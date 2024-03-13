Are leadership roles in A&M truly evolving: Women reflect

An industry where ideas are created, curated, and turned into ad campaigns is said to be the mirror reflecting our society and its diversity. Yet, the advertising and marketing industry struggles with a significant gender gap, both in representation and leadership.

Only a fraction of women hold leadership roles in ad agencies. According to the 3% Movement, an organization that advocates for gender equality in advertising, women hold only 29% of leadership roles in advertising agencies compared with 71% of men.

The absence of women in leadership not only undermines their voices but also affects the portrayal of women in advertisements. According to a media report, 91% of women said advertisers don’t understand them. Another report reveals that 17.5% of women were depicted as the sole caregiver and in traditional, less authoritative roles, compared to 3.5% of male counterparts, with male characters depicted as three times more authoritative than their female counterparts.

Something is not adding up in Adland. Without representation at the top, how can the industry truly understand and reflect the experiences of women?

In an industry predominantly led by men, the rise of strong, visionary women spearheading discussions on diversity and inclusivity marks a significant turning point.

So, are leadership roles for women in advertising and marketing truly evolving? What aspects still require attention? To understand this, let's turn to the voices of women themselves, who are at the forefront of this transformation, driving change and championing for a more inclusive future



Are leadership roles for women in A&M evolving?

Binaifer Dulani, Creative & Founding Member, Talented:

More companies realizing the importance of thought differentiation in the executive decision-making rooms and how it is not just ‘good for diversity’ but the only way to drive business towards a better, more profitable, and sustainable future.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BCWebwise:

We are finding our ways and making inroads into what are typically `boy-clubs’ . Despite so many women out there in advertising and marketing most associations and forums are dominated with male representation. We need to elbow our way in, and understand that we are equals and not wait to be treated like one.

Pankhuri Harikrishnan, Founder & Director, Fetch!:

Leadership roles for women in the advertising and marketing industry are experiencing a positive transformation. With a growing emphasis on diversity, there has been a notable increase in the representation of women in key positions. Companies are actively fostering inclusive environments, addressing gender pay gaps, and implementing flexible work policies to support work-life balance. Mentorship programs and networking initiatives empower women to navigate their careers, while industry-wide recognition through awards celebrates their achievements. The focus has shifted towards skills and meritocracy, highlighting the value of women's unique perspectives and creativity in storytelling. Though it is not a bed of roses, the industry is making strides toward dismantling barriers and ensuring equal opportunities for women in leadership roles, shaping a more equitable and dynamic future.

Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate:

The evolution is at a snail’s pace. Diverse hiring is still more about talking than walking. Intention and action still have a substantial gap. While there is an acknowledgment of the positive business impact of women in leadership roles, a lot of organizations are doing precious little on the ground.

Understanding a woman’s needs and wants from the industry and the profession is a starting point. And then comes making systemic changes to accommodate those. So that the visible drain as women go up the value chain can be stemmed.

The brands we work with are moving towards gender positivity faster than the environments we create the work in.

What still needs our attention?

Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Pocket Aces:

I believe pay grades play a significant role in achieving gender equality, especially in roles such as actors and directors, where we often observe a significant pay gap. As a company, Pocket Aces is actively working to bridge this gap in our productions, whether it's long-form web series or short-form content. However, there's still a noticeable disparity that needs addressing. Additionally, physically demanding roles on set, which often require extended stays at off-site locations, can pose challenges for women, particularly those with family responsibilities. The prevailing mindset that men can leave childcare to women further exacerbates this issue. Slowly, with the implementation of more support systems, we're seeing positive changes in this regard.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India:

Achieving gender equality requires focused attention on areas like equal pay, representation in leadership, combating workplace discrimination, addressing family and care responsibilities, promoting positive media representation, and fostering global collaboration. Despite progress, disparities persist, necessitating ongoing efforts from individuals, organizations, and governments to create a more inclusive and equal world for all.

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai:

At the workplace, it's critical to ensure that employers are open & flexible, normalizing the sharing of caretaker responsibilities. Closing the pay gap is another crucial area where impact must be measured.

Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Head – DEI, DDB Mudra Group:

We are nowhere close to achieving gender equality! WEF’s Gender Gap Index indicates the centuries we still have to go through before there is any parity. So this work needs to continue at all levels – from education, affirmative actions, leadership training, sensitization programs, to inclusive hiring – all of this needs to happen consistently, and on repeat for us to bridge that gap.

Villoo Daji, SVP - Group Marketing, Baccarose:

Lack of women in Leadership positions Workplace discrimination and inequalities in project allocation Imbalance in education opportunities – reservation should not be for minority communities but women to encourage and empower them to scale Social and cultural restrictions and taboos Legal barriers and poorly enforced legislation

In simple terms, if we want real change, the people in charge need to lead the way. Just saying we need more women in top positions isn't enough. We have to question why we see leadership as something only men can do.

The advertising and marketing industry has to look at how they're contributing to stereotypes about gender as they have a big role in shaping how we see the world.

