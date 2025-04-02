Campaigns that have amplified advocacy for people with autism

Every year on April 2nd, we observe World Autism Awareness Day to recognize and understand the experiences of people with autism and their families. Since the United Nations established this day in 2007, awareness and acceptance of autism have grown. A great example of this is the 12-minute Op-Doc 'Perfectly Normal,' which gives a glimpse into the life of Jordan Kamnitzer, who has Asperger’s syndrome. The film tells his story in a simple yet powerful way, helping viewers understand autism from a personal perspective. It’s a must-watch for anyone wanting to learn more about neurodiversity.

Media and advertising have played a crucial role in reshaping perceptions of autism. Think back to the first time you saw an authentically portrayed autistic character on television or when major brands started featuring real autistic individuals in their campaigns. These moments matter. When advertising represents autism honestly, without stereotypes or exploitation, it does more than sell products; it fosters understanding, challenges misconceptions, and bridges the gap between neurotypical and neurodivergent experiences.

In India, while autism representation in advertising remains limited, one campaign that stands out is Birla Sun Life Insurance’s 'Khud Ko Kar Buland.' This campaign tells the story of a single father raising his autistic son, highlighting resilience and the importance of financial preparedness in navigating life’s uncertainties.

On a global scale, brands are still catching up, just like in India, when it comes to embracing neurodiversity. However, one campaign that comes to mind, is the 'Me, My Autism & I' by Vanish. Focused on increasing awareness, particularly about autism in girls, who are three times less likely to be diagnosed than boys, the campaign features a film directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper. It highlights the comforting role of familiar clothing for autistic individuals and was developed in partnership with the charity Ambitious about Autism to challenge stereotypes and spark meaningful conversations.

Today, let’s celebrate progress while acknowledging the work ahead. True inclusion means valuing each autistic individual’s unique strengths every day. Let us take a look at some impactful campaigns from India and around the world that promote autism awareness.





It's How You Show Up | National Autistic Society

The Big Day | Autism Speaks





The World of Autism PSA | Autism Speaks