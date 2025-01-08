Unpacking Perfora’s social media marketing: Mix of visual storytelling & humour

“Yeh toh sabko pata hai ki, humare toothpaste mein namak, laung aur neem hai. Par kya kisi ko pata hai ki humare toothpast mein sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) hai?” (We all know that our toothpaste has salt, clove and neem in it. But did you know it also contains SLS?)

This cheeky opener from Perfora’s founders, Tushar Khurana and Jatan Bawa, on Shark Tank India didn’t just grab attention, it bagged them funding of ₹80 lakh for a 2.5% equity stake from three sharks. And just like that, they gave the oral care industry something to chew on.

In an industry dominated by legacy giants like Colgate-Palmolive and HUL, which control a combined 64% of the ₹1,295 million markets (projected to grow by 2030), the young brand signalled its intent to stand out in a market dominated by legacy players.

Founded in 2021, Perfora set out to offer something different, ‘clean oral care’ with ingredients that claim to be less harmful and better for overall health. The brand offers a mix of products, from toothpaste and alcohol-free mouthwashes to electric toothbrushes and teeth-whitening kits.

The idea stemmed from what the founders saw as a lack of excitement and strong narratives in the oral care space. “As a consumer, I wasn’t satisfied with the existing products. The communication felt monotonous, with all brands saying more or less the same thing,” Jatan Bawa shared in an interview.

Addressing this, Perfora has built a strong digital-first presence, primarily connecting with its audience of 122K Instagram followers through visually engaging and quirky campaigns. Even its bio on X (formerly Twitter) reflects the brand’s playful tone, declaring, ‘Reimagining Oral Care for Gen Z & Millennials! As seen on Shark Tank India.’

Here’s how Perfora is leveraging digital platforms to make oral care a part of everyday conversations for a younger, more curious audience.

Product Launches

Perfora’s product launch campaigns aim to go beyond simply introducing a product. They aim to spark curiosity, build anticipation, and give each product a distinct personality. The brand uses creative visuals, humour, and relatable messaging to give oral care a different look that is relevant to younger audiences.

When launching their PRO+ Oscillating Electric Toothbrush, Perfora adopted a striking purple theme that ran consistently across the campaign. From product images to graphics, every element was bathed in purple, creating a memorable and cohesive identity for the toothbrush. This visual approach was intentional, ensuring strong recall and making the product stand out in a crowded market.

In the lead-up to the launch, the brand shared many teaser posts. For example, they used helicopters to creatively represent the toothbrush’s “rotating” feature, accompanied by the tagline “rotation reimagined.” Some of the visuals were created using AI, giving the campaign a futuristic edge and adding an elevated appeal to what is typically seen as an everyday product.

Humour is another key element in Perfora’s marketing strategy. In one standout campaign, the brand partnered with actor Jim Sarbh to highlight common frustrations with traditional oral care products. Sarbh’s quirky and relatable style reinforced the brand’s aim to be modern and approachable, especially for younger audiences.

Plugging oral care into everyday life

Perfora’s influencer collaborations are a key part of their marketing strategy, showcasing how oral care can fit seamlessly into various lifestyles. By working with creators from different niches, the brand effectively communicates that oral care isn’t just a chore but a natural part of everyday life.

Making oral care relatable

The brand collaborates with influencers to demonstrate how their products integrate effortlessly into daily routines. For example, in one post, influencers showcased how simple it is to use Perfora products even during mundane tasks, like working or getting ready for the day.

The brand also highlights how their products are favourites among creators, further reinforcing their reliability and appeal. By showing influencers incorporating oral care into their day-to-day habits, the brand makes oral hygiene feel approachable.

Coexisting with Caffeine

It is a known fact that caffeine is very bad for your oral care. But Perfora seems to have used this age-old caffeine versus oral health dilemma, into their influencer collabs. Posts featured influencers balancing their love for coffee or tea with maintaining good oral hygiene using Perfora products. This creative messaging addressed a relatable concern while keeping the tone lighthearted and fun.

Creative collaborations

The brand has also ventured into unique partnerships by co-creating special edition toothbrushes with artists. These limited-edition products combined functionality with artistry, giving the brand an edge of exclusivity and creativity. These collaborations elevated the perception of oral care products as trendy and desirable.

Brand collaborations

Perfora has successfully partnered with other D2C brands, utilizing collaborations to reach wider audiences and strengthen its community. These collaborations often involve engaging giveaways that attract potential customers from each brand’s fanbase.

In the past, the brand has collaborated with other brands like Foxtale, Damensch, Master Chow and more.

Building a brand voice

Apart from obvious product plug-ins and marketing, the brand tries to engage with its audience by giving them oral care tips, all the while keeping its tone intact — Humour.

Teeth Trends

This quirky video series explores oral beauty trends from around the world. By highlighting unusual and outlandish trends, the brand positions itself as an innovative brand that’s not afraid to have fun with oral care. The series also reinforces the brand's unique and playful approach to a category typically seen as routine.

Oral O’Clock

This educational series shares practical oral healthcare tips, helping followers learn how to care for their teeth in simple and effective ways.

Purple Magic Test

In this series, Perfora integrates its product promotion seamlessly by focusing on its teeth-whitening serum. The series offers an entertaining and accessible explanation of how the product works, using engaging visuals to keep viewers hooked while subtly educating them about the product’s benefits.

Perfora’s marketing strategy effectively cuts through the clutter in the oral care industry by connecting with a younger, digitally-savvy audience. By blending humour, creativity, and purpose, the brand makes oral care feel fresh and approachable.

With content tailored to the visual and authentic preferences of Gen Z and millennials, Perfora has created a strong, relatable digital presence.