Brand creatives that bowled us over during the India-Pakistan match

In a high-octane clash that had the entire nation glued to their screens, India’s thrilling face-off against Pakistan was anything but ordinary. From dropped catches to the buzzing aftermath of 'sham babas' predicting India’s defeat, the drama unfolded both on and off the pitch. As Virat Kohli sealed his stunning century in signature style, brands wasted no time padding up for some clever moment marketing.
Flipkart joined the fun with a cheeky post, 'Currently packing, Today’s revenge order for 2017 final,' blending humour with a pinch of sporting rivalry. Fastrack, on the other hand, played it smart with a creative heart-rate graph titled 'The Heart of India,' capturing the collective pulse of the nation during key moments of the match.
Let us take a look at all the brand creatives.
Maggi
TATA Mutual fund
Gaspaz
Tally Solutions
Technosport
Flipkart
Currently packing,— Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 23, 2025
Today’s revenge order for 2017 final 😤#INDvsPAK
Zepto
Infinix
Despite the attractive business opportunity, we'd root for our peers at @InfinixPakistan to grow their TV business today. #INDvsPAK— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 23, 2025
Swiggy
kal ki full taiyyari hai🧿#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wDfPskaZci— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) February 22, 2025
Fastrack
Google India
Saying this out loud, a 100 times 👑💯#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Et7ZuPftpj— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 23, 2025
Started on 18 June 2017, now we are here 👀🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/sDu9iMXzic— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 23, 2025
Fevicol x Zepto
Uber India
Shaadi.com
Aisi fairy tale ending toh hum sab deserve karte hein!!! 😭😭😭😭😭#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy2025— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) February 23, 2025
Namma Yatri
Wakefit
Dear neighbours, sorry for the sleepless night today #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vV1N3XhlFf— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 23, 2025
#ViratKohli + Iyer 🤝 Me and my alarm snooze button 🤝 strong partnership— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 23, 2025
#INDvsPAK
Vicks India
Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives on the India vs Pakistan match that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us.