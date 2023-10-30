Advertisment
Brand creatives cheekily revel in India’s World Cup victory against England

Brand creatives came pouring in as India registered a formidable victory against England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. These were filled with humorous remarks, catchy one-liners, and cheerful support for the men in blue.

Harshal Thakur
Oct 30, 2023 18:31 IST
India defeated England on Sunday, continuing its imperious run in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In a contest that initially seemed to be going in favour of England, India managed to put up a dominating display of bowling, turning the match heavily and remaining the only team in the tournament that is still unbeaten. 

With India’s recent history with England in ICC tournaments, the match was bound to spark a large number of brand creatives. As India came up victorious, creatives from brands flooded the internet. Some rejoiced in India’s win, some teased England’s history with India while some made humorous remarks on India’s formidable run in the World Cup. 

Here’s a quick look through the creatives that caught our attention: 

Swiggy

 

Zomato 

 

Parle-G

 

Croma

 

Myntra

 

MobiKwik

 

Paytm

 

Tata Play

 

McDonald's India

 

Kotak811

 

CEAT Tyres

 

Uber India

 

Blinkit 

 

Swiggy Genie

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

ixigo

 

Prime video India

 

boAt 

 

Federal Bank Ldt

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

