Brand campaigns that have raised awareness about suicide prevention

August 10th marks World Suicide Prevention Day, a critical moment for raising awareness about suicide prevention. In today’s fast-paced world, where the weight of responsibilities often isolates people, asking a simple question, "Are you okay?", can make all the difference. This gesture, like a warm embrace, can brighten someone’s darkest moments. Brands frequently use this time to address the lingering stigma around mental health through creative campaigns.

One standout is Norwich City Football Club’s campaign, which follows two fans at a match - one lively, the other withdrawn. The twist reveals the cheerful fan is no longer alive, highlighting the unseen struggles of mental health. The message: “Check in on those around you” resonated deeply, particularly with men and footballers.

McDonald’s also launched a campaign by removing the smile from its Happy Meals. In a film directed by Jake Mavity, children were handed blank Happy Meal boxes and asked to express their emotions by choosing stickers. Football legend Rio Ferdinand, who lent his voice to the campaign, drew on his parenting experiences to encourage children to openly discuss their feelings. These campaigns highlight the importance of emotional conversations, especially with children and loved ones.

While we take a look at the campaigns, from all these years, let us remember to be kind to each other, everybody is fighting their own war.

Man Enough - Gillette India

Mirinda - #ReleaseThePressure

Cadam's - #ReadTheSigns

The Live Love Laugh Foundation - Deepika is #NotAshamed

The Live Love Laugh Foundation - Dobara Poocho

BaatTohKaro- DocsApp

Prega News - Your second home

Nabs Canada - This Job Will Break You

Baby Dove - #OneRealPressure

TheHallwayAU - BOYS DO CRY

Official Josh App - #NoNeedToAct

Man Up Campaign Ad

THE BOY WHO FAILED - a short film by Bournvita

Maybelline New York India - Raise Your Hand| Maybelline’s Brave Together Campaign

Future Generali | Vase

Norwich City FC - Check in on those around you - You are not Alone (2023)

McDonald's x BBC Children in Need - The Meal

Did you come across any other campaigns that are spreading awareness about mental health and suicide prevention? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.