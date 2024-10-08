Understanding Navratri colours: How red symbolises energy & innovation in branding

Red has long been a powerful force in branding and marketing, both globally and in India. It's a colour that evokes a spectrum of emotions, excitement, passion, energy, and even urgency. Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder - Elephant Design, explains, “Red evokes a variety of emotions depending upon the context, love, passion, anger, all strong emotions. Red will never let you be indifferent or dull." These qualities make red an ideal choice for brands wanting to forge deep emotional connections with their audience.

In the context of Navratri, a festival rich in tradition and symbolism, the significance of red takes on an even deeper meaning. On the fifth day of Navratri, red is the colour of the day, symbolising power, celebration, and fervour. It’s a vibrant hue that pulses with life, much like the festivities itself.

But in branding, red isn’t just about looking bold, it taps into something primal. It can physically raise heart rates and heighten energy, making it a go-to for brands that want to create a sense of urgency or spark intense emotional responses. Despande notes, “Colour is the first thing we notice when we look at something. It obviously plays a very important role in registering a recall for brands.”

Let’s dive into how brands harness the power of red in their design and marketing to connect with consumers on a deeper level.

Call of action

When you think of red, your brain instantly goes on high alert. Whether it’s a stop sign on the road, a "no entry" symbol, or a bright sale sign, red has a way of grabbing attention and demanding focus.

Despande highlights Coca-Cola’s early use of red, which solidified the brand’s presence during the festive season. “Perhaps the most significant and earliest use of colour for marketing was the Red Santa Claus costume supposedly shown in Coca-Cola ads around the 1930s. Coca-Cola was aiming at owning the festival spirit,” she adds.

This is the exact emotion that upGrad, an online educational platform tries to evoke by using colour in its branding. Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD of upGrad, highlights red as a symbol of motivation and transformation. According to him, "Red brings out passion, prestige, and excitement - and that's the core of upGrad."

According to Kumar, by using red in its branding, upGrad aims to urge both working professionals and freshers to constantly elevate their skills, pursue excellence, and upgrade their careers.

Beyond its prominent use in visual elements like its logo and call-to-action buttons, red is woven into the user interface to highlight key sections like course progress indicators, notifications, and success metrics.\

Kumar adds, “This subtle integration of red reinforces our energetic and motivational spirit, serving as a psychological motivator and driving users toward decisive career moves. It not only helps us stand out in a crowded market but also aligns perfectly with our bold and dynamic approach to education, embodying upGrad’s core mission of transformation and growth.”

Another brand that effectively uses red is Netflix. The global streaming giant's red and black colour scheme captures the excitement and passion it wants viewers to feel while watching their favourite shows and movies. From its iconic logo to its user interface and social media posts, Netflix leverages red to create a premium, cinematic experience that resonates with its audience.

Symbol of power and resilience

The colour red, a symbol of power and resilience, has become deeply ingrained in the identity of several iconic brands, Eveready being one of them. This Indian company, known for its batteries and lighting products, has been synonymous with red since its founding in 1905. At the heart of Eveready’s branding, the bold red has always played a pivotal role, from the striking red in its logo to the memorable black cat. But perhaps what resonated most with consumers was the tagline that became a part of India's cultural lexicon, "Give Me Red."

For Eveready, red is more than just a colour. It has come to represent the energy, strength, and durability that the brand stands for. Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President at Eveready Industries India Ltd, elaborates on this, saying, “At Eveready, red is more than just a colour; it reflects the core of our brand. From our iconic 'Give Me Red' slogan to the new 'Give Me Power. Give Me Red.' tagline, this dynamic colour represents the energy, strength, and resilience that have defined us for over a century.”

Deshpande highlights how choosing a colour for a brand is a thoughtful and intricate decision. “Selecting a colour for the brand is a layered decision. It draws from the brand's values, proposition, category codes, target audience, trends, and redundancies,” she explains. In Eveready’s case, red was not chosen merely for its visual impact; it was carefully selected to embody the brand’s essence, durability, reliability, and empowerment.

CNN, the global news giant, is another platform that has made red central to its identity. Today, the CNN logo features what is called “Boston University Red,” a sharp and eye-catching shade that conveys a sense of professionalism, life, and passion.

For a news network, where every moment counts and stories of significance unfold, red serves as a beacon of urgency, importance, and excitement. It is a colour that grabs attention and commands respect, perfect for a brand that thrives on delivering the news as it happens.

Passion & innovation in tech

In the tech world, where everything moves fast and innovation is key, red stands out as a colour full of energy and excitement. Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing at Lenovo India, believes red plays a big role in shaping Lenovo’s global identity.

“Lenovo’s signature red represents the heart of our company, and our passion to deliver Smarter Technology For All,” she says.

For Lenovo, red isn’t just a bold choice, it’s a way to grab attention and reflect the company’s values of innovation and progress. Whether it's in campaigns, product packaging, or digital platforms, Lenovo uses red to build a strong connection with its audience. In a crowded tech market, Lenovo’s red helps the brand stay visible and memorable, symbolising action, creativity, and cutting-edge technology.

Jain adds, “In terms of creative strategy, red has been thoughtfully integrated across the campaigns to capture attention and create memorable brand moments. Its use has not only enhanced the visual appeal but has also reinforced the core values of innovation that Lenovo stands for. The outcome has been remarkable, where red has helped Lenovo establish a strong visual identity that is instantly recognisable, fostering both trust and excitement among our customers.”

Tradition, warmth & growth

Parle Products, on the other hand, uses red to connect with tradition and warmth. Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle, explains that red has always been central to the brand’s identity, symbolising energy, passion, and a strong connection to the past. "The colour red has always been an integral part of Parle’s brand identity, symbolising energy, passion, and a deep sense of tradition," he says.

Red helps Parle maintain a close bond with its customers, evoking feelings of trust and nostalgia. Whether it’s the familiar red packaging of Parle-G biscuits or Kismi other products, the colour reminds consumers of the brand’s long history. At the same time, red helps Parle stand out in stores, symbolising both its tradition and its growth in today’s market.

As Deshpande points out, brands choose colours based on whether they want to blend in or stand out. For Parle, red does both, it keeps the brand connected to its heritage while helping it stay relevant in modern times. This use of red allows Parle to bridge the gap between old and new, offering familiarity while embracing progress.

From technology to food, and from education to energy, brands across industries have harnessed the psychological power of red to drive engagement, build emotional connections, and convey messages of passion, strength, and innovation. Ashwini Deshpande notes, “Colour makes it easier to form a habit and make buying easier.”

As we celebrate Navratri with its symbolic colours, red stands out not just as a festive hue, but as a crucial element in modern-day branding, helping brands remain top-of-mind in a competitive market.