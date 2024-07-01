Experts’ take on social media content that works

The panel discussion on Social Samosa’s SMLive titled ‘Long Story Short: What kind of Content works on Social Media’ featured experts dissecting social media strategies and sharing their thoughts on what kind of content works for social media.



Panellists:

Ayush Shukla, Founder, Finnet Media

Preeti Oza - Senior Vice President - Content and Strategic Partnerships, FCB Group

Priyanka J Pimpale, Deputy Manager, Marketing, Tim Hortons India

Sandeep Balan, Founding Team Member & Partner - Branded Content | Spring Marketing Capital

Moderator: Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, Founder & Editor, Social Ketchup; Managing Partner, Social Samosa

In the session, panellists shared insights and best practices on effective content creation for social media, highlighting the evolving landscape of digital marketing.

Purpose-driven content

Preeti Oza began the conversation by emphasising that brands should approach social media with clear, premeditated objectives. She argued that content creation should not be an arbitrary process but rather driven by specific goals such as generating positive sentiments, garnering comments, increasing likes, and raising awareness. Oza warned against creating content for its own sake, stressing that every piece of content should serve a strategic purpose aligned with the brand's overarching goals.

Priyanka J Pimpale added to the discussion by emphasising the importance of establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) before launching any social media campaign. She noted that predefined KPIs allow brands to assess which elements or creatives perform better, providing a clearer understanding of what works and what doesn't. This data-driven approach enables brands to refine their strategies and optimise future content for better engagement and effectiveness.

Quality over trends

Sandeep Balan highlighted a critical mistake brands often make: allowing trends to dictate their content strategy. According to Balan, this is the wrong starting point. Instead, he advocated for focusing on producing high-quality, original content that truly resonates with the audience. Balan explained that such content could then be adapted into shorter formats if necessary. He further remarked that content is more effective when it is user-centric rather than brand-centric. "Content works when it's not just about the brand but about the user," Balan stated, adding that content loses its shareability when it feels forced and overly brand-focused.

Content and collaboration

Ayush Shukla provided insights into the dynamic relationship between brands and content creators. He observed that while brands often try to emulate the success of content creators, they should focus more on producing original content. Shukla pointed out that successful content creators excel in three areas: adapting to the evolving content ecosystem, listening to their audience, and continuously evolving their content. He emphasised that brands should aim to incorporate these practices into their own strategies. "You need to sell your product without selling your product," Shukla noted, highlighting the subtlety required in effective content marketing.

Building on the theme of collaboration, Preeti Oza underscored the importance of brands identifying and working with relevant influencers. She argued that meaningful collaborations with the right set of influencers can amplify a brand's reach and impact. Oza suggested that brands should look beyond creating content in isolation and instead focus on strategic partnerships that leverage the unique strengths and audiences of influencers. "It's important for brands to realise it's not just them creating content; you need to collaborate with the right set of influencers," she said.

Priyanka J Pimpale concluded the discussion by highlighting the need for patience in content marketing. She pointed out that creating great content is a slow and evolving process that requires time to mature. Pimpale emphasised that when collaborating with influencers, it is crucial to integrate the influencers' style into the content rather than imposing the brand's identity. This approach ensures that the content feels authentic and resonates more effectively with the audience. "Content marketing is always slow work. When collaborating with influencers, it's important to integrate the influencers' style in the content rather than the brand for the audience to resonate," she remarked.

The panel discussion provided valuable insights into the dynamics of social media content creation. The experts collectively emphasised the importance of purpose-driven content, quality over trends, setting clear KPIs, and effective collaboration with influencers. These strategies are essential for brands aiming to create engaging and successful social media content.