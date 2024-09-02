Evergreen Onam campaigns that celebrate inclusivity and build connections

Onam brings with it a flood of beautiful stories and films, many of which remain refreshing year after year, each celebrating the essence of the festival. One such campaign is Edelweiss Tokio Life's digital film from September 2016. The film tells the inspiring true story of N A Vinaya, Divya, and Sakheena, members of the NGO Women Integration and Growth through Sports (WINGS). These women made history by participating in Pulikali, a traditional folk art, breaking the long-standing norm of only men performing in these vibrant festivities.

Another standout is Facebook's "More Together" campaign, which launched a short film celebrating Onam's festive spirit. The film, based on a true story, highlights how the Ayyanthole Desam Pulikkali Samghataka Samithi kept the tradition alive during COVID-19 by streaming their Pulikali performances live on Facebook, allowing people worldwide to join the celebrations virtually despite the restrictions.

Let us look at some of the most memorable Onam campaigns again.

Did you come across any other evergreen Onam campaigns? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.