Ayurveda and natural remedies have expanded to include science-backed, chemical-based skincare, influenced by global brands like The Ordinary, Cerave, and Drunk Elephant. This shift has opened up space for homegrown brands like Minimalist, Pilgrim, and Derma Co. to cater to a more informed audience.

Re’equil, founded in 2018 by Vipul Gupta, entered this evolving market with a focus on providing clinically proven personal care solutions for healthier skin and hair. Vipul’s journey began with his personal struggle with hair loss at 19. After trying various products without success, he was disappointed by how many brands failed to live up to their claims. This led him to start Re’equil, a name that reflects the brand’s aim to restore balance to skin, hair, and life.

The brand has grown its presence across Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest, with 130K followers on Instagram, 12.7K subscribers on YouTube, and 102.4K monthly views on Pinterest.

Let's take a look at how the brand is using its social media presence to communicate with its audience.

Meeting where the consumers are

According to a Socialbreakers’ analysis, beauty and skincare are one of the top three industries that see the most Instagram brand interactions, hence making it an ideal stop for brands. For Re’equil, the social media platform is the key platform to engage with its audience. The brand’s Instagram is the social media handle with its most followers. The brand uses Reels, carousels, and stories to educate consumers on everything from ingredient benefits to skincare routines.

Here are a few formats that the brand uses on its Instagram:

Educational content

Re’equil uses its platform not just for promotion, but also to raise awareness about skincare routines, and product usage, and to clear up common myths about skin health.

When it comes to chemical-based skincare products, there’s often confusion or misinformation about how to use certain ingredients. To make sure their audience is well-informed, Re’equil uses Reels and carousel posts as visual guides to show how to use their products correctly. These simple, clear demonstrations help viewers understand the right application methods, how often to use products and the benefits of each one.

Another important part of Re’equil’s educational strategy is busting myths. The brand addresses common skincare misconceptions that can confuse consumers. Through Reels, they tackle myths like ‘all skin care products are the same’ or ‘sunscreen is only needed on sunny days’, using scientific facts to back up the truth. These videos are engaging and help viewers understand why certain skincare practices or ingredients are essential.

In skincare and haircare, trust is important. Consumers want to understand what they’re using and how it works. By sharing educational content, Re’equil helps build trust and loyalty with its audience, positioning itself as a brand that is clear and focused on offering solutions.

Influencer Collabs

Re’equil’s influencer collaboration strategy plays a pivotal role in establishing the brand’s credibility and expanding its reach. By partnering with dermatologists, skincare and beauty influencers, the brand effectively connects with a wide range of audiences, from skincare enthusiasts to those seeking expert recommendations. These collaborations help build trust and foster loyalty.

Topical moments

In addition to educational content, Re’equil successfully leverages viral and topical moments to stay relevant. By tapping into trending memes, relatable situations, and popular reels, the brand creates content that resonates with its audience on a personal level. This approach allows Re’equil to join ongoing conversations, injecting humour and relatability into its core skincare messaging, making it an engaging and approachable brand.

YouTube for in-depth education

While Instagram offers quick insights, YouTube attracts users who are looking for more detailed information. Re’equil takes advantage of this by providing content that answers common skincare questions in more depth.

The channel features longer videos on topics like product guides by influencers, ingredient breakdowns, and dermatologist advice.

Here’s how YouTube content helps the brand:

A video like ‘Back acne: How to get rid of it?’ not only talks about Re’equil’s products but also helps viewers understand what to look for when they are struggling with back acne, building trust.

Tutorials such as 'Dandruff Treatment at Home' show how to use the products in real-life situations, helping potential customers see how they can fit into their routines.

Expert interviews with dermatologists add credibility, addressing common skincare concerns and reassuring viewers about product effectiveness.

Driving discovery through Pinterest

Skincare consumers often turn to Pinterest for inspiration, routine ideas, and trustworthy recommendations. Unlike Instagram and YouTube, which rely heavily on algorithms and trends, Pinterest focuses on discovery and intent-driven behaviour. Re’equil’s Pinterest boards include skincare tips, DIY routines, and product guides, strategically designed to attract users planning their skincare and haircare journey.

Pinterest allows Re’equil to showcase aesthetically pleasing infographics and routine guides, like ‘How did I decide between CC and BB Creams?’ or ‘3 ingredient combinations to avoid with Vitamin C’. These pins often link back to their website, driving traffic and potential conversions.

Re’equil has built a strong presence by sharing helpful educational content, working with influencers, and staying relevant to trending topics. By understanding what their audience cares about and adapting to trends, the brand is trying to carve its name in the crowded industry.