Understanding Navratri colours: What yellow means for the brand world

Colours have the power to tell stories, change our moods, and even influence the decisions we make, often without us realising it. This is the heart of colour marketing, where brands carefully select colours to create emotional connections with their audiences.

Think about it, the red of a sale sign, urging us to act fast; the calming blue of a bank’s logo, inspiring trust; or the green on health products, signalling freshness and wellness. It’s no accident that brands meticulously choose these colours to influence consumers’ moods, behaviours, and, ultimately, their buying decisions. As branding expert Shashwat Das, Founder of Almond Branding, says, “Brands use colours to guide consumers’ perceptions. They can influence moods, behaviours, and, ultimately, buying decisions.”

Studies even suggest that up to 85% of consumers' choices are influenced by colour alone. This makes colour one of the most powerful tools in marketing, helping brands shape their identity and appeal to the subconscious mind.

According to Das, the concept of colour marketing gained prominence in the early 20th century, with the rise of mass marketing, when companies like Coca-Cola and Tiffany & Co. began using colour consistently in their branding.

The psychological impact of colours runs deep in the consumer’s subconscious. Take yellow, for instance. It instantly brings feelings of positivity, warmth, and energy. That’s why so many brands use yellow to spread joy and spark creativity. But in India, yellow carries even more significance, connecting to our traditions and beliefs.

As Navratri festivities begin today, we will be decoding the relevance of each colour in the advertising world. Yellow takes centre stage on the first day, symbolising divine energy and hope. With insights from Shashwat Das, we explore how brands use yellow to evoke feelings of happiness. This colour sets the tone for the entire festival, making brands a part of the joyful celebration.

The global power of yellow

“Yellow is associated with warmth, positivity, and optimism,” explains Shashwat Das. In psychology, yellow is known to stimulate mental activity and capture attention, making it a go-to colour for brands that want to convey friendliness, creativity, and energy. It’s no coincidence that some of the most recognisable brands in India and around the world, from Blinkit to IKEA, have successfully leveraged this vibrant hue.

In a world where attention spans are dwindling, yellow’s brightness stands out. Whether it's a billboard, a product on a shelf, or a digital ad, the human eye is naturally drawn to yellow because it’s the most visible colour from a distance. Brands tap into this innate reaction, using yellow to grab attention and create a lasting impact in the minds of consumers.

The golden arches of McDonald’s, for instance, have become an international symbol of joy, convenience, and affordability. McDonald’s iconic use of yellow, paired with red, creates an atmosphere that is both energetic and welcoming, a combination that fuels the brand’s positioning as a place of fast, cheerful service. IKEA, on the other hand, uses yellow to represent optimism and affordability, reinforcing its promise of well-designed, budget-friendly products.

Yellow’s strength in the Indian market

In India, where cultural nuance is key, yellow is more than just attention-grabbing, it’s emotionally resonant. Indian brands have long understood that yellow can evoke feelings of joy and comfort, making it perfect for industries that cater to mass audiences.

“Indian brands understand that yellow brings feelings of comfort and joy, making it perfect for products that aim to connect with families or project affordability,” says Shashwat Das.

Take Sunfeast, for example. The popular biscuit brand uses yellow packaging for many of its products, aligning with its positioning as a cheerful, family-friendly snack. The colour’s brightness hints at the warmth of shared moments, inviting consumers to indulge in something simple yet satisfying.

Similarly, Bumble, the dating app for young people, uses yellow to create a friendly, trustworthy, and positive image. The brand incorporates yellow throughout its social media and works with influencers who wear or showcase the colour in their posts. By doing this, Bumble has made yellow a key part of its identity, making it feel warm and welcoming to users.

During festivals like Navratri, this emotional connection deepens. Brands often capitalise on the cultural significance of colours to create marketing campaigns that not only reflect the mood of the festival but also strengthen their bond with the audience. For instance, advertisements and product packaging infused with yellow during Navratri convey joy, optimism, and good fortune, all sentiments that consumers are looking for during this time of celebration.

The challenges of yellow in branding

However, as with all things powerful, yellow must be used with care. “Excessive yellow can cause agitation or anxiety; hence, it should be used carefully,” says Das.

While it’s a colour that naturally grabs attention and evokes positivity, too much of it can have the opposite effect, causing restlessness or even frustration. This is why brands carefully balance the use of yellow with other colours, ensuring that its vibrancy enhances the message without overwhelming the audience.

As the first day of Navratri begins, yellow plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for the festival, spreading warmth, hope, and joy. For brands, the use of yellow during Navratri is a powerful tool, allowing them to tap into the cultural resonance of the colour while creating positive emotional connections with consumers. Whether it's the cheerful packaging of a Sunfeast biscuit or the iconic arches of McDonald’s welcoming you on a busy street, yellow continues to be a universal symbol of joy and optimism.

Navratri, with its vibrant celebrations and colour-coded days, is a perfect time for brands to explore the emotional depth of colours like yellow. As consumers immerse themselves in the festivities, brands that align their colour strategies with the spirit of the festival will find themselves not only standing out but also creating lasting, emotional bonds with their audience.