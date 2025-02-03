Brands cash in on Budget 2025 with memes and creatives

The Union Budget 2025-26 has set the stage for a transformative year in advertising and marketing. With provisions such as income tax relief for the middle class, increased consumer spending, and significant investments in technology, brands are gearing up for an era of growth. The projected 10% rise in advertising spends, particularly in digital, reflects the industry’s confidence in a more engaged audience. Additionally, initiatives supporting innovation, MSMEs, and AI-driven solutions promise to reshape marketing strategies, making campaigns smarter, more targeted, and increasingly data-driven.

In response to the Budget, brands wasted no time crafting witty, timely, and relatable creatives. From Flipkart humorously linking tax savings to shopping sprees to Swiggy Instamart’s clever take on 'peanuts' and taxation, social media was abuzz with engaging content.

Here is how brands turned the budget announcements into creatives:

Tinder India

Just a reminder that there is 0% tax on being a green flag



#Budget2025 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 1, 2025

IDK much about budget and finances, but you have my full interest



#Budget2025 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 1, 2025

Swiggy Genie

Reliance Jio

A message for every Indian tuning in for #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/uANAcoY6sg — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 1, 2025

Zepto

Wakefit

Dear citizens, you have been exempted from sleepless nights under the Wakefit slab 😴#Budget2025 — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 1, 2025

Happydent

Flipkart

No income tax upto 12L? Which means jo salary katne wali thi, usse ab hum shopping kar sakte hain 🥳🎉#Budget2025 #UnionBudget — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 1, 2025