TextFX: A promising AI tool for creative writing

Artificial Intelligence-powered technology has taken the world by storm. AI is currently one of the most talked about subjects in the world with respect to the revolution it can bring and the efficiency with which it can complete tasks. The global AI market size was valued at USD 150.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2023 to 2030.



The boom of generative AI technology has brought in a number of AI tools from different companies that can improve work efficiency Apart from the popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard, there are a few that are relatively less explored but have the potential of generating desired results.



One such tool is TextFX by Google. It is a new AI tool that helps writers and creative heads explore new ideas and generate creative text formats. It has a set of 10 focused tools that range from finding similes and acronyms for a word, to asking for a POV, or writing a scene. It can be used for a variety of tasks such as writing blog posts, articles, stories, poetry, lyrics, copywriting, etc.

TextFX is easy to use. Simply type in your prompt and the AI will generate text for you. You can then edit and refine the text as needed. It also has a number of different tools that you can use to generate text. For example, you could use the "Simile Generator" to generate a list of similes for a word, or you could use the "Acronym Generator" to generate a list of acronyms for a word.

The quality of the results produced by TextFX varies depending on the tool that you are using and the prompt that you provide. If you give it a very specific prompt, it will likely generate more accurate and relevant text. However, if you give it a more open-ended prompt, the output may be less accurate or relevant.

The text that is generated by TextFX is usually grammatically correct and well-written. However, it helps to keep in mind that TextFX is still under development, so it may not be error free. And while the results look promising, TextFX is not a replacement for human creativity. The text that is generated by TextFX is at par with expectations but lacks originality. Sometimes it seems a bit repetitive with the answers and doesn’t seem to process topic-specific words with finesse.



Watch Lupe use it:

The tool contains a section that reads, “Watch Lupe use it” which when clicked on, opens up a video in which rapper Lupe Fiasco explains that specific feature of Text FX and illustrates with examples how to give prompts to generate better results. This feature makes it easier for new users to navigate the tool and generate better results by using a specific tool for its intended purpose.

Look under the hood:

Just below “Watch Lupe use it” resides a section that is cleverly titled “Look under the hood.” This one explains how the company primed the large language model (LLM) to generate the desired result of a specific tool. A table is presented under it that illustrates with examples how a particular prompt would generate results. This further helps the user in understanding the tool and writing prompts for a particular tool.

Apart from its use by creative people like screenwriters, rappers, and songwriters, the tool can be used by individuals in marketing and advertising. Here are a few ways it can be leveraged:

To generate creative marketing copy: It can be used to generate creative marketing copy for a variety of purposes, such as social media posts, emailers, and landing pages.

To brainstorm new marketing ideas: It can be used to brainstorm new marketing ideas for a variety of purposes, such as content marketing campaigns, social media campaigns, and email campaigns. For example, it can be used to generate a list of potential topics for a new content marketing campaign.

To create engaging social media content: The tool can be used to create engaging social media content, such as tweets, Facebook posts, Instagram and LinkedIn posts. For example, it can be used to generate a list of creative social media captions for a new product launch.

To write blog posts and articles: It can be used to write blog posts and articles on a variety of topics while incorporating literary elements such as simile, alliteration, etc.

Although the interface of the tool is built in a way that facilitates smooth operation, it helps to keep some points in mind while giving commands in order to get optimal results.

Some tips to keep in mind to use TextFX effectively:

Details are your saviour: The more specific you are in your prompts, the better the results will be. For example, instead of typing in the prompt "Write a blog post about marketing," you could type in the prompt "Write a blog post about the benefits of using AI in marketing."

Using the different tools in TextFX: TextFX has a number of different tools that you can use to generate text. One can experiment with the different tools to see what works best.

Editing and refining the generated text: The text that is generated by the tool is usually grammatically correct and well-written, but it is important to edit and refine the text according to requirement.

When used for generating ideas for Britannia’s Bourbon biscuit campaign, Text FX gave the following results which could be useful in creating captions, catchphrases, or a copy.

Better results could be generated by trying and testing a variety of prompts repeatedly. Regenerating the answers also helps in finding better results.