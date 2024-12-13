Advertisment
Brands celebrate Gukesh D’s historic win at World Chess Championship with creatives

From witty takes on chess and checkmates to creative nods to his history-making win, here's a look at the brand creatives celebrating Gukesh D's victory as he becomes the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

Shamita Islur
On December 12, 2024, India witnessed a historic moment in the world of chess as Gukesh Dommaraju, known as Gukesh D, defeated Ding Liren in a thrilling Game 14 to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. At just 18 years old, Gukesh broke a 39-year-old record previously held by Garry Kasparov, who won the title at 22. The final was a nail-biting encounter, as Gukesh capitalised on his opponent's critical mistake, converting the game into a king-and-pawn situation. This win not only made Gukesh the second Indian to ever hold the title--after the legendary Viswanathan Anand--but also marked his rise as a chess prodigy, following a series of achievements leading up to this milestone.

As news of Gukesh's triumph spread, brands across India jumped into the celebration, congratulating the young champion. From witty takes on chess and checkmates to creative nods to his history-making win, the brand creatives have flooded social media. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart referred to Gukesh as the 'GOAT,' and Google India celebrated his win with an image of the new King of Chess.

Other brands like Flipkart, Uber, and Netflix India also joined the fray with messages highlighting Gukesh’s achievement, with the latter referring to its show 'The Queen's Gambit' while Zepto humorously acknowledged his rise from 'pawn to king.'

Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

Google India

Flipkart

Uber India

Netflix India

Tinder India

Swiggy

Naukri

Zepto

boAt

Reliance General

Croma

Reliance Jio

YouTube India

Bewakoof 

