World TV day: The evolving partnership of television & advertising

World Television Day, celebrated on November 21, commemorates the power and influence of television as a medium of communication. The day marks the anniversary of the first World Television Forum, held by the United Nations in 1996, where television's role in shaping global dialogue and promoting cultural exchange was recognised. Television has since remained a key tool for both entertainment and advertising, connecting billions of people worldwide.

Globally, television continues to be one of the most powerful mediums for advertising, despite the rise of digital and social platforms. In 2023, the global TV advertising market was valued at over $200 billion, demonstrating its substantial reach and ability to influence consumer behavior.

In India, the Traditional TV Advertising market is experiencing notable growth, with ad spending expected to reach $5.03 billion in 2024. This growth highlights the enduring power of television as an advertising medium, particularly as brands capitalise on TV's wide reach to connect with consumers across diverse demographics. With an annual growth forecast of 3.14% through 2030, TV advertising in India is projected to continue evolving, with new technologies enhancing its impact on consumer behaviour. Despite the surge in digital media, TV retains its importance in India's advertising landscape, underscoring its enduring relevance in a rapidly changing media environment.

Brief History

The history of television spans over a century of technological innovation, beginning in the late 1800s with the development of the Nipkow disk by Paul Nipkow, which enabled the mechanical scanning of images. Early television systems were demonstrated in the 1920s by pioneers like John Logie Baird, who transmitted moving silhouette images in 1925, and Charles Jenkins, who showcased the first public mechanical TV in 1928.

Paul Nipkow, in the dark suit by the microphone, appearing in German television in 1937

John Logie Baird standing next to his television transmitter of 1925–26. To Baird's left in the case is 'Stookie Bill,' a ventriloquist's dummy that was scanned by the spinning Nipkow disk in order to produce a picture signal. (less)

Picture quality from the Televisor.

The transition to electronic television occurred in 1927 when Philo Farnsworth demonstrated the first fully electronic system. By the 1930s, public broadcasting began, with the BBC launching regular broadcasts in 1936, marking the beginning of commercial TV advertising. In the 1940s, the affordability of TV sets led to widespread adoption in the U.S., and by 1954, the introduction of colour broadcasts revolutionised the viewing experience.

Philo Farnsworth with the television receiver he invented.

The 1960s saw the advent of satellite broadcasting, and by the 1970s, cable television expanded viewing options. Over the years, television has continually evolved, adapting to technological progress and shifting viewer preferences.

Television and Advertisement

Pioneers

The origins of television commercials trace back to earlier forms of advertising in film and radio. Before television, companies used cinema as an advertising medium, showing 'snipes', short advertising clips in movie theatres alongside newsreels, cartoons, and feature films. One of the earliest examples is the 1897 'We All Smoke' advertisement for Admiral Cigarettes, which exemplified early efforts to engage audiences through moving images.

The blueprint for modern TV advertising, however, was pioneered by radio. Initially, radio faced challenges in monetisation despite its growing popularity as a medium. This changed in 1922 when AT&T’s WEAF station (later acquired by NBC) began selling airtime to businesses. The first buyer was a New York apartment complex, quickly followed by an oil company and American Express. This marked the birth of broadcast advertising, laying the foundation for the commercial model that television would later adopt, turning airtime into a powerful vehicle for brand messaging.

The birth of tele-ads

The first television advertisement, recognised as the first legal TV commercial, aired on July 1, 1941, at 2:30 PM on the NBC-owned station WNBT (now WNBC) in New York City. This historic moment occurred just before a baseball game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. The advertisement was for Bulova, a watch and jewellery company, and it lasted only 10 seconds. It featured a simple graphic of a clock face superimposed on a map of the United States, accompanied by the voiceover stating, 'America runs on Bulova time'.

The cost of this pioneering advertisement was remarkably low, totalling $9, comprising $4 for airtime and $5 for station charges. At the time, only about 4,000 television sets were in use in New York, meaning that the ad reached only a small audience. However, it marked a significant shift in advertising history, transitioning from radio to television and laying the groundwork for the multi-billion dollar TV advertising industry that would follow.

Prior to this official commercial, there were experimental ads aired in 1939 during baseball games, but these did not comply with FCC regulations that allowed for paid commercials until July 1941. The Bulova ad is thus celebrated as the beginning of formal television advertising in the United States.

The 'Golden Age'

Television commercials, rapidly becoming ubiquitous in American living rooms, offered a groundbreaking platform for creativity that transformed the advertising industry.

Initially, TV ads resembled radio commercials with visuals, and a voiceover listing features was the primary narrative. Even ads for television followed this formula. However, the rapid adoption of TV sets coincided with a creative renaissance in advertising. By the mid-1960s, commercial filmmakers were pushing the boundaries of storytelling, exploring cinematic techniques unique to television.

Campaigns like Pizza Hut’s first TV commercial in 1965 marked this shift, focusing on visual storytelling to engage audiences in ways previously unimaginable. This period redefined the potential of advertisements, blending creativity with the broad reach of television to create compelling and memorable marketing campaigns.

The 'Superbowl'

In 1984, Apple debuted its iconic '1984' commercial during the Super Bowl, a spot that forever changed the advertising landscape. Directed by Ridley Scott, the ad introduced the Macintosh computer with a dramatic, dystopian narrative that rang with audiences. While it redefined tech marketing, '1984' also revolutionised television advertising by turning the Super Bowl into the most coveted advertising slot of the year.

