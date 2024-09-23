Coldplay ticket madness sparks humorous brand creatives

You’d have to be living under a rock not to know about Coldplay and their music, which effortlessly transports you to a more beautiful world with every play. Whether it’s the soothing melodies of 'The Scientist' or the vibrant, uplifting tones of 'Hymn for the Weekend,' adorned with stunning visuals from the nooks and corners of India, their songs resonate deeply with fans across the age group.

As the announcement of their India tour approached, excitement soared to new heights. Everyone knows attending a Coldplay concert is a bucket-list experience, but securing tickets can be a maddening challenge. As the date drew near and fans geared up to book their spots, the ticketing frenzy quickly turned into a meme extravaganza. From websites crashing to long queues, some fans managed to snag tickets while others were left disappointed. I fell into the latter category, but to ease our collective pain, brands creatively chimed in with their humorous takes on the chaos, bringing a smile to our faces.

Let’s take a closer look at the clever creatives that emerged during this whirlwind of anticipation.

Tinder India

even my worst breakup didn’t break me like booking Coldplay tickets 😭💔 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 22, 2024

boAt

Everyone in queue who didn’t get tickets is my friend without introduction 😭 — boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 22, 2024

Blinkit

cold-play you don’t have to wait in a queue for pic.twitter.com/DjUSp3GyRT — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 22, 2024

Bewakoof

JEE diya bhi nahi, fir bhi rank aa raha hai 😂😭 #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/gxSztPiEh1 — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) September 22, 2024

Swiggy Food

aap log khaana hi order karo, yahan kuch crash nahi hoga 👍 #Coldplay — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) September 22, 2024

AJIO

The toughest part of going to a concert -



Getting permission ❌

Choosing an outfit ❌

Getting tickets 🙂✅ — AJIO (@AJIOLife) September 22, 2024

OYO

here’s to hoping the queue number resembles a landline number and not a mobile number 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/dZMBOF4ALy — OYO (@oyorooms) September 22, 2024

Zepto

Juice??

Water??

Coffee??

Tea??



What would you all standing in the queue like to have? 🤭#Coldplay #ColdplayMumbai — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) September 22, 2024

TATA Mutual Fund

Booking tickets can be complicated, but investing with Index Funds is as simple as 1, 2, 3! #InvestSmart #IndexFunds #ColdplayIndia — TataMutualFund (@TataMutualFund) September 22, 2024

Tally Solutions

Did you come across any other Coldplay creatives ? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.