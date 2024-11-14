Advertisment
Brands embrace joy, humour and nostalgia on children’s day

Children’s Day brings a wave of creativity as brands tap into the joy of childhood to connect with audiences. Let’s take a look at the creatives this year.

Social Samosa
Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14th in India, holds deep cultural significance as a day to honour the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India and one who was known for his love for children. It serves as an opportunity for marketers to tap into the emotional resonance of the day, crafting campaigns that connect with parents, families, and communities. The celebration of childhood, innocence, and joy provides a platform for brands to deliver messages of care, growth, and fun, aligning their products with the values of nurturing and happiness. 

Marketers strategically use Children’s Day to create campaigns and creatives that resonate with the target audience's sense of nostalgia and responsibility. By highlighting the joy of childhood, these campaigns often position brands as enablers of precious moments and memories. Let us take a look at some of the standout creatives this year, as brands continue to use the occasion to foster deeper emotional connections with their audiences.

Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

Shaadi.com

OYO

AJIO Life

Naukri

Google India

Zepto

Prime Video India

ZEE 5 Global

Swiggy Food

Flipkart Minutes

Wakefit

ASUS India

Swiggy Genie

Flipkart

 

