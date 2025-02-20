The Whole Truth Foods’ social media playbook: When humour meets no-bs marketing

In a world obsessed with fitness and wellness, the health industry has ballooned into a staggering $1.5 trillion market. Yet, despite the abundance of so-called ‘nutrition-packed’ products, India continues to struggle with alarming health statistics, diabetes is now the eighth leading cause of death, and obesity rates are steadily climbing.

This paradox is what led Shashank Mehta to create The Whole Truth Foods (TWT) in 2019. Trapped in an endless cycle of weight loss and gain despite following conventional health advice, he realized the problem wasn’t just discipline—it was deception. The industry thrived on half-truths, where "healthy" labels often concealed ultra-processed ingredients. His solution? A brand that would tell the whole truth, about food, nutrition, and what it truly means to eat clean.

But The Whole Truth doesn’t just sell food, it sells it honestly. Its marketing is sharp, witty, and unfiltered, using humour and satire to call out misleading food labels and exaggerated health claims. One campaign, starring comedian Rohan Joshi, takes direct jabs at so-called "protein shakes" that aren’t as clean as they claim to be. Shashank himself is a regular feature in these ads, often poking fun at the industry's distinct, self-aware tonality, paired with being transparent has helped the brand carve a space in an overcrowded market.

We take a closer look at the brand’s social media strategy to understand how this D2C disruptor is making its mark.

Fangirls of their own products

Marketing, at its core, is about selling, but how do you do it without sounding pushy? The Whole Truth Foods has found a way by unapologetically fangirling over its own products. Instead of hard-selling, the brand leans into enthusiasm, excitement, and even heartbreak when introducing new products or bidding farewell to old ones.

This self-proclaimed ‘simping’ is most evident in their product launch and farewell posts. Each caption goes beyond the usual promotional spiel, diving into the why, how, and what of the product—giving audiences all the details they need while keeping it engaging and relatable. Whether it’s celebrating a new bar flavour or mourning the discontinuation of a fan-favourite snack, TWT makes sure its audience feels just as emotionally invested as they are.

This playful, fan-like approach not only humanizes the brand but also strengthens its connection with consumers.

Educating about health, food, ingredients & more

Beyond selling snacks, the brand tries to position itself as a source of knowledge in the health and nutrition space. Through social media, the brand breaks down myths, deciphers complex food labels, and educates its audience on everything from healthy diets to supplements and food habits.

Each post takes a deep dive into specific ingredients, what they are, how they impact the body when to consume them, and what to watch out for. The content is informative yet digestible, making scientific concepts easy to understand without feeling overwhelming. Whether it's explaining the benefits of protein, debunking sugar-free myths, or demystifying supplement labels, TWT ensures its audience is equipped with the knowledge to make better food choices.

By blending education with engagement, the brand goes beyond selling, it builds credibility and trust.

Influencer collabs

No social media-first brand can ignore the power of influencer marketing. Collaborating with influencers allows brands to tap into new audience segments, reaching people based on their interests, content preferences, and even geographical location.

TWT plays this game strategically, partnering with a diverse range of creators. From fitness enthusiasts and nutrition experts to travel bloggers and lifestyle influencers, the brand ensures its message reaches consumers in different contexts.

Whether it’s a fitness influencer breaking down the importance of clean protein or a travel creator showing how TWT snacks fit into an on-the-go lifestyle, these collaborations seamlessly integrate the brand into everyday conversations.

Recipes using TWT products

The brand also inspires its audience to get creative in the kitchen. The brand regularly shares recipes featuring its products, sometimes through influencer collaborations, other times through original content, showcasing how their bars, nut butters, and other offerings can be transformed into delicious, wholesome meals.

A website that goes beyond shopping

While TWT is a D2C brand, its website is more than just an online storefront. It serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to make informed choices about nutrition and health. From deep dives into food labels to expert-backed content on fitness and wellness, the website has it all.

Truth be told

In a world where health misinformation spreads fast, Truth Be Told is Shashank Mehta’s attempt at setting the record straight. This newsletter covers a wide range of topics—from PCOS and gym guides for beginners to the truth about hair supplements—bringing well-researched, no-nonsense insights to its readers.

TruthGPT

Sometimes, even the best blogs and articles don’t have the answers to niche food and nutrition queries, like whether a particular ingredient in your protein bar is actually good for you or if two supplements should be taken together. Enter TruthGPT, The Whole Truth’s AI solution designed to provide fact-based, research-backed answers to complex food and fitness questions.

Long-form content

Moving beyond snackable social media content, TWT has built a dedicated YouTube channel to host in-depth conversations around health, fitness, and clean eating. Shashank Mehta once again takes centre stage, guiding discussions that simplify complex wellness topics.

But the content doesn’t stop at nutrition, Mehta also brings his marketing expertise into play with The Whole Truth About Marketing, a segment where he sits down with industry veterans to decode brand-building, consumer behaviour, and the evolving world of advertising.

Through its sharp storytelling, unapologetic honesty, and a mix of education and entertainment, The Whole Truth Foods has managed to carve a niche in the cluttered health and wellness space. From calling out industry half-truths to fangirling over its own products, TWT has built a brand voice that is bold, transparent, and self-aware.