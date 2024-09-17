How brands became a part of devotees' journey to Lalbaugcha Raja

As Ganesh Chaturthi draws to a close today, Mumbai’s bustling Lalbaugcha Raja and other iconic locations are abuzz with the final moments of this grand celebration. Devotees are preparing to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with the heartfelt slogan, 'Puchya varshi lavkar ya' (Come back soon next year). Amidst the vibrant chaos and emotional farewells, it’s impossible not to notice the overwhelming presence of brands this year.

This year, Lalbaugcha Raja has witnessed a significant integration of branding into the festivities, with some devotees noting that the celebrations felt as much about brand activations as they did about devotion. As the crowds gather for their last darshan, several brands have launched innovative experiential campaigns to leave a lasting impression.

Pulse Candy, in collaboration with MOMS, introduced the ‘Pulse Ek, Avatar Anek’ campaign, using AI-generated visuals of Ganesh idols to create a unique experience for visitors. Pilot Pen distributed over 20,000 pens as part of a free giveaway, while Airtel Xstream Play live-streamed the 10-day event, allowing devotees across India to participate virtually. Beyond Snack offered samples of its Kerala banana chips, introducing festivalgoers to its variety of flavours.

Pizza Hut, working with MCA Worldwide, enhanced the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' festivities with branded banners, an arch gate, mobile vendors, and a dedicated team, ensuring smooth service. Meanwhile, Vi provided live darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja and Ashtavinayak shrines, and Havmor delighted visitors with a variety of ice cream flavours. These campaigns reflect how brands creatively connected with festivalgoers during one of India's biggest celebrations.

Let us take a look at what the brands did.

