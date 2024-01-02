2024 brand creatives welcome the new year with puns and banter

New year brings with it new opportunities and a chance for everyone to start afresh. As the final night of 2023 ended, the world welcomed the dusk of 2024 with fervor and joy. Some pondered upon how the year has transpired for them while some made resolutions for the new year.

Riding the new year tide, brands shared creatives cherishing this occasion and sharing their perspectives on 2024. These creatives featured new year puns, creative visuals, resolutions-related humor, and wishes for 2024.

Here are the that caught our attention:

Myntra

The first word you see is the thing on which you will spend more money this year pic.twitter.com/dsCwNEFYhz — Myntra (@myntra) January 1, 2024

New Year, new clothes please — Myntra (@myntra) December 31, 2023

JioMart

As we step into a fresh chapter, let JioMart be your companion for seamless style, smart savings, and a touch of magic. Happy New Year!#HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2024 #ShopOnJioMart #jiomart pic.twitter.com/rTttjIiqhC — JioMart (@JioMart) January 1, 2024

Reliance Jio

Haier India

The better life is a precious gift for the new year.



Let's unlock those wonderful moments and explore infinite surprises！



Haier will always be here with you in 2024! ✨#Haier #HappyNewYear #Haier2024 pic.twitter.com/vxhipgwW10 — Haier India (@IndiaHaier) January 1, 2024

McDonald's India

Rolling with the trend right away cause we can't wait to share how our 2023 felt like. It was filled with comfort circles, dreams, happiness and mostly meals with families.#HappyNewYear #McDonaldsIndia #ImLovinIt pic.twitter.com/I7FxezOAWC — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) January 1, 2024

KFC India

BookMyShow

✨Manifesting✨making every plan successful this year! 😏 pic.twitter.com/vAWE0mDcpN — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) January 2, 2024

Manifesting this to the universe 🧿 pic.twitter.com/SoDcHQV3ro — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) January 1, 2024

TrulyMadly

May your 2024 be a journey of heart emojis and happy moment.💑#HappyNewYear — TrulyMadly (@thetrulymadly) January 1, 2024

Jeevansathi.com

Swiggy

leaping into 2024 with one extra day for you to eat your fav dishes and for us to deliver with all the love. naya saal meobarak 🤞✨ https://t.co/nkqY9zhpkk pic.twitter.com/ywLFsvORd4 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

✨Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year ✨ pic.twitter.com/aIrLlEuuot — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 1, 2024

TWO TRUTHS ONE LIE



🟠 Protein bars orders have surged today



🟠 There’ll be an animation on liking this tweet



🟠 People will follow their resolution even tomorrow#HappyNewYear — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 1, 2024

boAt

Aaj gym chale jaana — boAt (@RockWithboAt) January 2, 2024

New year, new music pls. Thanks❤️ — boAt (@RockWithboAt) January 1, 2024

Xiaomi

MobiKwik

Disney+ Hotstar

Raise your hand if you woke up like this today 🤚🏼#Kaalakaandi pic.twitter.com/foCiImahqX — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 1, 2024

Prime Video India

✨prime affirmations for 2024✨ pic.twitter.com/eiFhuQCKD5 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 1, 2024

Netflix India

S24 E01 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 1, 2024

Happy Meow year from me and mine to you and yours <3 pic.twitter.com/96tz39aElz — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 1, 2024

Uber India

OTP 2024, ride start kar do bhaiya!🚗#NewYear — Uber India (@Uber_India) December 31, 2023

Tinder India

Zomato

don't know why so many people ordered lemonade this morning 🍋 — zomato (@zomato) January 1, 2024

Paytm

Kotak811

Kotak811 wishes you a Happy New Year filled with nostalgia and the promise of exciting adventures ahead!#Kotak811 #2024 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/xHFJkjCs0k — Kotak811 (@kotak811) December 31, 2023

Bewakoof

New Year, New Me

New Year, New M

New Year, New

New Year, N

New Yea

New Ye

New Y

New

New T-sh

New T-shir

New T-shirts — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) January 1, 2024

The Souled Store