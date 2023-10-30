Brand creatives cheekily revel in India’s World Cup victory against England

India defeated England on Sunday, continuing its imperious run in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In a contest that initially seemed to be going in favour of England, India managed to put up a dominating display of bowling, turning the match heavily and remaining the only team in the tournament that is still unbeaten.

With India’s recent history with England in ICC tournaments, the match was bound to spark a large number of brand creatives. As India came up victorious, creatives from brands flooded the internet. Some rejoiced in India’s win, some teased England’s history with India while some made humorous remarks on India’s formidable run in the World Cup.

Here’s a quick look through the creatives that caught our attention:

Swiggy

Zomato

kohinoor ka

chai without doodh ka

3 gunna lagaan ka

sabka badla lega Team India#CWC23 #INDvsENG — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2023

.@TheBarmyArmy let us know if any ducks need to be delivered to England🤫#CWC23 #INDvsENG — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2023

Parle-G

Croma

Myntra

Indian team today:



Used coupon code "SHAMIKULDEEPBUMRAH" to get the 6th win delivered in Lucknow today ✨ #INDvsENG — Myntra (@myntra) October 29, 2023

Ordering kajal for the Indian bowling lineup so that nazar na lage 🧿 #INDvsENG — Myntra (@myntra) October 29, 2023

MobiKwik

Paytm

Tata Play

McDonald's India

Kotak811

Returns so high you’ll always feel on top of the table💙#IndVsEng — Kotak811 (@kotak811) October 29, 2023

CEAT Tyres

Uber India

Bhaiya, gaadi mein tissue paper hai kya? Khushi ke aansu pochne hai😭💙#INDvsENG #CWC23 — Uber India (@Uber_India) October 29, 2023

Blinkit

dear england team pls keep ordering, we can deliver even at the bottom of the points table. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RghPRVZCwV — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 29, 2023

Swiggy Genie

so beautiful, so elegant, just winning like a wow, just winning like a wow. 🇮🇳🥰#INDvsENG — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) October 29, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

humaare masale churaoge toh mirchi toh lagegi hi 🌶️🔥 #INDvsENG — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 29, 2023

ixigo

Me watching the Indian bowling attack today: So beautiful, so elegant, just playing like a W😯W.



Udte raho aur udate raho 🤓✈️

Congrats #TeamIndia #INDvsENG #WorldCup2023 — ixigo (@ixigo) October 29, 2023

Prime video India

jeet gaye 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/bDbPi7WrLS — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 29, 2023

boAt

This World Cup, India's performance is hitting harder than your old bollywood playlist does🫶🏏🇮🇳



#INDvsENG — boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 29, 2023

Federal Bank Ldt

Kotak Mahindra Bank