Quick commerce platforms dial up marketing blitz for Valentine’s Week

Come Valentine’s Week, whether you are single, taken, or somewhere in between, love is being marketed to you from every direction. And between this grand display of affection, quick commerce (Q-Com) platforms have been emerging as the real MVPs.

Imagine this. You’re on your way to meet your Valentine's date, all dressed up, heart racing, only to realise you left the gift at home. Panic? Not when a 10-minute delivery can save the day. Quick commerce platforms thrive in these last-minute scenarios, turning forgetfulness into a business opportunity.

And business is booming. Last year, Blinkit saw 32% of all its Valentine’s Day orders classified as gift orders, and the platform clocked its highest-ever orders per minute that day. Similarly, Zepto’s sales jumped 20-25% compared to a usual business day, proving just how crucial this period is for the quick-commerce industry. Swiggy Instamart also witnessed a frenzy, with its food marketplace CEO, Rohit Kapoor, revealing that flower orders surged 22X by noon, while chocolates saw a 10X jump in demand compared to an average day.

The seven days before Valentine’s Day have also become a significant occasion for Qcom platforms.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder at magicpin shared a few categories that have seen momentum during this week.

“Valentine’s Week is a significant period for India's local and quick-commerce, with a surge in demand across categories like gifts, entertainment, dining out, and fashion shopping,” said Sharma.

Qcom’s role during Valentine's Day is not just about convenience anymore, it’s about aspiration.

As Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode, who recently piloted their Q-Com segment, said, “With instant delivery at their fingertips, many shoppers turn to quick-commerce for last-minute gifts, leading to a noticeable surge in urgent orders as Valentine’s Day approaches.”

With sales soaring, Qcom platforms don’t just ride the wave, they lead and make it bigger. From billboards to cheeky push notifications and full-blown app make-overs, they pull out all the stops to stay top of mind.

Let’s take a look at how these platforms are leaving no stone unturned (or heartbreak unmonetised) this season.

Themes in V-Day ads

When it comes to selling a narrative, there’s no better way than storytelling rooted in relatable moments. And quick commerce platforms know this playbook by heart.

Since humour is a preferred narrative that works on audiences, with 91% of them preferring comedy ads and 72% choosing brands that use humour over their competitors, it’s no surprise that Q-commerce platforms have leaned into comedy this season. But that’s not the only card they’re playing. From witty takes on modern dating struggles to heartwarming portrayals of inclusive love, these brands are tapping into emotions beyond just romance.

This Valentine’s Day, Swiggy Instamart put a playful spin on gifting with Tusshar Kapoor at the centre of it. The ad sees him dancing to his father’s classic song Tohfa, but with a twist, highlighting that gifts aren’t just for a partner but for everyone you love. Whether it’s friends, family, or even yourself, the ad highlights that Valentine's Day is beyond romance.

Meanwhile, Bigbasket took a page from Gen Z’s dating dictionary. Their campaign cleverly uses terms like catfishing—assuring users that, unlike questionable dating profiles, what you see on Bigbasket is exactly what you get. Other ads in the series compare ghosting and unreliable partners, positioning Bigbasket as the ‘green flag’ among modern dating ‘red flags’.

Beyond humour, another theme making its way into Q-commerce ads this year is inclusive love. Zepto, for instance, has showcased diverse relationships and different forms of gift-giving in its ad. The ad features multiple couples, straight, queer, and elderly, exchanging gifts that range from flowers to sexual wellness products. The ad highlights that love looks different for everyone, and so do the ways we celebrate it.

With humour, relatability, and inclusivity Q-commerce campaigns are ensuring that whether you're in love, single, or just here for the laughs, there's something for everyone.

In-app celebration

A seamless user experience (UX) isn’t just about functionality, it’s about engagement. Reports suggest that 88% of users are less likely to return after a bad UX, making it clear that the design, layout, and interactive elements of an app can directly impact business.

Sharon Pais, CBO of Myntra, a platform that recently launched its Q-commerce vertical M-Now, emphasises this, stating, “UI/UX experience plays a crucial role in driving engagement and traction during Valentine’s Day by making the shopping journey more seamless, intuitive, and immersive.”

Vivek Lohcheb highlights that a well-structured app can guide users toward conversions. “Smartly placed banners, interactive elements, and personalized recommendations make it easier for shoppers to discover relevant products, reducing friction in the buying journey. By making the UI/UX more intuitive and engaging, businesses can drive higher sales and create a more seamless and enjoyable shopping experience that keeps customers coming back.”

With this in mind, quick commerce platforms are turning their apps into an interactive playground for Valentine’s Week, ensuring that love (or at least, impulse purchases) is just a tap away.

Gamifying Love

Blinkit, for instance, brought back a childhood favourite, ’FLAMES’, directly into its app. Users can enter two names into the game and discover if they are destined to be Friends, Lovers, Affectionate, Married, Enemies, or Siblings. At the end of the game, the user is redirected to gift options to send to their partner.

Alongside this, Blinkit has also reintroduced its ‘Single’s Mode’ feature, which was first launched last year. With categories like Game Night with Friends, Ready to Mingle, and Moving On, the platform is ensuring that even the unattached have something to shop for.

Bigbasket, on the other hand, is taking a more personalised approach with its Love Language Quiz. A dedicated banner on the app redirects users to a quiz that helps them determine their (or their partner’s) love language before offering customised gifting suggestions based on the results.

Meanwhile, Magic Pin’s Magic Now, a new entrant in the Q-commerce space, has a ‘Single’s Playbook’ designed to make the most of solo celebrations. With quirky sections like Pasandida Dessert, Snacc pe nahi, snacks pe dhyan do, and Pyar Dosti Hai, the app nudges users toward discovering restaurants and food options suited for the occasion.

Beyond in-app experiences, quick commerce platforms are also leveraging push notifications to stay top-of-mind. Studies show that push notifications have a 50% higher engagement rate than regular emails, making them a powerful tool for customer retention.

By infusing humour and relatability into these messages, brands are making sure their presence is felt throughout Valentine’s Week, whether the audience planning a romantic evening or just needing a tub of ice cream for one.

Social Media takeover

Playing into the themed days of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and so on, Q-Com platforms fill their Instagram grids with a mix of memes, cheeky one-liners, and product placements that blend seamlessly with internet humour.

Strategic collaborations are another way these brands stay relevant. Swiggy Instamart, for instance, teamed up with Parle G to create a post that said ‘I promise to be the Parle G to your Chai’.

Zepto, on the other hand, partnered with Crocs to celebrate #VDaywithCrocs.

No social media takeover is complete without influencer partnerships. Quick commerce platforms have been roping in content creators to push their Valentine’s campaigns in ways that feel organic and entertaining.

OOH & festive packaging

While Q-Com platforms dominate digital screens, they are also making their offline presence felt, through billboards and packaging.

Zepto, known for its sharp one-liners, took the Valentine’s Week celebration to the streets with cheeky, strategically placed billboards. One of them read, ‘My love for you is like Boldcare, will last longer than your ex’.



Beyond the billboards, Q-commerce brands are ensuring their Valentine’s presence extends right into people’s homes, through packaging.

Blinkit turned its delivery bags into an interactive experience, allowing users to repurpose them into gift boxes.