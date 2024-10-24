Where culture meets modernity: Sabhyata’s creative social media approach

In 2003, Anil Arora and Pankaj Anand opened Sabhyata’s first store in Delhi’s vibrant Lajpat Nagar, with a vision of bringing the essence of Indian ethnic wear to life. Rooted in tradition, the name itself, Sabhyata, meaning ‘civilisation’, encapsulates a celebration of culture and craftsmanship. Over time, Sabhyata has grown into more than just a clothing brand, blending tradition and modernity in its designs.

The ethnic wear industry in India, valued at $20.9 billion in 2023, is set to grow to $26.9 billion by 2026, and Sabhyata stands as a strong brand in this thriving market. The brand primarily caters to young women, offering collections that reflect both cultural pride and modern femininity.

With over 51.2K Instagram followers, Sabhyata brings its story alive through visual storytelling, colour-rich palettes, and campaigns that focus on tradition, and everyday moments.

This article delves deeper into Sabhyata’s social media journey, exploring the art of storytelling in its campaigns, the role of influencers, and more.

Standing out with storytelling

Sabhyata’s campaigns are not just about aesthetics; they’re a narrative-driven experience that connects deeply with its audience. Each campaign combines cultural significance, tradition, and empowerment to create a narrative that resonates.

For Independence Day, Sabhyata launched "Rango Ka Jashn," a digital campaign celebrating freedom. Using a rich color palette to represent India's cultural diversity, the campaign went beyond political independence. It highlighted everyday freedoms, such as the freedom of choice, expression, and identity. Through visuals and captions, the campaign made the concept of independence feel personal and relatable, showing the different shades of freedom.

During Navratri, which is a festival that inherently celebrates the divine feminine, Sabhyata’s Her ‘Divine Journey’ campaign embodied that spirit. Over nine days, the brand shared a series of posts, each dedicated to a specific goddess, offering not just clothing but a message of empowerment and grace.

For instance, Day 1 was dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, symbolising purity and devotion. The brand captured the essence of this by showcasing an outfit in white, the colour of serenity and beginnings. The narrative was not just about celebrating these goddesses, but about channelling their qualities through the garments.

Beyond digital campaigns, the brand’s larger campaigns also incorporate storytelling. Last Diwali, the brand launched #RedefiningCelebrations, focusing on celebrating modern femininity. The campaign encouraged the idea that Diwali is not just about lights and sweets but about progress and empowerment.

In 2019, Sabhyata launched one of its most talked-about campaigns, #CelebrateTheChange. It featured a refreshing story where a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law join forces to 'trick' the son into doing household chores. The campaign challenged traditional stereotypes and highlighted how modern families are adapting to change.

Influencer collabs

Sabhyata’s influencer collaborations play a key role in its digital strategy. The brand effectively uses influencers to connect with its audience, whether through regional partnerships, festive promotions, or organic celebrity associations.

Regional influencers for store launches

The brand strategically partners with regional influencers when launching new stores in various cities or states. By collaborating with influencers who have a strong local presence, the brand ensures its entry into a new market feels natural and community-driven, helping the brand tap into the trust and loyalty these influencers have with their followers.

Festive specific collabs

Festivals are a key time for any ethnic clothing brand, and Sabhyata’s capitalises on this by collaborating with influencers during festive seasons like Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, Mother’s Day, Navratri, and more. These collaborations often go beyond just showcasing the clothes, they incorporate the festive spirit, blending fashion with cultural stories.

Celebrity step outs

Instead of going the usual route of roping in celebrities for paid campaigns, Sabhyata takes a more subtle and organic approach by showcasing celebrities who are seen wearing their products in real life, to bring a more natural and authentic feel.

Artisans at the heart

A core part of Sabhyata’s values is its respect for artisans. The brand’s social media platforms, including Pinterest and Instagram, not only showcase its products but also highlight the craftsmanship behind them.

Posts frequently offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of intricate embroidery work and portraits of artisans meticulously crafting each garment. These visuals are more than just content, they reflect the brand's commitment to honouring the skills, dedication, and stories of these creators.

Pinterest - the brand’s catalogue

Sabhyata’s Pinterest page, with 128 followers and 83.1k monthly views, functions as a curated catalogue for its collections. Pinterest, known for being a go-to destination for users seeking inspiration, is an ideal platform for a clothing brand like Sabhyata. It allows users to explore ideas, discover trends, and visualise outfits in a more organised and accessible way.

For Sabhyata, Pinterest functions as a digital showroom where users can easily browse through various collections. With dedicated boards like Spring/Summer 2024, Winter Exclusive, and Autumn/Winter 2023, the brand efficiently categorises its offerings, making it simple for users to find what they’re looking for.

Sabhyata’s digital presence is a reflection of its products and tells a narrative of culture, craftsmanship, and the modern Indian spirit. From its beginnings in Delhi to becoming a well-known ethnic wear brand, Sabhyata balances tradition with modern relevance.

Through its storytelling, influencer partnerships, and emphasis on artisans, Sabhyata has built a strong connection with its audience, reflecting both its heritage and changing times.