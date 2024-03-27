Topical Spot #SSIPLWatch

Brands applaud Thala’s diving catch with creatives

The CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match saw M S Dhoni's remarkable 'catch'. Netizens and brands were over the moon on social media, which resulted in a topical moment. Here's a list of a few brand creatives that we came across.

Indian Premier League 2024's Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match saw the yellow team win by 63 runs. But the highlight of the match for CSK fans came when M S Dhoni took a stunning catch while stretching to his right to dismiss Vijay Shankar off Daryl Mitchell. The breathtaking moment took everyone by surprise, resulting in high cheers and even Suresh Raina, one of the commentators, saying, "Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive!). 

Netizens applauded Thala's diving catch and brands joined in on this topical moment with relatable brand creatives. Reliance Jio fanned over Dhoni's lightning speed, while Swiggy Instamart compared him to the 'source of boost's energy.' Many other brands chimed in on this viral moment. Here are a few brand creatives that we came across. 

Swiggy Genie

Ajio 

Swiggy Instamart

Reliance Jio

JioCinema

Google India 

 

