Brand creatives that bowled us over during the India-Pakistan match

In a high-octane clash that had the entire nation glued to their screens, India’s thrilling face-off against Pakistan was anything but ordinary. From dropped catches to the buzzing aftermath of 'sham babas' predicting India’s defeat, the drama unfolded both on and off the pitch. As Virat Kohli sealed his stunning century in signature style, brands wasted no time padding up for some clever moment marketing.

Flipkart joined the fun with a cheeky post, 'Currently packing, Today’s revenge order for 2017 final,' blending humour with a pinch of sporting rivalry. Fastrack, on the other hand, played it smart with a creative heart-rate graph titled 'The Heart of India,' capturing the collective pulse of the nation during key moments of the match.

Let us take a look at all the brand creatives.

Maggi

TATA Mutual fund

Gaspaz

Tally Solutions



Technosport

Flipkart

Currently packing,

Today’s revenge order for 2017 final 😤#INDvsPAK — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 23, 2025

Zepto

Infinix

Despite the attractive business opportunity, we'd root for our peers at @InfinixPakistan to grow their TV business today. #INDvsPAK — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 23, 2025

Swiggy

Fastrack

Google India

Saying this out loud, a 100 times 👑💯#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Et7ZuPftpj — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 23, 2025

Started on 18 June 2017, now we are here 👀🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/sDu9iMXzic — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 23, 2025

Fevicol x Zepto

Uber India

Shaadi.com

Namma Yatri

Wakefit

Dear neighbours, sorry for the sleepless night today #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vV1N3XhlFf — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 23, 2025

#ViratKohli + Iyer 🤝 Me and my alarm snooze button 🤝 strong partnership



#INDvsPAK — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 23, 2025

Vicks India