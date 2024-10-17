How brands have campaigned for breast cancer awareness over the years

Globally, breast cancer has become the most common malignancy among women, overtaking lung cancer in 2020 with an alarming 2.3 million new cases. In India, breast cancer rates have surged, increasing by 50% between 1965 and 1985. As the numbers rise, it is crucial for brands to step up and raise awareness in ways that reach every corner of the country, especially for women who may not have the resources to detect the disease early. In this article, we’ll explore how various campaigns in India are addressing the pressing need to educate and empower women, ensuring that no one is left in the dark about this life-threatening disease.

One example of a powerful breast cancer awareness campaign in India is Philips India’s 'The Silent Couple.' This digital campaign tells the story of a couple who, though they don’t speak, communicate volumes through their actions. The husband quietly supports his wife by helping with household chores, subtly urging her to take the time to perform a breast self-examination.

The campaign highlights the critical role men can play in encouraging their partners to dedicate just 10 minutes each month for this vital health check. It sends a poignant message about how silent acts of care and awareness can make a life-saving difference.

In another campaign we see how in rural India, women often tuck their purses into their blouses for safekeeping. It’s a unique cultural practice, but one that Mahindra Group turned into a powerful tool for breast cancer awareness. With rising breast cancer cases and little access to early detection in media-dark areas, Mahindra sought to reach these women in a discreet, personal way. They designed special purses that featured visuals of women performing breast self-examinations, serving as a daily reminder to check themselves. These were distributed during health awareness drives across villages in Maharashtra, ensuring this life-saving habit becomes part of their routine.

And while we take a look at all the other campaign, do not forget to take some time out to examine yourself and spread the word with your friends and family.

