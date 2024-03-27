Brands applaud Thala’s diving catch with creatives

Indian Premier League 2024's Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match saw the yellow team win by 63 runs. But the highlight of the match for CSK fans came when M S Dhoni took a stunning catch while stretching to his right to dismiss Vijay Shankar off Daryl Mitchell. The breathtaking moment took everyone by surprise, resulting in high cheers and even Suresh Raina, one of the commentators, saying, "Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive!).

Netizens applauded Thala's diving catch and brands joined in on this topical moment with relatable brand creatives. Reliance Jio fanned over Dhoni's lightning speed, while Swiggy Instamart compared him to the 'source of boost's energy.' Many other brands chimed in on this viral moment. Here are a few brand creatives that we came across.

Swiggy Genie

light: my speed is 299 792 458 m/s

thala: hold my 🏏 pic.twitter.com/0kxUHkpo3e — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) March 26, 2024

Ajio

captain COOL is setting the pitch on fireee 🚒🧯🔥 #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/LW9lz9ixRZ — AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 26, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

Thala is the source of boost's energy 🫡#CSKvsGT https://t.co/Wkuxd5eyHv — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 26, 2024

Reliance Jio

JioCinema

Google India