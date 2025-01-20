Brands tap into fans' excitement with creatives for Coldplay concert

Coldplay’s rise to popularity in India was gradual but undeniable. Their music, once a niche interest, began to resonate with a growing audience as the country’s music scene evolved. With their emotionally charged lyrics and globally appealing sound, the band became a symbol of artistic expression, often featured in playlists and gatherings. The band’s 2016 concert in Mumbai marked a significant milestone in their relationship with Indian fans, and since then, their popularity has skyrocketed. Recently, Coldplay sold out all of their shows in India for their 2025 tour, sparking excitement across social media and among brands, leading up to their concert dates in the country.

On January 18 and January 19, the band performed in Mumbai and brands across India seized the opportunity to create memorable marketing moments around the Coldplay concert phenomenon. Oral-B in its creative merged its black electric toothbrush with the concert's atmosphere. Set against a backdrop of fireworks and stadium lights, it cleverly appropriated the band's hit song title with the tagline 'Make Brushing an Adventure of a Lifetime' in vibrant rainbow lettering. The cultural impact of the concert rippled through social media, with BookMyShow, the band's official ticketing partner, actively promoting the event to its 425,000 followers by changing its bio. Other brands joined the conversation with witty observations. Zepto, the instant delivery service, humorously pointed out a sudden spike in almond sales, suggesting concert-goers were stocking up on the memory-boosting nuts to perfect their lyric recall before the big show.

Let us take a look at how brand creatives celebrated the Coldplay concert during the weekend.

Paytm

Swiggy Instamart

Coca Cola

Zepto

badam sales have suddenly spiked up. looks like everyone's trying to memorize the lyrics before the concert 👀#Coldplay — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) January 17, 2025

Happydent

Bewakoof

No concert tickets but my concert fits are ready💛#ColdplayIndia — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) January 18, 2025

SNICKERS

Book My Show

Oral B

Durex

Swiggy Food

jinko bhi coldplay ki tickets mil gayi



aapke ghar pe roz tinde bane,aapko kabhi pizza ka last slice na mile, aapko mirchi lage toh paani na ho, aapke gharwale aapke bina dal makhni aur naan khaye, aapki jalebi seedhi ho, aap zindagi bhar saadi idli khao #coldplayindia — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) January 18, 2025

Google India

Blinkit

Bumble India

Tinder India

McDonald's India

Crompton

