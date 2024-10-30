50 Diwali campaigns that lit up the festivities this year

For the past few weeks, I've found myself glancing at the holiday calendar far more often than checking emails, just to reassure myself that Diwali was right around the corner. And, finally, Diwali is almost here. It’s that magical time when lights transform every corner, making even the darkest alleys look welcoming and beautiful. There are gifts, mithais, celebrations, and the inevitable pangs of missing home. Yet, with the people who make me feel like I belong, Diwali feels a little less lonely this year.

Diwali is also the season when brands step up their game, flooding us with campaigns that tap into our emotions, inspire us with social messages, or bring us joy with clever wit and humour. Each year, brands engage with us through unique storytelling, some using heartfelt narratives, others sparking laughter, and a few raising awareness for important causes. Then there are those that shine a spotlight on their products, reminding us of what’s new and exciting in the market. It's almost like an Olympics of creative campaigns, with each brand competing to capture our attention.

To celebrate the spirit of Diwali, we’ve put together a list of the top 50 ads of 2024, showcasing a range of themes from deep emotions and social causes to lighthearted humour. These ads reflect the diversity of storytelling that’s become a hallmark of Diwali campaigns. Let’s dive in and explore the best of this Diwali's creative work, but before that, Happy Diwali to you.

1. Parle-G