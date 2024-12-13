Brands celebrate Gukesh D’s historic win at World Chess Championship with creatives

On December 12, 2024, India witnessed a historic moment in the world of chess as Gukesh Dommaraju, known as Gukesh D, defeated Ding Liren in a thrilling Game 14 to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. At just 18 years old, Gukesh broke a 39-year-old record previously held by Garry Kasparov, who won the title at 22. The final was a nail-biting encounter, as Gukesh capitalised on his opponent's critical mistake, converting the game into a king-and-pawn situation. This win not only made Gukesh the second Indian to ever hold the title--after the legendary Viswanathan Anand--but also marked his rise as a chess prodigy, following a series of achievements leading up to this milestone.

As news of Gukesh's triumph spread, brands across India jumped into the celebration, congratulating the young champion. From witty takes on chess and checkmates to creative nods to his history-making win, the brand creatives have flooded social media. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart referred to Gukesh as the 'GOAT,' and Google India celebrated his win with an image of the new King of Chess.

Other brands like Flipkart, Uber, and Netflix India also joined the fray with messages highlighting Gukesh’s achievement, with the latter referring to its show 'The Queen's Gambit' while Zepto humorously acknowledged his rise from 'pawn to king.'

Here's a look at the brand creatives celebrating Gukesh D's victory as he becomes the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

Blinkit

“G” in Gukesh stands for the absolute GOAT 🥳#GukeshDing — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 12, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

There is no "GOAT" in chess, but now there is undoubtedly the GOAT of chess 👑 #GukeshDing https://t.co/QtXm5GSmrY — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 12, 2024

Google India

This King makes history and becomes the youngest-ever chess world champion in history 👑#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/eJVN65zxfJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 12, 2024

Flipkart

No discount on how proud we are of @DGukesh today! 🥹♟️🏆#GukeshDing — Flipkart (@Flipkart) December 12, 2024

Uber India

Netflix India

Now playing: The King’s Gambit 🇮🇳 https://t.co/TUNfpKuwcT — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 12, 2024

Tinder India

bro literally said checkmate to the opponent and all of India’s heart 😭❤️#GukeshD — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 12, 2024

Swiggy

the youngest champ cooked, served, and ate frrrrr. 👑 #GukeshDing — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 12, 2024

Naukri

Some aim for a corner office, he aimed for the crown. Checkmate♟️#GukeshDing #Gukesh — Naukri (@Naukri) December 12, 2024

Zepto

boAt

Youngest ever chess world champion!!!

He played moves and now we all can play party songs 🤌 — boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 12, 2024

Reliance General

Croma

If only Gukesh could AirDrop some of his brain cells, admin would be winning in life 😭



Kudos to him for becoming the youngest world chess champion 🥰#GukeshDing #Chess #WorldChampion #WorldChessChampionship2024 #Croma — Croma (@cromaretail) December 12, 2024

Reliance Jio

Celebrating the checkmate that turned the chessboard from Black & White to Tricolour 🇮🇳

Congratulations Gukesh on becoming the youngest World Champion. 🏆#WithLoveFromJio #GukeshDing #WorldChessChampionship2024 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 12, 2024

YouTube India

Bewakoof