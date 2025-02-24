Advertisment
Brand creatives that bowled us over during the India-Pakistan match

From Flipkart’s witty revenge order to Fastrack’s heart-thumping graph, brands scored big with clever marketing moves during the India-Pakistan clash. Let us take a look.

Joe
In a high-octane clash that had the entire nation glued to their screens, India’s thrilling face-off against Pakistan was anything but ordinary. From dropped catches to the buzzing aftermath of 'sham babas' predicting India’s defeat, the drama unfolded both on and off the pitch. As Virat Kohli sealed his stunning century in signature style, brands wasted no time padding up for some clever moment marketing. 

Flipkart joined the fun with a cheeky post, 'Currently packing, Today’s revenge order for 2017 final,' blending humour with a pinch of sporting rivalry. Fastrack, on the other hand, played it smart with a creative heart-rate graph titled 'The Heart of India,' capturing the collective pulse of the nation during key moments of the match. 

Let us take a look at all the brand creatives.

Maggi

TATA Mutual fund

Gaspaz

Tally Solutions

Technosport

Flipkart

Zepto

Infinix

Swiggy

Fastrack

Google India

Fevicol x Zepto

Uber India

Shaadi.com

Namma Yatri

Wakefit

Vicks India

 

