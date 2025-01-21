The Quick Call: Behind-the-scenes of Myntra’s campaign ft. Gukesh and Vishwanathan Anand

In the third episode of The Quick Call podcast by Social Samosa, CEO Hitesh Rajwani sits down with Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO of Myntra, to discuss the successful Myntra FWD campaign. The campaign, featuring chess Grandmasters Gukesh and Vishwanathan Anand, quickly became one of the most talked-about marketing campaigns of 2025.

Sunder explains that the primary objective of the campaign is to establish FWD as a distinct entity within Myntra, tailored specifically for Gen Z consumers. While Myntra caters to a broad audience, FWD aims to be a unique space where Gen Z shoppers feel represented. Another key goal is to position FWD as an inclusive platform, appealing to all kinds of Gen Z, rather than just a niche segment.

The discussion delves into how the campaign’s concept took shape. Sunder shares that the team explored multiple creative directions before deciding on the unconventional storytelling approach that ultimately defines the ad. He emphasises that linear storytelling does not resonate well with Gen Z due to their exposure to vast amounts of digital content. Instead, the campaign leverages humour, meme culture, and the inherent generational tension between Gen Z and millennials to engage audiences. The ad’s humorous banter between Gukesh and Anand—where the younger champion playfully challenges the five-time world champion.

Hitesh and Sunder also discuss the risks involved in featuring chess, a sport that traditionally does not have the mass appeal of cricket or Bollywood in India. However, the overwhelming response to the campaign dispels any doubts. The video garnered millions of organic views within days, with significant engagement across Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit.

Beyond its virality, the ad’s success is also attributed to its storytelling. Sunder praises the agency, Braindead, for crafting an interaction between Gukesh and Anand that balances respect and playful rivalry.

Reflecting on the campaign’s execution, Sunder shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes, including the numerous takes required to perfect certain scenes, particularly those involving humour and Gen Z lingo. He reveals that Anand is surprisingly well-versed in Gen Z slang, adding another layer of authenticity to the campaign.

As the conversation wraps up, Sunder emphasises the key differences between marketing to millennials and Gen Z. He notes that while emotional appeal and aspiration work well for millennials, Gen Z prioritises brand resonance and authenticity. They expect brands to align with their values and engage with them on a deeper level.

The episode concludes with a discussion about the pronunciation of FWD, as some consumers refer to it as “FWD” while others use the full name. Sunder finds this organic debate interesting and believes it could lead to further engagement with the brand.