Brands bowl over creatives as Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League's Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians, defying MI's IPL record. This victory inspired brands to creatively engage with their audience. Here's a look at some brand creatives we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
Sunrisers Hyderabad creatives

The 2024 Indian Premier League's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match against Mumbai Indians (MI), secured the orange team a remarkable 31-run victory despite MI's impressive five-time IPL champion history. Abhishek Sharma, the man of the match's outstanding performance left cricket fans amazed leaving MI supporters in shock. SRH's batting skills led them to achieve the highest-ever total in IPL history, scoring an impressive 277/3 in just 20 overs.

During the SRH vs MI match, brands like Google, YouTube India, and a lot more utilized the game's excitement to connect with their audience through memes. Google joked about the abundance of boundaries by saying 'It's raining 4s and 6s' on their weather app. YouTube India's meme humorously compared the runs scored to videos in a watchlist. These memes served as a fun way for brands to engage with their audience and capitalize on the buzz surrounding the match.

Making a huge impact on cricket enthusiasts, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)  took to their official social media platforms to praise SRH's achievement with the slogan "Sharmao Mat", adding to the excitement surrounding the match.

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Sunrisers Hyderabad's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

