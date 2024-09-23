Advertisment
Topical Spot

Coldplay ticket madness sparks humorous brand creatives

The ticket frenzy for Coldplay's concert has taken social media by storm, sparking a wave of memes and brand responses. Let's explore how this moment has inspired brands to use their humour to connect with fans.

author-image
Joe Sinha
New Update
1

You’d have to be living under a rock not to know about Coldplay and their music, which effortlessly transports you to a more beautiful world with every play. Whether it’s the soothing melodies of 'The Scientist' or the vibrant, uplifting tones of 'Hymn for the Weekend,' adorned with stunning visuals from the nooks and corners of India, their songs resonate deeply with fans across the age group.

As the announcement of their India tour approached, excitement soared to new heights. Everyone knows attending a Coldplay concert is a bucket-list experience, but securing tickets can be a maddening challenge. As the date drew near and fans geared up to book their spots, the ticketing frenzy quickly turned into a meme extravaganza. From websites crashing to long queues, some fans managed to snag tickets while others were left disappointed. I fell into the latter category, but to ease our collective pain, brands creatively chimed in with their humorous takes on the chaos, bringing a smile to our faces.

Let’s take a closer look at the clever creatives that emerged during this whirlwind of anticipation.

Tinder India

 

boAt

Blinkit

Bewakoof

Swiggy Food

AJIO

OYO

Zepto

TATA Mutual Fund

Tally Solutions

 

Did you come across any other Coldplay creatives ? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.

Tinder AJIO Zepto Coldplay concert India swiggy Blinkit