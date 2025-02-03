Advertisment
Brands cash in on Budget 2025 with memes and creatives

From tax cuts to trending tweets, brands turned the Union Budget 2025-26 into a creative playground with humour, wit, and relatable content.

Social Samosa
The Union Budget 2025-26 has set the stage for a transformative year in advertising and marketing. With provisions such as income tax relief for the middle class, increased consumer spending, and significant investments in technology, brands are gearing up for an era of growth. The projected 10% rise in advertising spends, particularly in digital, reflects the industry’s confidence in a more engaged audience. Additionally, initiatives supporting innovation, MSMEs, and AI-driven solutions promise to reshape marketing strategies, making campaigns smarter, more targeted, and increasingly data-driven.

In response to the Budget, brands wasted no time crafting witty, timely, and relatable creatives. From Flipkart humorously linking tax savings to shopping sprees to Swiggy Instamart’s clever take on 'peanuts' and taxation, social media was abuzz with engaging content.

Here is how brands turned the budget announcements into creatives: 

Tinder India

Swiggy Genie

Reliance Jio

Zepto

Wakefit

Happydent

Flipkart

Swiggy Instamart

 

