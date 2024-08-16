Sujata and Taniya Biswas's journey from sisterhood to Suta

In a world where fleeting fashion trends often overshadow timeless traditions, Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, the heart and soul behind Suta, are crafting a beautiful homage to a classic symbol of elegance: the sari. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, their story resonates even more deeply, highlighting the powerful connection that has shaped their journey. Their story is woven not just with threads of silk and cotton but with the intricate bonds of sisterhood and resilience.

Growing up in a family constantly on the move due to their father’s transferable job, the sisters developed a bond that became their anchor. “We were constantly moving and changing schools, but we had each other. We finished each other’s sentences and always looked out for one another,” Sujata reminisces. Their shared experiences and unwavering support laid the foundation for a partnership that would later breathe new life into a cherished tradition.

Their mother, a figure of strength and creativity, played a pivotal role in their formative years. Despite financial constraints, she spun magic from the simplest of resources. “Even though we didn’t have a lot of money, our mother would make the best out of whatever we had. She created beautiful experiences with what little we had,” Taniya recalls. It was through her resourcefulness and love for handloom that Sujata and Taniya’s appreciation for traditional crafts was nurtured.

The love for handloom and the birth of Suta

In 2016, Sujata and Taniya launched their handloom venture, Suta, but the foundation was laid long before that. From a young age, they were immersed in the artistry of handloom. Their mother’s engagement with weavers was more than a family hobby—it was a gateway to a world of rich traditions and skilled craftsmanship. “Handloom wasn’t just fabric; it was a part of our family’s story. Seeing our mother work with weavers gave us a deep appreciation for traditional crafts,” Sujata reflects. This early exposure planted the seeds of Suta, a venture that celebrates and revitalizes the sari for a new generation.

The idea of Suta emerged from a personal passion rather than a business plan. Both sisters had careers in different fields before deciding to pursue their dreams together. “We spent a year brainstorming different ideas. Ultimately, we settled on sarees because of our love for them and our desire to bring them back into the spotlight,” Sujata reveals. The choice was inspired by their love for the garment and a desire to revive its appeal among younger generations.

Sujata, with an engineering background from CET Bhubaneswar and an MBA from IIFT Delhi, and Taniya, also an engineer and IIM Lucknow graduate, both had successful careers before venturing into Suta. Sujata’s experience includes roles at the Essar Group, Jindal Group, and IIT Bombay, while Taniya worked with the Tata Group and IBM. Together, their complementary skills formed the perfect team for launching this Mumbai-based saree brand.

Sujata and Tanya’s decision to start Suta was also influenced by their own experiences with sarees. “Wearing sarees during festivals was a cherished part of our upbringing. We wanted to capture that feeling and share it with others,” Tanya says.

Starting Suta came with its challenges. After leaving their corporate jobs, the sisters faced many obstacles and even experimented with product photoshoots before realizing their strength lay in the products themselves.

The sisters faced scepticism and challenges in a market that was not initially receptive to their vision. “We faced a lot of rejection in the beginning. It was tough, but we believed in our vision and persevered,” Sujata recalls. Their journey was marked by a frugal start, selling through a Facebook page and managing orders themselves.

Their dedication to quality and authenticity has been a cornerstone of their success. However, they have also had to navigate issues like plagiarism and mislabeling in the handloom industry. “Plagiarism and mislabeling undermine the authenticity of handloom. It’s a serious issue that we continue to address,” Sujata emphasises.

What started as a passion project to ‘explore our creative curiosities and personal inspirations’ has grown into a successful business generating approximately Rs 50 crore in revenue and providing employment for over 150+ full-time staff.

Marketing insights and future trends

Both Sujata and Tanya have a keen understanding of marketing, shaped by their diverse backgrounds. Sujata’s experience in digital marketing and Tanya’s in traditional marketing converge in their approach to promoting Suta. “Marketing has evolved significantly. Brands need to be agile and responsive to changing consumer preferences,” Sujata advises.

Looking ahead, they believe that the sari trend is here to stay. “The sari category is growing, and it’s only going to get bigger,” Tanya predicts. They also see the handloom industry’s potential to expand beyond traditional garments, incorporating indigenous crafts into contemporary fashion.

In a world where trends often overshadow timeless traditions, Sujata and Taniya’s story stands out for its blend of passion, perseverance, and personal touch. Their vision for the sari isn’t just about fashion; it’s a nod to tradition, craftsmanship, and the shared experiences that have shaped their journey. Their work is a celebration of the values and connections that define their brand.

Disclaimer: The insights provided by Sujata and Taniya Biswas are derived from their interview on the LocalSamosa presents Localpreneur podcast, titled 'Journey of Sujata and Taniya, Founders of Suta.'