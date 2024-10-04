How brands wove storytelling & humor to bring Navratri campaigns to life

Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga's triumphant victory over the demon Mahishasura. Gifted with immortality by Lord Brahma, Mahishasura could only be vanquished by a woman, a notion he deemed impossible. As he wreaked havoc on Earth, no deity could defeat him. In response, Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united to create Durga, a formidable goddess armed with divine weapons. After ten days of relentless battle, Durga finally triumphed over Mahishasura.

Today, the modern Durga, confronts challenges with strength and resilience, tackling hurdles we often avoid or do not come face to face with. With unwavering dedication and fierce determination, these women draw strength from the silent support of those around them, friends, family and most importantly other women who are often the only people that understand their struggles and lend a quiet shoulder to lean on. Senco’s new ad campaign, ‘Har Jazbaat Ko Karein Celebrate,’ beautifully, showcases the unspoken bonds between women. This Navratri, the campaign stands as a powerful testament to the essence of ‘SHAKTI,’ which thrives in understanding and support that transcends mere words.

In another campaign, Swiggy Instamart has partnered with popular Indian singer Falguni Pathak for this year’s Navratri celebrations, featuring her in a humorous ad campaign. The film depicts Pathak as invisible, with fans interacting with her voice but unable to see her, alluding to her frequent appearances during Navratri. The campaign introduces the 'Falguni Collection' on the platform, offering Navratri essentials like Dandiya sticks and ethnic wear.

Let us take a look at how these brands have creatively captured the essence of Navratri, using powerful narratives and humour to engage audiences and leave a lasting impact on the festive spirit.

Empowering us with the power to rise above adversities, may these 9 divine nights bring abundant joy and laughter to your lives. Havells wishes everyone a happy Navratri!#Navratri #HappyNavratri #Havells #HavellsLights #LEDPanelLight #StringLights #FestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/YPJ8I4YUim — Havells (@havellsindia) October 3, 2024

the only navratri essential we can't deliver is a garba partner for you 🥹#Navratri2024 #Navratri — Flipkart Minutes (@Flipkartminutes) October 3, 2024

Happy Navratri to everyone celebrating!



Festive season has officially begun and as always we have everything you need for Navratri - from vrat snacks, dandiya, beauty products and more.



Also, this year we’ve added a new section on the blinkit app which tells you about the… pic.twitter.com/JlTNHpy6j9 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 3, 2024

