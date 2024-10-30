Advertisment
50 Diwali campaigns that lit up the festivities this year

As Diwali approaches each year, brands illuminate the season with creative campaigns that captivate and connect. From heartfelt stories to clever humour and inspiring messages, let’s take a look at this year’s most memorable Diwali campaigns.

Joe Sinha
For the past few weeks, I've found myself glancing at the holiday calendar far more often than checking emails, just to reassure myself that Diwali was right around the corner. And, finally, Diwali is almost here. It’s that magical time when lights transform every corner, making even the darkest alleys look welcoming and beautiful. There are gifts, mithais, celebrations, and the inevitable pangs of missing home. Yet, with the people who make me feel like I belong, Diwali feels a little less lonely this year.

Diwali is also the season when brands step up their game, flooding us with campaigns that tap into our emotions, inspire us with social messages, or bring us joy with clever wit and humour. Each year, brands engage with us through unique storytelling, some using heartfelt narratives, others sparking laughter, and a few raising awareness for important causes. Then there are those that shine a spotlight on their products, reminding us of what’s new and exciting in the market. It's almost like an Olympics of creative campaigns, with each brand competing to capture our attention.

To celebrate the spirit of Diwali, we’ve put together a list of the top 50 ads of 2024, showcasing a range of themes from deep emotions and social causes to lighthearted humour. These ads reflect the diversity of storytelling that’s become a hallmark of Diwali campaigns. Let’s dive in and explore the best of this Diwali's creative work, but before that, Happy Diwali to you.

1. Parle-G

2. Google Shopping

3. Google India

4. OPPO

5. Oneplus

6. Zomato

7. Vivo

8. Tanishq

9. Elver

10. V-Guard

11. Netflix India

12. LG India

13. Steadfast Nutrition

14. Edelweiss Mutual Fund

15. BHIM

16. Bumble

17. TECNO 

18. Redington & HP Indigo

19. Finolex Pipes & Fittings

20. Dainik Bhaskar 

21. lendingplate Loan 

22. BN Group

23. Wonderland Dry fruits

24. VastuGhee

25. Spread Happiness - Gold Loan 

26. Zomato

27. Cadbury Celebrations 

28. ORCHIDS The International School

29. Angel One

30. McCain 

31. Zepto

32. Reliance Digital

33. Kalyan Jewellers

34. TVS credit

35. Swaabhi

36. Madhoor

37. SABHYATA  

38. Kalyan Jewellers!

39. Axis Bank

40. Pantaloons

41. The Chennai Silks 

42. Pothys

43. Rishton Se Hai Diwali, Har Din!- 

44. IFB Appliances

45. Samsung

46. SWISS

47. Not a Diwali Ad

48. MCIS Life 

49. Inbam by CelcomDigi 

50. Chandak Group

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Diwali campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.

 

 

 

