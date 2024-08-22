Advertisment
Brands join the viral 'Nobody Will Remember' meme craze with clever creatives

In the meme version, brands have replaced the typical sentiments with mistakes you made or embarrassing things you did in front of others, or references to the accomplishments of celebrities.

Joe Sinha
The "Nobody will remember your salary" meme is blowing up once again on the internet. The viral meme has caught the attention of brands worldwide and Indian brands are having the most fun. It starts with “nobody will remember your salary or how busy you were” and then flips to highlight the funny things people remember. Simple, relatable, and just the kind of meme humour for when you need a break.

In the meme version, social media users replace the typical sentiments with mistakes you made or embarrassing things you did in front of others, or references to the accomplishments of celebrities or popular characters, or song lyrics, movie quotes, or screenshots from a TV show, or something entirely random. Taking a jab at the never-ending race of life the meme finds itself to be a messenger to the people, who forget entirely about their lives because they are so drowned in work, which is often detrimental.

Although it is hard to trace the origins of this meme, it first emerged in 2022 with a longer version of the “nobody will remember” section. It was revived in August 2024 for unknown reasons, or maybe because the Internet does not forget anything, especially the best memes, but probably because it remained amusing in an evergreen way. And this time, Indian brands have seized the opportunity to connect with their fans in their unique versions.

From Blinkit reminding us of the magic in a good cup of chai to Swiggy giving us a reality check on our iced coffee needs, these campaigns resonate with us all. YouTube brought back the unforgettable BINOD from Panchayat, while Netflix hit us with nostalgia through a legendary song. And without a shadow of a doubt, Surya Kumar Yadav’s iconic catch is still fresh in our minds, just like AJIO’s stunning Deepika Padukone look. Flipkart tugged at our abandoned wishlists, and Domino’s humorously reminded us of that one friend who always grabs the leftover crust. Let’s dive into how these brands made the most of the meme moment.

