How brands leveraged experiential marketing for Navratri & Durga Pujo

The excitement of Navratri and Durga Pujo has passed, leaving us with a bittersweet feeling as we prepare for a full cycle before we can celebrate those vibrant festivities again. This year, brands creatively celebrated the vibrant essence of the festivals by tapping into nostalgia and grabbing onto iconic moments associated with the festivals. In the creative realm, brands like Licious tapped into nostalgic memories of home-cooked meals during the festivities, while Swiggy Instamart collaborates with Falguni Pathak, capitalizing on her iconic status during Navratri, offering a 'Falguni Collection' for Garba essentials. Creative campaigns reflected the regional diversity and culinary joy that characterise this festive season in India. However, that's not all.

Beyond these heartfelt connections, brands have leveraged the power of experiential marketing to create unforgettable moments. From transforming aircraft into canvases that pay homage to regional art to leveraging traditional out-of-home advertising to captivate the masses, brands are finding innovative ways to connect with consumers.

We delve into these creative experiential campaigns, showcasing how brands have not only celebrated the festivities but also engaged their audiences in memorable and impactful ways.

Pulse Candy

Pulse Candy launched its #PulseKaPandal campaign, an annual festive celebration infused with the brand's signature tangy twist. This year’s edition introduces an immersive microsite, allowing users to explore the cultural richness of various Indian festivals added to that the company also launched the second edition of its 'Pujoy Pulse' campaign with TV9 Bangla, focusing on the new Pulse Golmol. Running from 20th September to October 12, the campaign features a two-minute AI-generated video exploring Durga Pujo's origins and cultural significance, alongside interviews highlighting artisans and families connected to the festival. A roadshow visited 22 towns in West Bengal, promoting community engagement and participation.

Zomato

Zomato launched a campaign to honour Kolkata's iconic street food vendors during Durga Pujo, celebrating the city's rich food culture. At Street Number 104, Action Area 1B, Newtown, the initiative features a 300-meter-long Alpana, a traditional Bengali folk art form, created in collaboration with local artisans. This artwork highlighted the names and locations of cherished street food vendors, making them more accessible to food enthusiasts. By merging traditional art with street food celebrations, the campaign aimed to enhance the festive atmosphere while honouring the city’s culinary heritage.

Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart Minutes launched an OOH campaign featuring a dynamic billboard that captures the essence of Garba by mimicking its dance movements while highlighting festival essentials available on the Flipkart Minutes App. The campaign includes the tagline, “Go in circles only for Navratri. Not for Navratri essentials.”

Air India Express

Air India Express marked Durga Pujo celebrations in West Bengal by unveiling its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, featuring tail art inspired by the traditional 'Jamdani' design at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Jamdani, a significant handloom pattern from Bengal, is well-known for its intricate motifs and plays a central role in local weddings and festivals. Employees dressed in traditional Jamdani attire welcomed the aircraft, which operated on the Kolkata-Jaipur route. Another new aircraft, adorned with a Kantha design, another Bengal textile tradition, also joined the fleet.

Dabur Chawanprash

Dabur Chyawanprash introduced its first regional AI-led campaign for Durga Pujo, 'Pujo with Dada,' featuring brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. Conceptualised by BTDT Media and Garima Goel, the campaign transformed festive greetings into an interactive experience, allowing Ganguly to deliver personalised messages to Bengali households. Aimed at promoting joy and togetherness, the initiative leveraged Ganguly's deep connection with the Bengali community to create a meaningful engagement beyond traditional advertising.

