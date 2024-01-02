2024 brand creatives welcome the new year with puns and banter

New year brings with it new opportunities and a chance for everyone to start afresh. As the final night of 2023 ended, the world welcomed the dusk of 2024 with fervor and joy. Some pondered upon how the year has transpired for them while some made resolutions for the new year.
Riding the new year tide, brands shared creatives cherishing this occasion and sharing their perspectives on 2024. These creatives featured new year puns, creative visuals, resolutions-related humor, and wishes for 2024.
Here are the that caught our attention:
Myntra
The first word you see is the thing on which you will spend more money this year pic.twitter.com/dsCwNEFYhz— Myntra (@myntra) January 1, 2024
New Year, new clothes please— Myntra (@myntra) December 31, 2023
JioMart
As we step into a fresh chapter, let JioMart be your companion for seamless style, smart savings, and a touch of magic. Happy New Year!#HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2024 #ShopOnJioMart #jiomart pic.twitter.com/rTttjIiqhC— JioMart (@JioMart) January 1, 2024
Reliance Jio
Saal ke phele din ______ toh pure saal ______— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) January 2, 2024
Continue in the comments#Renaissance #NewYearResolutions #NewYear2024 #2024Resolutions #2024 #Resolutions #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/ZYCDAyHBw2
Haier India
The better life is a precious gift for the new year.— Haier India (@IndiaHaier) January 1, 2024
Let's unlock those wonderful moments and explore infinite surprises！
Haier will always be here with you in 2024! ✨#Haier #HappyNewYear #Haier2024 pic.twitter.com/vxhipgwW10
McDonald's India
Rolling with the trend right away cause we can't wait to share how our 2023 felt like. It was filled with comfort circles, dreams, happiness and mostly meals with families.#HappyNewYear #McDonaldsIndia #ImLovinIt pic.twitter.com/I7FxezOAWC— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) January 1, 2024
KFC India
2024 bucket list:— KFC India (@KFC_India) December 31, 2023
KFC bucket
KFC bucket
KFC binge plans
Did we forget KFC bucket?#bucketlist #nye #newyear #HappyNewYear #KFCIndia
BookMyShow
✨Manifesting✨making every plan successful this year! 😏 pic.twitter.com/vAWE0mDcpN— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) January 2, 2024
Manifesting this to the universe 🧿 pic.twitter.com/SoDcHQV3ro— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) January 1, 2024
TrulyMadly
May your 2024 be a journey of heart emojis and happy moment.💑#HappyNewYear— TrulyMadly (@thetrulymadly) January 1, 2024
Jeevansathi.com
January 1, 2024
Swiggy
leaping into 2024 with one extra day for you to eat your fav dishes and for us to deliver with all the love. naya saal meobarak 🤞✨ https://t.co/nkqY9zhpkk pic.twitter.com/ywLFsvORd4— Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
✨Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year ✨ pic.twitter.com/aIrLlEuuot— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 1, 2024
TWO TRUTHS ONE LIE— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 1, 2024
🟠 Protein bars orders have surged today
🟠 There’ll be an animation on liking this tweet
🟠 People will follow their resolution even tomorrow#HappyNewYear
boAt
Aaj gym chale jaana— boAt (@RockWithboAt) January 2, 2024
New year, new music pls. Thanks❤️— boAt (@RockWithboAt) January 1, 2024
Xiaomi
To a 2024 charged-up with ambition and drive. #HappyNewYear #XiaomiFans!— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 1, 2024
Who's tagging along? 🚙 pic.twitter.com/Q7kOynK1qh
MobiKwik
Happy New Yearnings < Happy New Earnings = Happy New Year 🥳 #MobiKwik #Happy2024 #newyeargoals pic.twitter.com/tNLRMP5qFc— MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) January 2, 2024
Disney+ Hotstar
Raise your hand if you woke up like this today 🤚🏼#Kaalakaandi pic.twitter.com/foCiImahqX— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 1, 2024
Prime Video India
✨prime affirmations for 2024✨ pic.twitter.com/eiFhuQCKD5— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 1, 2024
Netflix India
S24 E01— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 1, 2024
Happy Meow year from me and mine to you and yours <3 pic.twitter.com/96tz39aElz— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 1, 2024
Uber India
OTP 2024, ride start kar do bhaiya!🚗#NewYear— Uber India (@Uber_India) December 31, 2023
Tinder India
December 31, 2023
Zomato
wishing you all a #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/lVFFIMbmDb— zomato (@zomato) January 1, 2024
don't know why so many people ordered lemonade this morning 🍋— zomato (@zomato) January 1, 2024
Paytm
Check out our #NewYear resolutions 2024, #PaytmEdition! #PaytmKaro #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/5tQShGlV37— Paytm (@Paytm) January 2, 2024
Kotak811
Kotak811 wishes you a Happy New Year filled with nostalgia and the promise of exciting adventures ahead!#Kotak811 #2024 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/xHFJkjCs0k— Kotak811 (@kotak811) December 31, 2023
Bewakoof
New Year, New Me— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) January 1, 2024
New Year, New M
New Year, New
New Year, N
New Yea
New Ye
New Y
New
New T-sh
New T-shir
New T-shirts
The Souled Store