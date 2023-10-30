Brand creatives cheekily revel in India’s World Cup victory against England

India defeated England on Sunday, continuing its imperious run in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In a contest that initially seemed to be going in favour of England, India managed to put up a dominating display of bowling, turning the match heavily and remaining the only team in the tournament that is still unbeaten.
With India’s recent history with England in ICC tournaments, the match was bound to spark a large number of brand creatives. As India came up victorious, creatives from brands flooded the internet. Some rejoiced in India’s win, some teased England’s history with India while some made humorous remarks on India’s formidable run in the World Cup.
Here’s a quick look through the creatives that caught our attention:
Swiggy
order 6 delivered. 5 more to go 🥳🧿 #INDvsENG #WorldCup23 https://t.co/I8nsMOGMQ8 pic.twitter.com/6RD3uzf9xo— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 29, 2023
Zomato
kohinoor ka— zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2023
chai without doodh ka
3 gunna lagaan ka
sabka badla lega Team India#CWC23 #INDvsENG
.@TheBarmyArmy let us know if any ducks need to be delivered to England🤫#CWC23 #INDvsENG— zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2023
Parle-G
SIX FOR SIX - The World Cup dream run continues!— Parle-G (@officialparleg) October 29, 2023
Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their #Genius victory against England!#IndVsEng #WorldCup #IndiaVsEngland #TeamIndia #ProudIndian #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/V76CQFFi1r
Croma
Were our screens playing Lagaan today 🤔?#INDvsENG #Croma #Electronics #Gadgets #ICCWorldCup #TeamIndia #WorldCup2023— Croma (@cromaretail) October 29, 2023
Myntra
Indian team today:— Myntra (@myntra) October 29, 2023
Used coupon code "SHAMIKULDEEPBUMRAH" to get the 6th win delivered in Lucknow today ✨ #INDvsENG
Ordering kajal for the Indian bowling lineup so that nazar na lage 🧿 #INDvsENG— Myntra (@myntra) October 29, 2023
MobiKwik
Lagaan bhi lenge aur World Cup ki trophy bhi lenge🏆#MobiKwik #JeetegaIndia #IndVsEng #cwc2023 pic.twitter.com/M8qh2guaHU— MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) October 29, 2023
Paytm
indiaaa, indiaaaa 🇮🇳#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/VxdbCq61aA— Paytm (@Paytm) October 29, 2023
Tata Play
Jashn hoga jamkar, kyunki defending champions ko haraya hai milkar!#INDvsENG #IndiaVsEngland #WorldCup2023 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zbxZxpeyUG— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) October 29, 2023
McDonald's India
Eat, sleep, retweet @bhogleharsha’s tweets, repeat!— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) October 29, 2023
Enjoy the calm after the blue storm: #McDonaldsThisMatch & relax#INDvsENG
Kotak811
Returns so high you’ll always feel on top of the table💙#IndVsEng— Kotak811 (@kotak811) October 29, 2023
CEAT Tyres
#CWC23 #INDvsENG | One common thread behind it – the spirit of cricket that defines India! Celebrating another remarkable victory. 🏏#TeamIndia #CWC2023 #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 #Cricket #ThisIsRPG pic.twitter.com/nurNZcelz1— CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 29, 2023
Uber India
Bhaiya, gaadi mein tissue paper hai kya? Khushi ke aansu pochne hai😭💙#INDvsENG #CWC23— Uber India (@Uber_India) October 29, 2023
Blinkit
all geared up for #INDvENG 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gn44180SHV— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 29, 2023
dear england team pls keep ordering, we can deliver even at the bottom of the points table. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RghPRVZCwV— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 29, 2023
Swiggy Genie
so beautiful, so elegant, just winning like a wow, just winning like a wow. 🇮🇳🥰#INDvsENG— Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) October 29, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
humaare masale churaoge toh mirchi toh lagegi hi 🌶️🔥 #INDvsENG— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 29, 2023
Another ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ delivery #INDvsENG https://t.co/FAnRQ0RyQJ pic.twitter.com/uJ7PkqWMZE— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 29, 2023
Bohot mast 🥰#INDvsENG https://t.co/LZziNKjPca pic.twitter.com/VAQjMKPpAj— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 29, 2023
ixigo
Me watching the Indian bowling attack today: So beautiful, so elegant, just playing like a W😯W.— ixigo (@ixigo) October 29, 2023
Udte raho aur udate raho 🤓✈️
Congrats #TeamIndia #INDvsENG #WorldCup2023
Prime video India
jeet gaye 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/bDbPi7WrLS— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 29, 2023
boAt
This World Cup, India's performance is hitting harder than your old bollywood playlist does🫶🏏🇮🇳— boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 29, 2023
#INDvsENG
Federal Bank Ldt
Congratulations #TeamIndia for a winning performance.#CWC2023 #INDvsENG #WorldCupFiesta #FederalBank pic.twitter.com/x88mObHg2r— Federal Bank Ltd (@FederalBankLtd) October 29, 2023
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Our weekend just got 6X more rewarding 💪 #IndvsEng #KotakMahindraBank pic.twitter.com/Xgc5AB0mIG— Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) October 29, 2023
If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Brand creatives of INDvsENG World Cup match, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com