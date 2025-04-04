Slapping on a ‘healthy’ label is no longer enough. For years, packaged food brands have marketed themselves as nutritious, organic, or clean, until audiences began to question what those buzzwords actually meant. Today’s consumers, especially millennial and Gen Z parents, are far more label-literate and sceptical than before. From decoding ingredient lists to following influencers who publicly call out misleading claims, the bar for trust has never been higher.

So, how does a brand not just survive, but stand out, in this cluttered space? And more so, how does it do that while targeting an even more discerning audience: parents shopping for their kids?

That’s where Slurrp Farm comes in. Founded in 2016 by two mothers, Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, the brand was born out of frustration with the lack of genuinely nutritious and tasty food options for children. Drawing from India’s traditional wisdom around millets — ragi, jowar, bajra, the duo reimagined supergrains into modern, convenient formats that appeal to both kids and their time-crunched parents.

What started as a kitchen experiment has now evolved into a growing movement, putting millets at the forefront of the packaged food conversation, years before it became a government-endorsed mission.

The brand’s visibility skyrocketed further in 2022 when actor and parent Anushka Sharma came on board, as an ambassador and an investor for the brand.

But in a space where every brand is vying for attention, it’s not just the product or the partnerships that matter, it’s how you communicate. With 327K followers on Instagram, and an active presence across YouTube and Pinterest, Slurrp Farm’s digital voice has become relatable for many parents.

We take a closer look at how the brand uses social media, not just to showcase its products, but to connect with parents and stay relevant in the crowded space.

Influencer collabs

In the world of parenting, peer recommendations hold more weight than polished ads. Slurrp Farm smartly collaborates with momfluencers, creators who speak the language of real parenting. These influencers don’t just promote the product; they weave it into daily parenting struggles, whether it’s tackling fussy eaters or simplifying nutrition.

The brand leans into relatability by letting influencers share tips, recipes, and everyday meal hacks, reinforcing a key marketing insight: parents trust parents more than a polished brand copy.

The brand banks on user-centric content to convert influencers into “brand storytellers,” effectively positioning Slurrp Farm as a parenting ally, not just a product.

Recipe Content

Healthy food often comes with a reputation of being bland, boring, and difficult to cook with. Slurrp Farm takes that challenge head-on with an Instagram grid full of vibrant, easy-to-make recipes featuring its products. From ragi pancakes to millet-based dosas, the content reframes its offerings as versatile and delicious, rather than just “good for you.”

Educative content

“What’s the right age to introduce millets?” “Is ragi safe for toddlers?” “How do I involve my kids in cooking?”. Slurrp Farm recognises that modern parenting is driven by research and reassurance. To meet this mindset, the brand constantly shares carousel posts that break down complex nutrition concepts into bite-sized, easy-to-understand visuals. These posts cover everything from the nutritional benefits of millets to step-by-step guides on meal prep for kids, and even cooking activities that can engage children.

Solving problems

For parents, especially those managing school routines, picky eaters, and tight schedules, even the smallest food struggle can feel overwhelming. Slurrp Farm’s social media strategy leans into these real-world challenges with a practical lens. Rather than focusing solely on health benefits or product promotion, the brand creates content that addresses specific, day-to-day parenting pain points, like kids returning home with unfinished tiffins or parents running out of snack ideas mid-week.

Posts such as ‘Snacking ideas for school days’, ‘Tiffin-friendly millet recipes’, or ‘Quick preps for rushed mornings’ serve as mini toolkits.

Engaging the audience

Scroll fatigue is real, especially for busy parents. To break that monotony, Slurrp Farm regularly brings in interactive content like recipe contests, caption challenges, and giveaways. Whether it’s asking followers to share creative lunchbox ideas or tag fellow parents in a parenting tip carousel, the mechanics are easy to follow and low-effort—exactly what time-starved users need.

But behind this simplicity lies a strategic insight — parents are more likely to engage when the reward feels personal. Whether it's free products, shoutouts, or a sense of being part of a like-minded community, the value exchange is clear. These campaigns encourage user-generated content and organic amplification, as parents are naturally inclined to share relatable wins or hacks with their circle.

The digital community ‘Yes moms’

Social media may be the storefront, but Slurrp Farm’s deeper brand-building happens behind the scenes. Through its Yes Moms community on WhatsApp and Facebook, the brand cultivates a direct line to its most invested audience, mothers seeking honest conversations, emotional support, and day-to-day parenting advice.

Through this, the brand gets direct access to concerns, trends, and content/product ideas straight from the source, making the community a dual-function source, for support and gaining insights.

Beyond Instagram

While Instagram is where Slurrp Farm is most active, the brand doesn’t stop there.

On YouTube, it shares short and easy-to-follow recipe videos using its products. Many of these videos are available in different Indian languages, which helps the brand reach parents in smaller towns and cities who feel more comfortable with regional content.

Pinterest works a little differently. Here, Slurrp Farm uses the platform like a digital guidebook for parents. With boards focused on topics like “Immunity-Boosting Foods,” “Home Remedies,” and “How-To Tips,” the content is simple, helpful, and designed for parents who are actively searching for quick solutions.



The brand’s social media strength lies in understanding its audience and showing up with content that’s timely, and practical.

Whether it’s solving daily mealtime struggles, building trust through information, or speaking to parents in their own language (literally and figuratively), the brand keeps its focus clear: be useful, not loud.