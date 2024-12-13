Tonic Worldwide’s Chetan Asher on building a digital-first agency with creativity, AI, & adaptability

Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first independent agency, recently marked its 17th anniversary, completing nearly two decades in the advertising industry. Founded during the early stages of India’s digital evolution, Tonic has steadily grown, focusing on data-driven storytelling and insights to support brands across industries.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Chetan Asher, Founder & CEO of Tonic Worldwide, shares the driving forces behind Tonic's inception and evolution.

“You have to love advertising to be in advertising,” says Asher. Together with co-founder Samir, their passion for advertising and early adoption of technology planted the seeds of Tonic Worldwide. “We simply combined two of our passions. When we started, digital was nascent in the country, but you could see the media landscape evolving.”

Asher envisioned digital as a way for brands to foster meaningful connections with their audiences. The agency’s name, Tonic, symbolises this vision, an alternative approach to traditional consumer engagement. “The name 'Tonic' came from the idea of being a refreshing antidote to the way brands connect with consumers," explains Asher. This philosophy has guided the agency’s approach over the years.

Key milestones & evolution

Tonic Worldwide’s journey has been shaped by a mix of challenges, learnings, and key developments. A significant milestone came in 2010 when the agency partnered with its first Fortune 500 client, solidifying its digital-first approach. Another turning point arrived in 2015-16, with the integration of data into its creative process.

“This fundamentally changed how we approached storytelling,” says Asher. Around the same time, Tonic introduced GIPSI, an insight practice combining AI and human intelligence to identify trends and nuanced consumer insights. This approach has since become central to the agency’s strategy development for brands.

Reflecting on the agency’s growth, Asher shares, “It has been a fulfilling journey, seeing Tonic contribute to the growth of both talent and brands.” Over 17 years, these milestones have played a key role in shaping Tonic’s evolution in the advertising space.

Encouraging ideas

Tonic Worldwide emphasises a workplace culture that values creativity and technical skills beyond traditional boundaries.

“There’s a sign in our office that reads, ‘Ideas are everywhere,’ and it reflects how we approach work.” - Chetan Asher

Recognising the pressures of the advertising industry, Tonic has implemented measures to support employees’ mental health. These include hybrid work options, access to mental health care services, leadership training with an empathetic approach, and adaptable leave policies. “We’re also looking into technology to streamline operations and reduce burnout,” shares Asher.

Harnessing AI to drive creative impact

Tonic Worldwide integrates AI, insights, and consumer behaviour expertise to navigate the evolving advertising landscape. The agency sees AI as a powerful tool for enhancing creativity, as seen in campaigns like the BoingAItor initiative for Bingo! and Dabur Herb’l’s Star Wars special edition launch. “AI is a catalyst for human creativity,” says Asher, emphasizing the importance of blending human and artificial intelligence for impactful campaigns.

Central to Tonic’s strategy is its GIPSI insight practice, which combines AI and human intelligence to uncover trends and inform campaigns. While specific projects remain confidential, Asher highlights its role in expanding an IPL franchise’s fan base and helping a legacy brand reposition itself for the digital age. “We uncover opportunities just as they are emerging undercurrents,” he shares.

Recent work & adapting for the future

Tonic Worldwide has recently focused on speaking about sustainability in campaigns such as Liva’s plantable tag and Rhyme for Earth. Looking ahead, the agency plans to scale its AI-driven media intelligence platform, expand its capabilities in short-format video production, and assist brands in building marketing stacks for first-party data.

"Agility and adaptability are timeless skills," says Asher, underscoring the need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

As Tonic marks 17 years, its journey reflects a consistent focus on integrating insights, technology, and a human-centric approach. The agency remains committed to crafting campaigns that resonate with audiences while adapting to the changing demands of the advertising landscape.