely lucrative for brands to launch and spend on campaigns, but it has its drawbacks. It is a time when the advertising space is crowded. The landscape is saturated with predictable imagery and messaging. To stand out, a brand has to go that extra mile in creating a campaign or in its overall marketing efforts.

While there have been a lot of brands in the food and beverage category who have actively invested in marketing around Valentine’s week, OYO, the Indian hospitality chain, has marked its presence when it comes to marketing around Valentine’s Day.

Over the years, OYO’s marketing strategy has evolved and steadfastly delivered creative and thoughtful campaigns around the week celebrating love. Here is a look into how the brand has been subverting tropes over the years with its marketing:

Building on traditional romance



OYO's initial campaigns–between 2013 and 2015–focused on the classic picture of Valentine's Day: young couples enjoying romantic getaways. It offered special discounts, themed room decorations, and couple-friendly packages. The themes included standard Valentine's Day imagery with hearts, roses, and couples enjoying candlelit dinners. These catered to a specific audience but lacked the unique touch that would later define their approach.

In 2015, as OYO expanded its presence and diversified its offerings, its Valentine's Day campaigns became more diverse. The company introduced themed packages catering to different preferences, such as adventure-seeking couples, food enthusiasts, and wellness enthusiasts. This approach aimed to appeal to a broader audience while showcasing OYO properties.

Offering personalized experiences (2016-2018)

Recognizing the importance of personalization, OYO began segmenting its audience based on demographic and psychographic factors. The company tailored its Valentine's Day promotions to cater to different segments, such as newlyweds, long-term couples, and singles celebrating self-love. Specialized packages and promotions were designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of each group.



In 2016, OYO launched its #NoRoomForHate campaign that advocated peace and respect.

OYO also implemented dynamic pricing strategies, real-time messaging, and personalized recommendations to optimize its Valentine's Day campaigns. By delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time, OYO sought to maximize conversion rates and revenue.



Collaborations and Partnerships (2019-2021)



To elevate its Valentine's Day offerings, OYO began collaborating with external partners, including renowned chefs, celebrity influencers, and entertainment brands. These partnerships resulted in curated experiences such as exclusive dining events, live music performances, and fashion shows hosted at select OYO properties. By aligning with popular personalities and brands, OYO aimed to enhance its appeal and attract a more upscale clientele.

In an effort to inspire individuals to contemplate the concept of extending celebrations of love beyond a singular day, OYO executed a Valentine’s Day campaign across its Facebook and Instagram channels under the banner #ValentinesTogetherAlone. Within the framework of this initiative, a compilation of 14 distinct activities was curated, each corresponding to a day of the campaign. The campaign garnered enthusiastic acclaim from OYO enthusiasts worldwide.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, OYO adapted its Valentine's Day marketing strategy to accommodate changing consumer behaviors and safety concerns. The hospitality chain launched a unique social media initiative dubbed #CheckInForLove, which embraced a local perspective on Valentine’s Day, drawing inspiration from popular phrases and cultural art styles. The campaign reportedly led to a notable 284% surge in favorable sentiment towards OYO.

#LongTermRelationship - Challenging the stereotype

A significant shift came with the #LongTermRelationship campaign featuring Neena Gupta and Swanand Kirkire. This celebrated mature love, moving beyond the young couple stereotype and resonating with a wider audience. The campaign films centered around women, who are the key decision-makers when it comes to booking gateways, vacations, or holidays.

Digital innovation and sustainability

On Valentine’s Day 2022, OYO celebrated the love of travel by launching the inaugural edition of their global Valentine’s Day consumer index #LetLoveIn With Travel 2022. The survey encompassed participants from India, the UK, USA, Indonesia, and Germany, aiming to grasp the world’s affection for travel.

In 2023, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO unveiled a new Valentine’s Day feature to promote open communication. Dubbed 'We Need to Talk', it encouraged customers to share candid feedback and suggestions. The feature included a dedicated section on both the website and app for customers to voice their opinions. Real-time updates on query resolutions were also provided on the homepage, enhancing transparency.



With the rise of digital technologies, OYO continued to innovate its Valentine's Day campaigns by incorporating immersive experiences and interactive content formats. The company adjusted its focus towards digital with more digital initiatives allowing users to explore OYO properties virtually, participate in contests, and unlock exclusive rewards, driving excitement and brand awareness.

In line with growing consumer demand for sustainable travel options, OYO integrated environmental initiatives into its Valentine's Day marketing strategy. The company promoted eco-friendly practices such as energy conservation, waste reduction, and carbon offset programs across its properties. OYO also partnered with environmental organizations to raise awareness about conservation efforts and encourage guests to make responsible choices during their stays. By prioritizing sustainability, OYO aimed to appeal to socially conscious travelers while reducing its environmental footprint.

OYO's Valentine's Day marketing campaigns have evolved significantly over the years, reflecting changes in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and societal trends. From traditional promotions to personalized experiences, collaborative partnerships, digital innovation, and sustainability initiatives, OYO has adapted its approach to engage with its audience and drive business growth. Its marketing efforts have moved from safe, traditional tactics to embracing inclusivity, humor, and relatability.