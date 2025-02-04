Advertising campaigns that shaped the cancer conversation

Known medically as malignant tumours or neoplasms, cancer occurs when cells in the body begin to grow uncontrollably, often forming tumours. This transformation is caused by a combination of genetic factors and external agents over time. According to Statista, Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with lung cancer ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in 2021.

As the global population ages, cancer cases and deaths continue to rise. In 2022, nearly 10 million deaths were linked to cancer, with the number expected to exceed 15 million by 2040. New cancer cases are projected to grow from around 20 million annually in 2022 to nearly 30 million by 2040.

The Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising (SRITA) collection highlights a time when cancer awareness was low and tobacco advertising was unregulated. Despite growing concerns about smoking, advertisers, like Lucky Strike, pushed boundaries with campaigns like the 'It’s toasted' slogan and doctor endorsements. This strategy boosted sales and helped Lucky Strike stay ahead in the market.

However, times have changed. Today, the landscape of tobacco advertising has shifted dramatically, with strict regulations in place. In many countries, it is now illegal for tobacco products to be marketed without a prominent warning label, making it a punishable offence for companies to omit these vital health messages.

Alongside medical advancements, advertising has played a key role in spreading awareness about cancer prevention and early detection. Through powerful campaigns, brands and organisations have used storytelling, emotional appeals, and facts to educate the public on lifestyle changes, the importance of screenings, and support for those affected by cancer. Advertising has not only raised awareness but also prompted significant donations for research and support programs, proving that it can be a powerful tool in addressing public health challenges. Let us take a look at some campaigns which stand out.

Before proceeding, please note that some of the campaigns discussed in this article may contain visuals that might be unsettling.