Advertisment
#Topical Spot

2024 brand creatives welcome the new year with puns and banter

As the world relished the onset of 2024, brands shared creatives joining the celebrations. These featured new year puns, creative visuals, resolutions-related humor, and wishes for 2024.

author-image
Harshal Thakur
Jan 02, 2024 16:48 IST
New Update
New year creatives

New year brings with it new opportunities and a chance for everyone to start afresh. As the final night of 2023 ended, the world welcomed the dusk of 2024 with fervor and joy. Some pondered upon how the year has transpired for them while some made resolutions for the new year. 

Riding the new year tide, brands shared creatives cherishing this occasion and sharing their perspectives on 2024. These creatives featured new year puns, creative visuals, resolutions-related humor, and wishes for 2024. 

Here are the that caught our attention: 

Myntra

 

JioMart

 

Reliance Jio

 

Haier India

 

McDonald's India

 

KFC India

 

BookMyShow

 

TrulyMadly

 

Jeevansathi.com

 

 Swiggy

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

boAt

 

Xiaomi 

 

MobiKwik

 

Disney+ Hotstar

 

Prime Video India

 

Netflix India

 

Uber India

 

Tinder India

 

Zomato

 

Paytm

 

Kotak811

 

Bewakoof

 

The Souled Store

#2024 #creatives #Resolutions