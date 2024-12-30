Meta's Year: Mixed reality, Open-Source AI, & Safer platforms

Once known as Facebook, Meta has shifted its focus towards emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), mixed reality (MR), and the Metaverse. In 2024, Meta introduced several initiatives and products aimed at enhancing user experiences while addressing broader societal challenges.

The company rolled out AI-driven tools, including Meta AI and the Segment Anything Model, alongside mixed-reality projects that integrate advanced technology into daily life. Meta also opened its AI ecosystem to developers and launched initiatives such as geothermal energy projects for its data centres, reflecting a focus on sustainability. On the social front, it introduced measures to improve online safety, such as tools to combat scams and sextortion.

With continued investments in open-source AI and mixed-reality ecosystems, Meta is positioning itself for future growth in a competitive industry.

Here is a look at all the key Meta updates of 2024.

January

Mark Zuckerberg addresses the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Meta’s efforts to provide safe, positive experiences for young people.

The platform highlights its privacy investments in celebration of Data Privacy Day.

Introduces stricter message settings for teens on Instagram and Facebook to enhance online safety.

Nick Clegg shares insights from the World Economic Forum on balancing progress and vigilance in AI.

Rolls out new features to ensure age-appropriate experiences for teens across its apps.

Adds new protections and settings for teens to limit sensitive content and improve safety on Instagram and Facebook.

Offers a virtual front-row experience at Doja Cat’s concert in VR.

February

Hock E. Tan and John Arnold are elected to Meta’s board of directors.

Announces new initiatives to help teens avoid sextortion scams for Safer Internet Day.

Introduces a new approach to labelling AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

March

Released build 63.0 for Meta Quest during the week of March 5, introducing new features and enhancements to the platform.

April

Joins Thorn and industry partners to introduce new generative AI principles.

Launches an open mixed-reality ecosystem for developers.

Unveils its new assistant, Meta AI, powered by Llama 3.

Launches its 2024 Screen Smart program to support parents in guiding family device use.

Tests new tools to protect young people from sextortion and intimate image abuse.

Unveils next-generation custom chips designed for AI workloads.

Files a motion for summary judgment in the FTC lawsuit, arguing the lack of evidence for antitrust claims.

Begins labelling a broader range of AI-generated content and manipulated media.

Celebrates 10 years of Reality Labs, marking its metaverse and AI achievements.

Collaborates on a Community Forum with Stanford’s Deliberative Democracy Lab to discuss AI chatbots.

Opens its mixed-reality ecosystem to third-party hardware makers and developers.

Announces a new education product for Quest devices to enhance classroom learning.

Introduces age verification for users on Meta Quest 2 and 3 to ensure age-appropriate experiences.

May

Introduces new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses styles with video calling and AI features.

Alo Moves comes to Meta Quest 3, offering yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness classes with 3D instructors.

Focuses on building the next-gen social media experience for young adults, leveraging new AI capabilities.

June

Showcases how companies are benefiting from its Llama AI models.

A new study confirms that Supernatural VR workouts are as effective as common cardio activities.

July

Introduces its Segment Anything Model 2 for image and video segmentation.

Launches AI Studio for users to create custom AIs without technical expertise.

Removes 63,000 accounts in Nigeria involved in financial sextortion scams.

Expands Meta AI’s capabilities to include multilingual support and creative tools.

Zuckerberg advocates for open-source AI as the future of development.

Releases new AI research models to accelerate innovation.

Partners with disability advocates to enhance accessibility in mixed reality products.

August

Zuckerberg and Ek discuss Europe’s AI regulation risks at an open-source AI event.

Opens applications for its Llama 3.1 Impact Grants to support AI’s societal impact.

Reviews its fact-checking label and AI responses to improve content integrity.

September

Announces four collaborations using open-source AI at the UNGA.

New AI features launched for Ray-Ban Meta glasses with real-time translation and smarter integrations.

Reveals its 2023 Llama Impact Grant recipients tackling global issues.

Meta’s 2024 Responsible Business Practices Report highlights sustainability and social goals.

Partners with the Mental Health Coalition to prevent suicide and self-harm content online.

Announces a geothermal energy project to power its data centres.

Launches Quest 3S, an affordable mixed-reality headset starting at $299.99 USD.

October

Tests new ways to combat scams and restore access to compromised accounts.

Introduces new Facebook Local Tab, Messenger Communities, AI integrations, and more.

Launches Content Monetisation beta program for creators to earn from diverse content formats.

November

Cracks down on scam centres linked to organised crime.

Highlights its open-source AI efforts for U.S. government and national security.

December

Reflects on its 2024 highlights.

CTO Andrew Bosworth outlines Meta's acceleration plans for 2025, focusing on AI, mixed reality, and the Metaverse.

Highlights open-source AI’s role in healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship.

Launches a global anti-scam awareness campaign for the holiday season.

Meta shares insights on trends observed during the 2024 global elections.





