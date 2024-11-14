Brands embrace joy, humour and nostalgia on children’s day

Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14th in India, holds deep cultural significance as a day to honour the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India and one who was known for his love for children. It serves as an opportunity for marketers to tap into the emotional resonance of the day, crafting campaigns that connect with parents, families, and communities. The celebration of childhood, innocence, and joy provides a platform for brands to deliver messages of care, growth, and fun, aligning their products with the values of nurturing and happiness.

Marketers strategically use Children’s Day to create campaigns and creatives that resonate with the target audience's sense of nostalgia and responsibility. By highlighting the joy of childhood, these campaigns often position brands as enablers of precious moments and memories. Let us take a look at some of the standout creatives this year, as brands continue to use the occasion to foster deeper emotional connections with their audiences.

Blinkit

life was good when we were our parents' blinkit. happy children's day 🤗 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) November 14, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

Happy Children's Day to everyone who still does this! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/aXYwMPHte1 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) November 14, 2024

Shaadi.com

We are all grown ups until our pasandida shaks enters the room 👉🏻👈🏻#ChildrensDay — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) November 14, 2024

OYO

AJIO Life

Drop childhood fit check, wanna see what made your parents go 'raja beta' aur 'meri princess’ 🥹 — AJIO (@AJIOLife) November 14, 2024

Naukri

Somewhere between homework and work from home we all grew up. #HappyChildrensDay — Naukri (@Naukri) November 14, 2024

Google India

A letter to bachpan and all the good old days...by Gemini 🥹#ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/wJC1Mt64hr — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 14, 2024

Zepto

Prime Video India

when our GOATS were kids 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/ueyJgLiwK9 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 14, 2024

ZEE 5 Global

Swiggy Food

happy children’s day unko bhi jo bolte hai “mele babu ne tana taya?” 🥰 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) November 14, 2024

Flipkart Minutes

to the inner child in you, a very happy #ChildrensDay 💕 pic.twitter.com/BJPKU0GTEN — Flipkart Minutes (@Flipkartminutes) November 14, 2024

Wakefit

Happy Children's Day to people who still can't sleep the night before an exciting trip 🥰#ChildrensDay — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) November 14, 2024

ASUS India

Swiggy Genie

Namak tera bhai lautayega 💪

Tu bas patta bol 🔥 https://t.co/w88pSG3zgR — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) November 14, 2024

Flipkart