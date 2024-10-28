How brands 'Dil-luminatified' their marketing for Diljit's concert

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his 'Dil-Luminati' tour in India on October 26, beginning with a concert in Delhi that drew thousands of fans from across the country. Fans flocked to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to witness Dosanjh's energetic performance and iconic style, making it a night to remember. The tour’s excitement not only highlighted Dosanjh’s popularity but also opened doors for brands eager to associate with this cultural phenomenon.

Adding to the concert buzz, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared his experience of braving Delhi traffic to attend, even opting to walk the ‘last mile’ amidst the crowd. His Instagram story showcased the challenges of navigating the packed streets to catch a glimpse of the show, underscoring the hype surrounding the tour.

Brands were not far behind in capitalising on the Diljit effect. With his fanbase spanning across India and beyond, numerous brands seized the opportunity to connect with this vibrant audience.

Here is a look at how brands went all out, creating innovative campaigns to ride the wave of Dosanjh’s tour:

Jeevansathi.com

At Diljit Dosanjh's concert, Jeevansathi.com volunteers stole the show by distributing water bottles to single attendees with the witty message, “Joined Jeevansathi? You’d be holding hands, not a bottle.” The playful campaign went viral, sparking online amusement.

“I’m a single girl I’ll enjoy myself at Diljit’s concert”



Mokobara



Mokobara, the luggage brand partnered with Diljit Dosanjh's tour, creating a memorable moment when he invited a Russian fan onstage, gifting her a Mokobara suitcase and calling the crowd her "brothers", a gesture that won hearts both on and offstage.

Durex

Durex joined the concert buzz with witty OOH ads like 'Delay-Minati Tour' and 'Now it’s time for your G.O.A.T performance,' using humour and double entendre to connect with concertgoers.

Levi's

Levi’s unveiled a limited-edition line from Diljit’s Dil-Lumanti collection, with fans spotted wearing the exclusive jackets at the concert.

Lemmon

Dosanjh’s New Delhi concert had fans roaring when the 'lemon man', mascot of Lemmon, unexpectedly joined him on stage during 'Lemonade', blending into the dance crew and sparking waves of laughter and excitement across the crowd.

Zomato Live

Zomato Live, Zomato’s experiential arm, debuted its first campaign urging users to explore live entertainment through the app’s LIVE tab. The campaign includes two digital films featuring Dosanjh and comedian Rahul Dua, each offering a sneak peek of their shows and encouraging fans to book through Zomato Live.

OYO

OYO launched an OOH campaign inspired by the tour, playfully twisting lyrics from his song 'Naina' with the tagline, Naina Da Kehna, Ni Assi Tere, Nearby Hi Toh Rehna Hai and many more.

