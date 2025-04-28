How FLO uses Instagram to educate menstruators with information and humor

Let’s be honest, talking about periods has always been a bit of a taboo. Even though menstruation is a biological process experienced by roughly half the global population, it’s still sometimes termed as ‘that time of the month’, ‘mahina laga hai’ or some other kind of euphemism. Across cultures, periods are frequently treated as something dirty or shameful, a topic to be hidden away rather than openly discussed. With so much silence around something so natural, it's no wonder there’s a growing demand for tools that help people understand their bodies better.

Enter FLO, a period tracking app launched in 2016 with the goal of helping menstruators track, understand, and manage their cycles. With over 20% of women experiencing cycle-related issues but few seeking help due to embarrassment, FLO intends to provide accessible, reliable information. Beyond tracking periods, it offers insights into hormonal health, moods, fertility, and overall well-being, making an often uncomfortable subject easier to manage.

In today’s market, period tracking apps have become a $300 million industry, with users demanding more than just basic period calendars. They want education, empowerment, and support. As menstruators become more proactive about their health, the demand for tools like FLO is growing, filling a gap that has long been ignored in the wellness and healthcare sectors.

But it’s not just the app that’s making waves. FLO has also built a powerful social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where it goes beyond the typical promotional content and focuses on educating, engaging, and starting conversations around menstruation. With over 600K followers on Instagram, FLO is using the platform to break the stigma around periods and provide its audience with information in a relatable way.

In this article, we take a look at how the brand is using Instagram to make period talk more relatable and destigmatise outdated taboos.

Your period guide

Menstruators often find themselves overwhelmed by the amount of information (or lack thereof) surrounding their menstrual cycles. FLO uses its Instagram to clear up these uncertainties by creating content around topics like ‘How to use a menstrual disc’ or ‘What food should be consumed if you have endometriosis’ and more.

Through simple visuals, carousels, reels and infographics, FLO demystifies everything from the menstrual cycle to hormonal fluctuations, making it easier for menstruators to grasp the nuances of their periods and in this way, the brand builds trust within its audience.

Educational posts also encourage engagement because users are more likely to share helpful insights, thus expanding FLO’s reach through word of mouth.

Period humour

Let's be real, periods are a pain to survive. On top of this, it isn't uncommon to face judgment, cultural taboos, or deal with the inconvenience it brings, all while trying to keep up with daily life. The struggles can feel isolating, which is where humour steps in. FLO’s humorous take on the quirks of menstruation provides a much-needed lighthearted moment. These posts show menstruators that they’re not alone in their experiences and that it’s okay to laugh at the absurdity of certain situations.

Period humour works because it is relatable, it’s a universal experience for menstruators. Whether it’s joking about cravings, mood swings, or those moments when you feel like you’re the only one who understands the chaos, the brand uses humour to create a bond with its audience. It takes what can often be a taboo or uncomfortable topic and turns it into something fun and approachable.

TMI

There are countless conversations about menstruation that society often avoids or treats as "too much information" (TMI). From heavy bleeding to painful cramps, menstruators have a lot to share, but they rarely have the space to do so openly. FLO uses this section to embrace those “TMI” topics, showing that it’s okay to talk about the uncomfortable parts of menstruation.

What and Who’s of periods

Understanding your period is crucial, but many menstruators are unsure about what to expect or what’s normal. FLO uses its social media feed to break down the different types of periods, the variations menstruators may experience, and the different things to expect during a cycle. From heavy flows to light spotting, the brand aims to empower menstruators by providing clear, accessible information about what’s happening inside their bodies.

Man V/s …

Menstruation has long been treated as a taboo subject, often confined to women’s experiences. However, FLO’s "Man V/s ..." series challenges this by shedding light on how little many men know about menstruation and the female anatomy. The FLO team takes to the streets to ask men about basic aspects of menstruation—like what a vagina is, how periods work, and other crucial details. The reactions are often humorous, revealing how widespread the lack of knowledge about menstruation is among men.

By putting the focus on men’s lack of awareness, FLO not only highlights how under-discussed menstruation is in broader society but also pushes for inclusive education. The conversations open up a wider dialogue, where menstruation is shown as something everyone should be educated about, not just menstruators.

The anatomy chapter

When menstruators want to understand what’s going on in their bodies, they often turn to the internet for answers, which can be overwhelming or unreliable. Through its social media posts, FLO dives deep into the science of not just menstruation, but other bodily anatomy as well. Facts about your cervix, how to prevent a UTI and more.

Through these posts, the brand tries to build health literacy. Menstruators who understand the science behind their bodies are more likely to take charge of their health. By making these complex topics simple, FLO establishes itself as a credible authority on menstrual health.

Influencer collabs

Collaborations with influencers allow FLO to tap into new audiences and leverage the trust that these influencers have built with their followers. These posts often feature influencers sharing their personal experiences with the FLO app, helping to build a sense of community and credibility. Whether it’s a health expert or a lifestyle influencer, these collabs help extend the brand’s reach beyond its core audience.

By using Instagram to educate, challenge taboos, and spark open conversations, FLO is changing how we talk about menstruation. The app is creating a space where menstruators can access reliable information, feel understood, and even find humour in their experiences, all while fostering a sense of community and support.