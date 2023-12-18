Social Throwback 2023: The year of monuments and CGI marketing

2023 has witnessed many changes in the advertising realm. Some new innovations mushroomed while other traditional mediums resurfaced. Monument marketing and CGI campaigns were two such mediums that flourished in the A&M landscape.

When we think of monument marketing, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa stands out the most. Previously, many national as well as international brands have leveraged the iconic monument as a backdrop to market their products and garnered massive reach. This year, many Indian and global brands saw the potential of other iconic monuments and banked on the power of CGI to deliver their messages.

The most memorable one out of the lot remains Barbie’s larger-than-life-sized OOH ad at Burj Khalifa. Some brands in India used the Gateway of India as a backdrop to reveal their new brand logos while some used it to create awareness around social issues.

Globally, Burj Khalifa, Big Ben, and the Statue of Liberty became the go-to place where brand occupied their spots (some virtually; some IRL). Back home, the Taj Mahal, Bandra Worli sea link, and other iconic spots made it to the brand's wishlist.

Here are some monument marketing and CGI campaigns of 2023 that we came across.

Fae Beauty - Gateway of India

Wacoal India - Gateway of India

Baskin Robbins - Gateway of India

WhatsApp - Gateway of India

Netflix India X Archies - Gateway of India

Koffee with Karan - CSMT

Loreal Paris - Gateway of India

Milk Bikis - Bandra Worli sea link

Ajio - Taj Mahal

Dominos India - BMC head office

Mankind Pharma - Burj Khalifa

JD Sports - Big Ben

Barbie - Burj Khalifa

Kiehls - Statue of Liberty

Chelsea FC X Nike - Tower Bridge

Netflix Argentina X Sex Education - Obelisco de Buenos Aires

Onitsuka Tiger - Duomo