What Gen Z wants from Goafest

As the final day of Goafest dawns over Goa's shores, the conversations happening in hotel lobbies and over breakfast tables aren't just about last night's parties or this morning's sessions. They are about the future of this advertising festival itself. While the festival has established itself as a significant industry gathering, a new generation of creative minds is asking whether it truly speaks their language.

The question isn't whether Goafest matters; it does. Senior Planner Megha Malhotra at Cheil India believes that "Goa fest is known as the Oscars of advertising" and remains "an aspirational platform for young advertising professionals." Malhotra suggests that while the festival's core appeal remains intact, the execution needs updating.

She emphasises, “The agenda is always topical and strikes a chord with young advertising professionals who see the festival as the prism to understand the direction of travel for the advertising industry."

However, the real challenge lies in ensuring it remains relevant for the very people who will shape advertising’s tomorrow. Young advertising professionals like Virtue Asia’s Associate Creative Director, Rishabh Pande, the answer begins with human connection and being in the company of those who share your passion for learning, sharing and partying. But Pande recognises that connection alone isn't enough; it's about creating the right kind of connections.

"Winning a metal at The Abby Awards has been part of every creative's dream, but is slowly losing significance with the younger set of creatives," Pande observes.

According to him, "That's why it needs representation. Categories that break convention, jury members from younger, independent collectives and of course a marketing language that positions it to be an award the youth want to win."

Interactive formats missing

Veena Shrivatra, Assistant Manager, PR & Corporate Communications, White Rivers Media, captures what many young professionals feel when they walk into Goafest. "There's just something about being surrounded by so many creative minds in one place. The energy is infectious, and yes, the fun is undeniable," she says.

Shrivatra appreciates that Goafest already understands that meaningful connections don't happen through simple card exchanges. She believes the festival could push further into interactive territory. "More interactive formats and open forums would keep things fresh and make sure the next generation feels seen and heard," she suggests.

The ambition factor

At Infectious Advertising, Creative Associate Mehar Arunika approaches Goafest with a different lens entirely. For her, the festival represents something deeper than networking or celebration. "When I think about Goafest, what comes to mind is a mix of inspiration and ambition — being in a room with some of the best minds in the industry, people whose work you've looked up to for years," she explains.

But Arunika's vision extends beyond admiration to practical development. She proposes, "Think masterclasses, hands-on workshops, even short mentorship zones that could help us leave with more than just contacts, but ideas and insights we can put into action." Her suggestion reveals that the generation values learning over mere networking and spectacle.

The technology gap

Perhaps no feedback is more telling than that from Krunal Gediya, an XR Prototyper at Snapchat, who identifies a disconnect between Goafest's audience and its offerings. "I was surprised that there's not a single AR or VR activation at GoaFest," he notes, highlighting an industry gathering that somehow misses the digital revolution.

Gediya's vision for improvement is both practical and playful. "For example, the GoaFest signage could be transformed into an AR portal. Imagine beach scenes coming to life, volleyballs flying toward you, and interactive elements popping up," he suggests.

Younger professionals expect technology not as an add-on, but as an integral part of any meaningful experience.

The Snapchat executive also understands the social dynamics that technology can enable. "Take Amazon MX Player—they're key sponsors here. They could provide props from one of their series, and people could wear them, cosplay, and become characters from those shows or movies," he notes. Despite having an ID badge, he hasn't seen many people approach others.

“But if someone sees you dressed as Shah Rukh Khan, they'll come talk to you," he believes. From MICA, student Cynthia Patil’s experience at Goafest has been positive with "amazing" knowledge exchange and diverse interactions. But like her peers, she sees room for evolution.

Patil explains, "Gen Z is competitive and constantly breaking stereotypes. If GoaFest incorporated the kind of technological shifts we're seeing in the real world, like AI, AR, or even blockchain-themed activations, it would definitely click more with younger creators." Reports echo her statement and suggest that Gen Z learns through active engagement and values flexibility and technology in their learning processes.

Despite some suggestions for improvement, young professionals believe the benchmark remains. These young voices paint a clear picture of what Goafest could become. They envision a festival that maintains its spirit while embracing the technology, competitive learning style, and more representation that define their generation.

The future of Goafest, like the future of advertising itself, belongs to this generation. The question now is whether the festival will evolve to meet them where they are, or risk becoming a celebration they attend out of obligation rather than excitement.