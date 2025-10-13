How brands are backing women’s cricket in the ODI World Cup 2025

The Indian team, hosting the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, has hit a rough patch after losing back-to-back matches to Australia and South Africa at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium. Despite these setbacks, India remain third in the points table, keeping their semi-final hopes alive ahead of crucial clashes against England and New Zealand.

Off the field, the tournament is witnessing unprecedented commercial traction. The 2025 edition, with its prime-time scheduling, festival timing, and India-hosted matches, is being recognised as a premium property capable of delivering scale, engagement, and long-term brand equity.

Advertisers are responding accordingly: sponsorship rates have surged, with Unilever’s Rexona signing global women-specific deals with ICC through 2027. Broadcast partners JioStar and JioHotstar are enabling brands to reach audiences across television, OTT, and connected-TV (CTV) platforms.

The commercial landscape for the tournament has seen a surge with sponsorship and advertising rates increasing by up to 10-15% compared to the 2022 edition.

Cricket’s popularity continues to soar, with 223.4 million average monthly searches and a 103% rise in interest in women’s cricket, according to Kantar.

Campaigns like ICC's flagship'Will to Win' campaign celebrate the perseverance of players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Another JioStar's 'Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi' campaign promotes taking equal pride in the women's team jersey as the nation takes pride in the men in blue.

Below is the list of the brands that seem to be leveraging this momentum with campaigns that not only market their products but also support and celebrate the teams.

Rexona India

Asian Paints

Google India

JioStar

ICC

Cricket South Africa

New Zealand Cricket