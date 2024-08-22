Brands join the viral 'Nobody Will Remember' meme craze with clever creatives

The "Nobody will remember your salary" meme is blowing up once again on the internet. The viral meme has caught the attention of brands worldwide and Indian brands are having the most fun. It starts with “nobody will remember your salary or how busy you were” and then flips to highlight the funny things people remember. Simple, relatable, and just the kind of meme humour for when you need a break.

In the meme version, social media users replace the typical sentiments with mistakes you made or embarrassing things you did in front of others, or references to the accomplishments of celebrities or popular characters, or song lyrics, movie quotes, or screenshots from a TV show, or something entirely random. Taking a jab at the never-ending race of life the meme finds itself to be a messenger to the people, who forget entirely about their lives because they are so drowned in work, which is often detrimental.

Although it is hard to trace the origins of this meme, it first emerged in 2022 with a longer version of the “nobody will remember” section. It was revived in August 2024 for unknown reasons, or maybe because the Internet does not forget anything, especially the best memes, but probably because it remained amusing in an evergreen way. And this time, Indian brands have seized the opportunity to connect with their fans in their unique versions.

From Blinkit reminding us of the magic in a good cup of chai to Swiggy giving us a reality check on our iced coffee needs, these campaigns resonate with us all. YouTube brought back the unforgettable BINOD from Panchayat, while Netflix hit us with nostalgia through a legendary song. And without a shadow of a doubt, Surya Kumar Yadav’s iconic catch is still fresh in our minds, just like AJIO’s stunning Deepika Padukone look. Flipkart tugged at our abandoned wishlists, and Domino’s humorously reminded us of that one friend who always grabs the leftover crust. Let’s dive into how these brands made the most of the meme moment.

blinkit

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

- yeh chai acchi banata tha — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) August 21, 2024

Swiggy

nobody will remember:

- ur salary

- how “busy u were”

- how many hours u worked



ppl will remember:

- ur iced coffee addiction

- how many iced coffees u had every day

- how u couldn’t function without an iced coffee — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) August 20, 2024

YouTube

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

- BINOD — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) August 21, 2024

Netflix

Nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



People will remember:



- meri laundry ka ek bill

- ⁠ek aadhi padhi novel

- ⁠nana na na na — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants

Nobody will remember:

- Your salary

- How “busy you were”

- How many hours you worked



People will remember:

- Long off, loongg offff, LOOONGGG OFFFFFFF....

- SURYA KUMAR YADAV !!!!

- Surya Kumar Yadav ne pakda hai apne career ka sabse important catch — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 20, 2024

AJIO

Nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

-This look of Deepika Padukone 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bJaWGqi9Ud — AJIO (@AJIOLife) August 21, 2024

Flipkart

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how "busy you were"

- how many hours you worked



I will remember :

- Your abandoned wishlists — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 21, 2024

Dominos India

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

- yeh kisi ka bhi bacha hua crust kha leta tha — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 21, 2024

X

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy” you were

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

- that time you poasted too close to the sun and became main character on the timeline for the day — X (@X) August 21, 2024

Airtel India

Highschoolers or Freshers in college.We have all

Nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



People will remember:

- The call that lasted for 4hr 23min #Airtel5GPlus — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 21, 2024

Croma

Nobody will remember:

- Your salary

- How “busy you were”

- How many hours you worked



People will remember:

- You struggling to attach the USB cable during a meeting#Croma #Gadgets #Electronics #Trending — Croma (@cromaretail) August 21, 2024

Infinix

nobody will remember:

- your salary

- how “busy you were”

- how many hours you worked



people will remember:

- tumhare phone me kitni memory hai — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 21, 2024

Pocket FM