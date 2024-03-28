Brands bowl over creatives as Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Mumbai Indians

The 2024 Indian Premier League's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match against Mumbai Indians (MI), secured the orange team a remarkable 31-run victory despite MI's impressive five-time IPL champion history. Abhishek Sharma, the man of the match's outstanding performance left cricket fans amazed leaving MI supporters in shock. SRH's batting skills led them to achieve the highest-ever total in IPL history, scoring an impressive 277/3 in just 20 overs.

During the SRH vs MI match, brands like Google, YouTube India, and a lot more utilized the game's excitement to connect with their audience through memes. Google joked about the abundance of boundaries by saying 'It's raining 4s and 6s' on their weather app. YouTube India's meme humorously compared the runs scored to videos in a watchlist. These memes served as a fun way for brands to engage with their audience and capitalize on the buzz surrounding the match.

Making a huge impact on cricket enthusiasts, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to their official social media platforms to praise SRH's achievement with the slogan "Sharmao Mat", adding to the excitement surrounding the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Our Head’s spinning 🤯 Klass innings! Congratulations on setting a new bench-mark! Sharmao Mat, records are meant to be broken. Well done, @SunRisers 🙌 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2024

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Blink It





YouTube India

runs hain ya watchlist ke videos? badhte hi ja rahe hain 🤯 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 27, 2024





Google India

Looking at this because it's raining 4s and 6s rn 🤭 #IPL pic.twitter.com/ntHOGZ5TA6 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 27, 2024

Swiggy India

this batting is spicier than hyderabadi biryani 🥵#SRHvsMi — Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 27, 2024

ixigo

Ball singing in t🏐day's match: Panchi banu udti phirun mast gagan mein#SRHvsMi — ixigo (@ixigo) March 27, 2024

Zomato

someone showed this to Hyderabad players and look at them now 💀#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/MTG79BpiiT — zomato (@zomato) March 27, 2024

Jio Cinema

Cricket is love, cricket is life, cricket is INSANE - can't sleep after that match 😭😭😭😭#SRHvMI #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 27, 2024

Ajio Life

dressed like cricketers but their game is an ART 🙌 #MIvsSRH https://t.co/shofhrTyuM — AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 27, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

SRH batsmen hitting better than adrak wali chai ✨#SRHvsMi — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 27, 2024

Reliance Jio

boAt

The sun is rising even in the night today! #IPL2024 #SRHvsMi — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 27, 2024

McDonald's India

Now you know why we named our meal Hyderabad's Hottest Faves 🔥🔥

Order now!#McDonaldsThisMatch #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/c3LX6pbbhu — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) March 27, 2024

KFC India

Wishing for a C(run)ch rate as high as the match yesterday! 🍗📈#SRHvsMI #IPL2024 #KFCIndia — KFC India (@KFC_India) March 28, 2024

Netflix India

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Sunrisers Hyderabad's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.