Celebrating Daughter's day with campaigns that touched our hearts

As we celebrate Daughters' Day, an occasion dedicated to honouring the unique bond between parents and their daughters, it’s a moment to reflect on the invaluable role daughters play in our lives and society. From inspiring future generations to challenging norms, daughters embody strength, resilience, and creativity in a society that tries to oppress them, their dreams, and their voices, since the day they are born. This day serves as a reminder to appreciate their contributions and resilience and to encourage their dreams, creating a world where every daughter can thrive and be safe.

To celebrate the day, Archies, launched a digital advertising campaign titled 'Show Her That You Know Her.' The campaign artfully captures the essence of the father-daughter relationship, highlighting the ways in which they influence each other’s lives. It underscores how daughters bring warmth, understanding, and connection to their fathers, while creatively addressing the traditional image of fathers as ‘alpha’ figures in Indian households, often expected to be strong and unemotional. The campaign sheds light on the silent struggles many Indian fathers face, depicting a daughter’s journey in encouraging her father to express his feelings, share his challenges, and transform their relationship through love, compassion, and acknowledgment.

Clinic Plus launched a campaign for Daughter's Day titled 'Beti Bann Ke Aana,' or 'Wish for a Girl Child.' The advertisement opens with a traditional Indian baby shower, where a pregnant woman is surrounded by female relatives joyfully singing and dancing, yet all their wishes are for the birth of a boy. As the celebration progresses, the underlying misogyny becomes evident. In a poignant turn, the mother speaks to her unborn child, addressing her as 'daughter' and reassuring her that she is wanted. With quiet defiance, she states, 'Tum aana, toh beti bann ke aana' (When you come, come as a daughter). This film serves as a touching tribute to daughters who were never afforded the chance to be cherished, highlighting a social issue that is often overlooked, and delivering a powerful message that change starts with valuing daughters.

While we take a look at all the other campaigns that celebrate the daughters, let us try to make the world a better place in our own individual capacities for the extraordinary daughters who dare to be who they are.