Over the following decades, Super Bowl commercials became a cultural phenomenon, with viewers eagerly anticipating the ads as much as the game itself. High-profile airtime slots transformed advertisements into events, sparking conversations and demonstrating the unmatched influence of television as a platform for creative storytelling.

Television, Advertising and India

The history of television in India began in 1950 with the first demonstration of television in Chennai, leading to the installation of the first TV transmitter in 1951. On September 15, 1959, Doordarshan launched its experimental television service in Delhi, initially broadcasting only a few hours per week focused on educational content.

Watching Ramayan on TV, Image :- Indian History Pics(x)

By 1965, daily transmissions commenced as part of All India Radio, and by 1972, television services expanded to Mumbai and Amritsar. A significant milestone occurred in 1982 with the introduction of colour television during the Asian Games in New Delhi, which coincided with the launch of major television serials like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata', achieving unprecedented viewership.

Villages watching TV (Image- Indian History Pics)

The economic liberalisation in 1991 opened the market to private and foreign broadcasters, leading to a surge in channels and programming diversity. In 1997, Prasar Bharati was established as an autonomous body to oversee Doordarshan and AIR, enhancing independence from government control. The rise of satellite and cable television in the 2000s transformed the media landscape, with hundreds of channels available and the advent of digital broadcasting and streaming services further changing viewer consumption patterns.

Tele-advertising in India, the beginning

The history of television advertising in India began in the 1970s, shortly after the establishment of Doordarshan as the national broadcaster. The first television advertisement aired in India on January 1, 1976, for Gwalior Suitings, marking a significant milestone in the Indian advertising landscape. This was a pivotal moment as it introduced the concept of commercial advertising to Indian television, which had previously focused primarily on educational and public service programming.

Following this initial advertisement, the first colour television commercial aired in 1980 for Bombay Dyeing, showcasing the evolving nature of advertising as it embraced more vibrant and engaging visuals. The late 1970s and early 1980s saw a surge in creativity and storytelling within advertisements, with campaigns like the iconic 'Lalitaji' by Surf Excel gaining immense popularity. This campaign featured a relatable character who became synonymous with smart shopping decisions, demonstrating how ads could connect with audiences on a personal level.

Liberalisation and the era of Ads

The liberalisation of the Indian economy in 1991 marked a transformative era in advertising, as international brands entered the market and television channels proliferated, creating a wealth of new opportunities. Iconic campaigns from brands like Cadbury, Liril, Fevicol, and Lifebuoy defined this period, showcasing innovative storytelling and cultural relevance that resonated deeply with Indian audiences. This shift solidified television's role as a key medium for creative and emotionally engaging advertisements.

The foundation for this evolution was laid earlier with campaigns like the Lifebuoy ad, featuring the iconic jingle 'Tandurusti ki Raksha Karta Hai Lifebuoy,' crafted by Alyque Padamsee, which tied hygiene to health-focused storytelling.

The 1982 introduction of colour television during the Asian Games further revolutionised the medium, giving rise to visually striking campaigns such as Nirma’s detergent jingle and Maggi’s 'two-minute' noodles ad. These advancements marked the shift from functional messaging to relatable narratives, paving the way for modern advertising that seamlessly blends creativity, emotion, and cultural resonance.

Following India’s economic liberalisation, the advertising industry experienced a surge of creativity. With international brands entering the market and television channels multiplying, advertisers began to push the limits of imagination. Iconic ads became more than just promotional tools, they evolved into cultural phenomena. These campaigns captured the spirit of Indian culture while blending humour, emotion, and compelling storytelling, setting new standards in the industry. The focus shifted from simply selling products to creating brand experiences that were both relatable and memorable, marking a new era in Indian advertising. Here is a look at a few.

Pidilite - Fish

Cadbury Dairy Milk and cricket are back

Parle G

Chal Meri Luna

BPL TV- Elephants

ONIDA TV- Devil

Asian Paints- Mera wala cream

Notably, the Ericsson 'One Black Coffee' ad was the first Indian television commercial to win a Cannes Lion, marking a milestone in creative advertising. Since then, Indian TV ads have evolved, shifting focus from merely selling products to building emotional connections and reflecting shared values.

Television and advertising today

Television remains a significant pillar in the global advertising landscape, with ad spending projected to reach approximately $147.9 billion in 2024. In India, the television advertising market is also witnessing steady growth, with revenues forecasted to reach $5.03 billion in 2024, and an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14% projected through 2030.

This reflects the enduring influence of TV in connecting brands with diverse demographics, reinforcing its place in the advertising strategies of businesses globally. While the rapid digital evolution and the rise of streaming platforms may lead to a potential decline in TV viewership, television has played a crucial role in shaping the creative journey of advertising. It has pushed the boundaries of creativity, fostering more innovative and engaging campaigns. Even as the digital landscape evolves, TV continues to be a powerful medium for brand storytelling and engagement.

Today, TV ads have evolved with interactive features like QR codes, enabling viewers to shop directly from commercials. For example, Zee TV partnered with Flipkart to make daily soap operas shoppable by embedding QR codes, transforming traditional TV viewing into an interactive experience. This shift seamlessly blends entertainment with commerce, making purchases easier and more immediate. As technology continues to advance, TV remains a powerful platform, adapting to the digital era while providing more engaging and convenient brand experiences.