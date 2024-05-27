Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo: Brands cheer for KKR as they clinch third IPL title

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, which featured ten teams competing in 74 thrilling matches from March 22 to May 26, 2024, has concluded in spectacular fashion. The final showdown saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR clinching the title by eight wickets. This victory marked KKR's third IPL triumph, and the internet was on its toes to congratulate the winning team.

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages, and brands seized the opportunity to showcase their creativity and wit. Durex India used clever wordplay, seamlessly integrating their brand into the celebration. Other brands such as Tinder India, YouTube India, and Prime Video India also joined in, paying homage to SRK and the victorious KKR in their unique styles.

Here are some standout #KKRvsSRH brand creatives that captured the spirit of celebration.

Durex India

Swiggy India

jeet ke jeetne wale ko bazigar ki team kehte hai #KKRvsSRH 🔥 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 26, 2024

Google India

Zepto

Fevicol

Bewakoof

This is for KKR team and their fans because you all deserve it 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/0pgKboqORx — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 26, 2024

Happydent India

Jeevansathi.com

Tell me you're a KKR fan without telling me you're a KKR fan 💜✨ #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/qjwh7JVKhH — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) May 26, 2024

Myntra

Kolkata won the best gold accessory today #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/gUPnw1WJCh — Myntra (@myntra) May 26, 2024

Flipkart

Kolkata has delivered the trophy 🏆and the silence 🤫#KKRvsSRH — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 26, 2024

Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

GG ordered noise-cancelling earphones and silenced the silencer🥰#KKRvsSRH — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 26, 2024

Tinder India

itni shiddat se tumne trophy ko paane ki koshish kii hai, ki har zarre ne usse tumse milaane ki saazish kii hai 💙 #KKRvsSRH — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) May 26, 2024

YouTube India

Reliance Jio

A record win against the record breakers! 🌟🌟🌟#KKRvsSRH #AmiKKR — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) May 26, 2024

Prime Video India

jeetne aaye hai jeet ke ja rahe hai 💙 pic.twitter.com/peKme9dEDq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 26, 2024

Uber India

Ajio India

Zomato

kolkata, pls feed sooooo many sweets to starc, he fails the fitness test for world cup 😅 — zomato (@zomato) May 26, 2024

