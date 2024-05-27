Advertisment
Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo: Brands cheer for KKR as they clinch third IPL title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL 2024 final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. This victory sparked a wave of creative brand engagement. Here are some standout brand creatives celebrating KKR's win.

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, which featured ten teams competing in 74 thrilling matches from March 22 to May 26, 2024, has concluded in spectacular fashion. The final showdown saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR clinching the title by eight wickets. This victory marked KKR's third IPL triumph, and the internet was on its toes to congratulate the winning team.

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages, and brands seized the opportunity to showcase their creativity and wit. Durex India used clever wordplay, seamlessly integrating their brand into the celebration. Other brands such as Tinder India, YouTube India, and Prime Video India also joined in, paying homage to SRK and the victorious KKR in their unique styles.

Here are some standout #KKRvsSRH brand creatives that captured the spirit of celebration.

Durex India 

Swiggy India 

Google India 

Zepto 

Fevicol 

Bewakoof 

Happydent India 

Jeevansathi.com

Myntra

Flipkart

Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

Tinder India 

YouTube India 

Reliance Jio 

Prime Video India 

Uber India 

Ajio India 

Zomato

