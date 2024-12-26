Festive spirit shines through Christmas brand creatives

Christmas in 2024 continued to bring warmth to the cold December air, evoking feelings of family, nostalgia, and shared moments. Brands once again tapped into these emotions, incorporating familiar elements into their holiday creatives with a twist.
This year, Paper Boat took us on a nostalgic journey, recalling the Christmas celebrations of our childhood, while Google India crafted a heartwarming cake experience, and Ixigo reimagined Santa's travels across India. Ajio added a humorous touch, reminding us to put a bow on our heads, as we are a gift to our families. Meanwhile, Netflix closed the posters of their movies with festive messages, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Here’s a roundup of some Christmas brand creatives from 2024.
FILA India
Google India
UNO India
AJIO Life
Paper Boat Drinks
Prime Video India
Dear Santa,— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 25, 2024
please send an angel like @iamsrk in our lives 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2hlAxPU818
Netflix India
All I want for Christmas is 45.6 billion won 🥰🫰 pic.twitter.com/zjpPQFjYUZ— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 25, 2024
Uber India
Happydent
Fastrack
ixigo
Cadbury Dairy Milk India
Zomato
Zepto
Domino's India